Water Purifiers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030 By The Business Research Company

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water purifiers market was valued at $27 billion in 2020. The market accounted for more than 0.033% of the global GDP. In terms of per capita consumption, the market accounted for $3.6. Two major drivers of the market in the historic period are increasing health awareness, and deteriorating water quality in many countries due to industrialization.



Contaminants in water can be found in the form of disinfection by-products, solvents, and pesticides, arsenic, etc. therefore, water has to be treated or purified before consumption. Additionally, there has been a prominence in pathogens and infectious diseases. This has led to an increase in awareness of the importance of drinking pure water, which in turn, has driven the growth of the market for water purifiers.

The global water purifiers market is expected to grow from $27 billion in 2020 to $42 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of almost 9%. The market is then expected to grow to $64 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%.

As per The Business Research Company’s analysis of the global water purifiers market, the scarcity of safe water is predicted to be the major contributor to the growth of the water purifiers market going forward. According to the United States National Ocean Service, about 97.0% of the water on earth is salt water and the remaining 3.0% is available in the form of ice, vapor, groundwater, and freshwater sources. Factors such as growing industrialization, urbanization, increasing population is contaminating water with harmful contaminants. Also, depleting water sources due to global warming further add to the safe water crisis across the globe.

The global water purifiers market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 27.62% of the total market in 2020. This can be due to the existence of number of local players in the market serving customers in particular geographies. Major players in the market include LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Pentair PLC, DuPont, Coway Co., Ltd., Unilever N.V., Whirlpool Corporation, The 3M Company, Brita, and Culligan International Company.

Water purifiers manufacturing companies are increasingly collaborating with technology companies and industrial manufacturing companies. This has led to an increase in the production of new technology water purifiers.

For instance, in August 2020, Dupont water solutions launched FlimTec residential reverse osmosis (RO) elements, a business unit of Dupont safety & construction in partnership with Onsitego on Amazon. Onsitego is a water purifier maintenance company that offers an annual maintenance contract (AMC) program. As a part of the partnership customer whoever buys Onsitego’s water purifier service will receive Dupont’s FilmTec RO element that is shipped directly to the customer’s residence

The water purifiers market consists of sales of water purifiers by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce water purifiers. Water purifiers are the devices used to purify water from biological contaminants, toxins, harmful chemicals & gases, and other impurities such as solid particles so that it can be safe for drinking. The water purifiers have filters that clear out the calcium and magnesium which is present in the hard water and convert it to soft water for drinking.

