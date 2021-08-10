iBG: The First & Only Insured (POSI) DeFi Token On The Metaverse, Announces Strategic Partnerships To Strengthen Its Roll-Out Of It’s Highly Anticipated iBG Robo-Advisor

Singapore, Singapore, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBG Finance announces multiple strategic partnerships to strengthen the roll-out of its smart wealth management app, iBG Robo Advisor.

iBG’s Robo Advisor is a digital platform that enables automated investment recommendation services powered by artificial intelligence.

The FinTech revolution has created a surge of opportunities for investors worldwide. As more and more people turn their attention towards alternative assets and Decentralized Finance (DeFi), iBG Finance has worked towards multi-chain partnerships to strengthen the roll-out of its smart wealth management app, iBG Robo Advisory to enable users to scale their wealth in DeFi with ease.

With so much emphasis placed on security and alternative finance, investors also need to be sure they are doing everything they can to ensure their investments are protected. For this reason, iBG’s migration on iChain will provide the Robo Advisory app with robust security features.

On top of pioneering the world’s first fully-insured token, iBG’s second strategic partnership and its liquidity pool listing within the Binance Smart Chain network (BSC) on PancakeSwap will help ensure its laser focus on enhancing and providing a best-in-class user experience.

With its liquidity pool listing on the BSC, through its dual-chain architecture, iBG users can expect the following improvements to the smart wealth management app’s user experience:

Nine liquidity pairs: iBG-BNB,iBG -BUSD, CAKE-BNB, BUSD-BNB, USDC-USDT, USDC-BUSD, BTCB-BNB, PRV-BUSD & PRV-BNB Tokens will be available on Pancake Swap immediately after. Robust security features to prevent any rug pulls Efficiency and flexibility in transferring and managing DeFi assets through the iBG App when the Smart Defi Manager feature is rolled out.

“To ensure that we can protect investors’ capital at all costs, iBG’s strategic partnerships and migration on iChain and its liquidity pool listing on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network are some of the ways to help our iBG community to navigate through the complex world of DeFi with security and ease beyond what has ever been seen before,” says Dr Vin Menon, Co-Founder of iBG.

