Kiio Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

Madison, WI, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiio, a leading provider of proven digital musculoskeletal (MSK) pain management and prevention, announced today that its digital musculoskeletal solution has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s digital musculoskeletal solution has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Kiio in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“Kiio is committed to the highest standards– from validating outcomes with independent claims analysis to meeting the highest standards of privacy and security for members’ information,” said Chad Lindley, Chief Operating Officer at Kiio. “Earning HITRUST CSF certification demonstrates to our clients and members that Kiio is following the industry-recognized gold standards for privacy, security, and compliance.”

“In today’s ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address the latest privacy and security challenges,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. “Kiio’s HITRUST CSF Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance.”

About Kiio

Kiio is changing the way employers, health plans and members manage musculoskeletal (MSK) pain. With Kiio members can immediately take control of their pain and improve function of their back, knees, neck, and hips. No waiting on shipped sensors or scheduling triage calls. Everything that members need is available 24/7 via Kiio’s mobile app. Members receive personalized, progressive exercise therapy, education and digital support with access to 1:1 coaching. Convenient, easy-to-use, inclusive and scalable, Kiio’s evidence-based solution is proven to drive better outcomes at lower costs. Claims-based studies show Kiio significantly reduces pain, opioid use and medical spend while improving function, productivity, and quality of life. Learn more at Kiio.com.

##

Attachments