Worksoft Expands “Worksoft+” Technology Partner Program to Drive Increased Automation Value and Superior Experiences

Dallas, Texas, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksoft, the industry’s leading provider of end-to-end enterprise automation for complex custom and packaged applications like Oracle, SAP, Salesforce, Workday and more, today announced the expansion of its Worksoft+ Technology Partner Ecosystem with the addition of Digital.ai, QMetry, and SNP Group. In addition, Worksoft has expanded its partnership with Panaya to include solutions specific to Oracle E-Business Suite and Cloud Applications. The program brings together the industry’s top digital transformation enablement technologies to extend the value of Worksoft’s Connective Automation Platform for enterprise customers. These seamlessly integrated solutions apply Worksoft’s market-leading automation to speed SAP cloud migrations, enable Agile+DevOps test management, deliver comprehensive change impact analysis, and support large-scale data migrations for enterprise transformation initiatives.

The expansion of pre-integrated solutions in the Worksoft+ ecosystem offers the most comprehensive answers to customers’ needs, taking business processes and outcomes and connecting them to DevOps and operations to provide one seamless experience. These solutions enable customers to have a deeper understanding of their enterprise application environment and data and their business processes to de-risk digital transformation initiatives. “Worksoft is committed to empowering our customers to keep pace with the speed of change without sacrificing quality or end-user experiences. As part of that commitment, we actively seek out new ways to deliver innovation through our codeless automation platform and our strategic partnerships,” said Shoeb Javed, Chief Strategy and Product Officer for Worksoft. “The best-in-class solutions provided through the Worksoft+ partnership program extends the value of our Connective Automation platform, further enriching customers’ opportunities to accelerate digital transformation, de-risk operations, and navigate change with confidence.”

The world-class solutions available through the Worksoft+ Technology Partner Ecosystem are jointly supported to ensure a holistic and seamless experience for process intelligence, automated testing, DevOps, change intelligence, and risk management.

Digital.ai – Accelerating Agile Development with Process Intelligence

Bringing Agile methodology to enterprise application environments creates challenges for the customer beyond business process discovery and automation. Using the Digital.ai artificial intelligence (AI)-powered value stream delivery and management platform in conjunction with Worksoft’s Connective Automation Platform enable enterprises to optimize ongoing development in their application or accelerate cloud migration by 75% or more using a Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe). The Digital.ai platform brings together AI-powered analytics and agile planning with software delivery and security, complementing the Worksoft Connection Automation Platform’s ability to enable CI/CD with closed-loop feedback.

“Many of the world’s largest companies run on SAP, and all of our SAP customers are focused on driving increased agility and innovation by bringing modern tools and processes to their enterprise application development environment and associated cloud migration efforts,” said Derek Holt, general manager of DevOps and Agile for Digital.ai. “Combining our AI-powered value stream management delivery and management platform with Worksoft helps customers realize that value indirect business terms. The results speak for themselves, including examples of reducing migrations from SAP on-premises to cloud by more than 75 percent through automation, insights and AI.”

QMetry – Agile Test Management to Speed and Scale Codeless Automation

The addition of QMetry’s sophisticated test management capabilities to the Worksoft+ ecosystem brings a robust Agile + DevOps test management solution to our customers. In addition, QMetry’s out-of-the-box integration with Worksoft includes e-signatures to validate 21 CFR Part 11 and accelerate testing and reporting for large compliance-driven organizations. “QMetry is empowering enterprises to build, manage, and deploy quality software faster with greater confidence. The Worksoft partnership will enable us to deliver the most robust combination of end-to-end test automation and test management for evolving digital enterprises,” said Makarand Teje, CEO of QMetry.

Panaya – Change Intelligence and E2E Automation for Oracle Applications

In addition to the strong collaboration with Panaya on Change Intelligence in the SAP space, Worksoft and Panaya have expanded their integrated offering to include change impact analysis, test management, and patch management for Oracle E-Business Suite and Oracle Cloud Applications. Oracle customers can now benefit from enhanced visibility to their current business processes, impacted processes prior to deploying changes, and their ability to minimize disruptions caused by changes through the use of automated testing. The combination of Panaya’s Test Dynamix and Release Dynamix with Worksoft’s Process Intelligence and Test Automation provides Oracle customers the assurance that they will know what to test and automatically validate their business processes during any change event including major migrations.

“Oracle E-Business Suite customers have been waiting for a holistic solution to analyze their current processes, understand the impact of patches and customizations, and automate testing during upgrades or ongoing changes,” said Zinette Ezra, Chief Product Officer for Panaya. “The solution from Panaya and Worksoft optimizes their current customized environment, determines the correct test scope and removes risk of disruption during changes to that environment. Panaya and Worksoft also enable Oracle Cloud SaaS customers to manage their migration to the cloud, as well as ongoing regression tests, complete with test evidence for documentation and training purposes.”

SNP – Optimize Transformation by Linking Data and Business Processes

Customers navigating moves to the cloud, digital transformations, or consolidations due to mergers and acquisitions can also benefit from planning their data migration using the Data Transformation Platform CrystalBridge® and the BLUEFIELDTM approach from SNP. The combination of CrystalBridge with Worksoft’s Process Intelligence and Certify Test Automation gives customers unique insight into both their business processes and the associated data during the “as is” discovery phase, ensures continuity of business processes during the “to be” design, links automated testing to actual anonymized customer data, and validates the integrity of customer data prior to the move to production.

“Business process and customer data are tightly linked in any enterprise application,” said Lutz Lambrecht, Vice President of Global Partner Management for SNP Group. “When migrating due to upgrades, consolidations, or acquisitions, linking the migration and testing of the business process and the data ensures the customer a risk-free migration with assurances their application will still function as intended and the data integrity will be maintained.”

About Worksoft

Worksoft provides Connective Automation for the world’s leading global enterprises, automating the full lifecycle of a business process from process intelligence to testing to RPA. Our 100% codeless automation empowers business users and IT to accelerate automation and arms organizations with process data insights to prioritize and optimize automation efforts, as well as extend automation value into RPA for maximum efficiency and scalability. With Worksoft, enterprises can speed project timelines and ensure data-driven quality for their complex end-to-end business applications, including SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, Workday®, SuccessFactors, ServiceNow, and more. Recognized by leading Global Systems Integrators as the market’s choice for large-scale continuous enterprise automation, Worksoft is embedded into their ERP practices to enable their Agile, DevOps, and SAFe methodologies and accelerate digital transformation.

