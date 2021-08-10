Umicore - Disposal of own shares

| Source: Umicore Umicore

Brussels, BELGIUM

Umicore - Disposal of own shares


Article 8:6 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019, which implements the new Belgian Code of Companies and Associations as of 01/01/2020, stipulates that any disposal of own shares has to be made public.

In application of this Article, Umicore declares that following the exercise of stock options by its employees within the framework of the Umicore Incentive Stock Option Plan, it has since 01/01/2020 disposed of Umicore shares OTC in view of deliveries of these shares to the relevant employees. Umicore also disposed of own shares in the context of share grants to the Management and Supervisory Board.

Please find below the overview of the transactions for the period 19/07/2021 – 6/08/2021:

Date and time of disposal

 		Incentive Stock Option PlanNumber of disposed sharesExercise price (€)
21/07/2021 10:09ISOP 201725025.500
21/07/2021 10:14ISOP 201725025.500
21/07/2021 11:41ISOP 20182,00040.900
21/07/2021 15:50ISOP 20183,00040.900
22/07/2021 9:00ISOP 20161,25016.632
22/07/2021 9:00ISOP 201650016.632
22/07/2021 10:22ISOP 201725025.500
22/07/2021 12:10ISOP 201725025.500
22/07/2021 13:11ISOP 201750025.500
23/07/2021 9:00ISOP 2015 25019.502
23/07/2021 10:29ISOP 20155,00018.900
23/07/2021 15:06ISOP 20151,50017.289
26/07/2021 9:24ISOP 20185,00040.900
26/07/2021 14:00ISOP 201637516.632
27/07/2021 12:55ISOP 201550017.289
2/08/2021 10:23ISOP 201735,00025.500
2/08/2021 11:57ISOP 20185,00040.900
2/08/2021 15:26ISOP 20157,00017.289
2/08/2021 15:42ISOP 20177,00025.500
2/08/2021 15:46ISOP 20189,00040.900
3/08/2021 11:20ISOP 201675016.632
3/08/2021 11:20ISOP 20177,00025.500
3/08/2021 11:20ISOP 20163,50016.632
4/08/2021 0:00ISOP 2015 37519.502
4/08/2021 15:27ISOP 20181,00040.900
5/08/2021 10:30ISOP 201835,00040.900
5/08/2021 13:19ISOP 20169,00016.632
5/08/2021 15:13ISOP 20183,00040.900
5/08/2021 15:14ISOP 201675016.632
5/08/2021 16:08ISOP 20171,00025.500
5/08/2021 16:11ISOP 2017150,00025.500
6/08/2021 9:00ISOP 201750025.500
6/08/2021 9:04ISOP 20165,00016.632
6/08/2021 9:04ISOP 20161,50016.632
6/08/2021 9:05ISOP 20181,00040.900
6/08/2021 9:05ISOP 201675016.632
6/08/2021 9:05ISOP 20153,00017.289
6/08/2021 17:08ISOP 201750025.500
6/08/2021 9:04ISOP 20161,50016.632
6/08/2021 9:05ISOP 20181,00040.900
6/08/2021 9:05ISOP 201675016.632
6/08/2021 9:05ISOP 20153,00017.289
6/08/2021 17:08ISOP 201750025.500

The complete overview of all disposals of own shares by Umicore since 01/01/2020 can be found here.


For more information

Investor Relations

Saskia Dheedene  +32 2 227 7221                                 saskia.dheedene@umicore.com

Eva Behaeghe      +32 2 227 70 68                                     eva.behaeghe@umicore.com

Aurélie Bultynck   +32 2 227 74 34                                   aurelie.bultynck@umicore.com