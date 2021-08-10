CROWN GROUP LAUNCHES “TRY BEFORE YOU BUY” FOR ITS LUXURY APARTMENTS

Sydney, Australia, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Group is offering potential apartment buyers the opportunity to experience the luxurious resort-style lifestyle offered at its spectacular $400 million Waterfall by Crown Group mixed-use development, before they commit to buy.

Famous for boasting Australia’s tallest constructed waterfall at 22m high, creating soothing water sounds and a visual spectacle, Waterfall by Crown Group has become one of Sydney’s most sought-after places to live. A limited number of apartments remain for sale.

As an indication of the developer’s confidence in its product, those interested in buying can stay for one or two nights and experience the comfort of its spacious living and tropical environs, close to the city and inner suburbs of Sydney.

Recently launched, the offer is exclusive to qualified potential purchasers and requires a $10,000 deposit, which is fully refundable. Those who don’t wish to proceed with a purchase will be charged a nightly rate. Terms and conditions apply.

For those who have never visited Waterfall by Crown Group the experience is not unlike walking into a five-star Balinese resort. The entrance to the development is via an extensive, meandering lush bamboo tunnel, entirely encased, creating a rooftop canopy. Entering the green tunnel, your senses are immediately affecting, giving you a sense of calm. It’s almost a spiritual experience. The entire development has this affect, surrounded in lush, established tropical landscaping – it very much feels like an escape from the busy outside world. Your own private sanctuary, only 5 kms from the CBD.

One of Waterfall’s most appealing apartments has been set aside for the offer: a fully furnished two-bedroom two-bathroom apartment with a study, decorated with Balinese-inspired, resort-style interiors. It overlooks the lush, tropical lagoon with numerous water features and dotted with summer lounge pods. It also has access to Crown Group’s signature resort-style facilities which include a cantilevered gym, a 25m heated lap pool and a large heated jacuzzi with 49 jets alongside a function room and kitchen area, all providing sweeping views to the city. There is also a music room with a grand piano.

Waterfall by Crown Group has become an ideal model for providing greenery and natural light in an urban environment, with lush gardens and corridors that are open to the elements to let fresh air in and spacious, deep balconies at each apartment.

There is ample outdoor space for residents to relax including 2600sqm of tropical gardens and 3600sqm of neighbouring pet-friendly parks. Vertical green walls showcase 5000 plants around a spectacular rooftop open-air cinema for residents to enjoy movie nights.

At ground level is a retail precinct adding a sense of convenience and community with 12 grocery, lifestyle and food and drink offerings including Moo Yoghurt, Just Fried Chicken, Eclat Patisserie, DJ Hair Artistry and Asian supermarket, Parasol.

There are also two pet-focused outlets: Baby Pet Studio, a dog grooming, and YuMiao, a cat café based on a model that is popular in Japan, which opened this month.

Pricing on apartments at Waterfall by Crown Group range from $690,000 for a studio up to $3.75 million for a three bedroom penthouse with two car spaces.

For more information visit www.waterfallbycrowngroup.com.au

ENDS

Attachments