Processed Eggs Market Size Worth USD 34.82 Billion by 2028 at 3.51% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processed Eggs Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Processed Eggs Market Information by Application, Product Type, and Region - Forecast till 2028”, the market is projected to cross USD 34.82 Billion by 2028 at 3.51% CAGR.

Market Scope

Processed eggs are made by removing the eggshells and separating the liquid product (egg yolk and egg white) to make them suitable for various applications. They're used in several products, including baked goods, confectionaries, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care products like shampoo and soap.

Competitive Landscape

The noteworthy companies in the Processed Eggs Market are

Tyson Foods, Inc. (US)

Rembrandt Enterprises, Inc. (US)

Michael Foods Inc. (US)

Global Eggs Corporation (Canada)

Cal-Maine Foods (US)

SKM Egg Products Export (India)

Ballas Egg (US)

Daybreak Foods, Inc. (US)

Noble Foods Ltd. (UK)

Rose Acre Farms, Inc. (US)

Market Drivers

The bakery sector is expanding rapidly all around the world. Consumer preferences for product variety in terms of taste, flavor, and freshness are continually evolving, which is driving this rise. As the food business has the highest levels of product innovation, changing customer preferences contribute to the processed eggs market growth. The increased health and fitness trends noted in recent times are projected to spur the expansion of the processed egg market in the forecast period. The increased development of the pet food product lines is predicted to alter the development of the processed egg market in the forecast period.

Market Restraints

The adoption of a healthy lifestyle is becoming increasingly popular among consumers. Obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease are linked to unhealthy lifestyles; thus, consumers must adopt good eating habits. A plant-based diet that favors whole, plant-based meals while discouraging meats, dairy products, and eggs, as well as all refined and processed foods, is likely to be the best way to eat healthily.

COVID 19 Analysis

COVID-19 has directly impacted the distribution and sales of various items in a variety of industries. Many countries are on lockdown and have closed their borders to prevent the virus from spreading. In the short term, these variables are projected to raise the price of processed eggs. Processed eggs add texture and flavor to dishes in addition to delivering nutritional advantages. The current pandemic situation encourages people to consume foods that are high in nutrients. The German agricultural minister proposed that items containing eggs include information about the laying hen housing arrangement. Still, several European contemporaries expressed worries about the additional red tape this would involve. The minister urged the European Commission to develop a proposal for an egg-labeling system that would be mandatory. The housing method used for laying hens must already be specified as part of the producer's identifying number, ranging from 0 for organic to 3 for cage farming for unprocessed eggs.

Market Segmentation

By product type, the call for egg powder is increasing more than liquid egg due to a longer shelf-life, ease of transportation, and simple storage.

In the application segment, the food & beverages segment controlled the biggest segment in the forecast period.

Regional Insights

North America accounted for the largest market share in the global processed eggs market and is expected to continue their similar growth trajectory during the forecast period. The consumers in the region are inclining towards health-benefiting products owing to the increasing health consciousness among consumers. During the projection period, Asia-Pacific is expected to increase at the fastest rate. Healthy lifestyles are becoming more popular, and consumers are gravitating toward health-beneficial items. The European region is also estimated to show considerable demand in the duration of the forecast period.

In addition, as customers become more aware of the numerous health benefits afforded by egg protein, producers are increasingly focusing on the use of processed eggs in diverse goods. For instance, Safe Food Corporation (Safe Food) claims to be the first company in the United States to produce and sell pasteurized eggs. UV rays are used to eliminate any germs or viruses that may be present on the surface of the eggshells. On the other hand, Pasteurized eggs have been treated with mild heat over a lengthy period of time to kill hazardous bacteria and viruses such as Salmonella and Bird Flu. Through another brand, Eggnovative, the company has launched ready-to-eat pasteurized egg goods such as tamagoyaki (Japanese omelet), marinated eggs, and other items. Maverick stated that the team's ambitions for the next three years are to export their products to more countries. They also hope to raise retail awareness and concentrate on branding activities in order to educate more people about the benefits of pasteurized eggs.

