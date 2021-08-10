Local SERVPRO® Operator Receives Top Honor

Los Angeles, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SERVPRO West Coast Disaster Response Team (DRT), an industry leader in cleaning, restoration, and construction, has been named 2021 SERVPRO Franchisee of Year.

The ownership team of Alan Reed, Manuel T. Corral and Darryn Barber were awarded the prestigious and exclusive honor at the 52nd Annual SERVPRO Convention held recently in Orlando, Florida.

“With decades of experience in restoration, mitigation and construction, the team has been a leader in the Southern California area, regionally and nationally for years,” said Rick Isaacson, CEO of Servpro Industries, LLC. “They have served as outstanding examples of the SERVPRO mission, vision and purpose – helping put their customers’ lives back together after disaster strikes, doing whatever it takes to make it ‘Like it never even happened.’”

SERVPRO West Coast DRT was selected from more than 1,900 independently owned and operated SERVPRO franchisees operating across North America based on:

Best-in-class production

Exceeding key corporate metrics

Excellent customer satisfaction

Overall contribution to the franchise network and mentorship towards other franchises

Ability to service small and large residential and commercial losses with the same service and quality.

“We are thrilled, humbled and honored to be awarded the 2021 Franchise of the Year Award,” said Alan Reed, CEO of SERVPRO West Coast DRT. “This award is due to our well-trained team members. They are honest, efficient, and effective people who provide first-class service, transparency, and communication to all of our residential and commercial customers, 24/7/365, during times of emergencies. This award is because of them.”

Not only has the West Coast Disaster Response Team served local customers, but they also regularly travelled in storm-affected areas, leading SERVPRO emergency response in California, Nevada, and Arizona, and serving communities hardest hit by natural disasters such as the Thomas and Lightning Complex Fires in California – two of the largest wildfires in the state’s history. In early 2020, they sent dozens of crews to Texas – some staying for as long as 6 months – to serve the thousands of people impacted by Winter Storm Uri, the crippling winter freeze event that caused widespread power outages and burst pipes that flooded homes.

Giving Back to Local Community

The team employs more than 175 local team members, and their Employee Higher Education Scholarship program offers financial support to franchise employees for continued college education.

West Coast DRT gives back to their local community organizations as well, such as: the American Red Cross, Harold Robinson Foundation, Mid Valley Youth Baseball, Our Lady of Grace School, Union Rescue Mission, City of Los Angeles.

Because of their expertise, excellent organization and breadth of services offered, their team was selected to appear in SERVPRO’s national television advertising campaign filmed in Southern California that will begin airing in Fall 2021.

About SERVPRO

For more than 50 years, SERVPRO® has been a trusted leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, mold mitigation, and biohazard and pathogen remediation. SERVPRO’s professional services network of more than 1,900 individually owned and operated franchises spans the United States and Canada, responding to property damage emergencies large and small – from million-square-foot commercial facilities to individual homes. When disaster strikes, homeowners, business owners, and major insurance companies alike rely on SERVPRO to make it “Like it never even happened.”

About SERVPRO West Coast DRT

SERVPRO West Coast DRT is made up of the following SERVPRO teams and serves these and nearby surrounding communities: Moorpark/Fillmore/Santa Paula, Encino/Sherman Oaks, Simi Valley, Studio City/Valley Village, Ojai/Montecito, SW Bakersfield, Culver City/Baldwin Hills, and Arleta, Hansen Hills. Servpro West Coast DRT provides 24/7 service for emergency services (fire, water, mold, bio, asbestos), construction services, storm response.

For more information, please contact:

Shawn Hammond, shawn@servprowestcoastdrt.com (818) 995-6444

