AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report July 2021

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

July YTD - July Beginning

Inventory 2021 2020 %Chg 2021 2020 %Chg Jul 2021 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 19,474 20,365 -4.4 137,585 122,853 12.0 40,062 40 < 100 HP 7,064 7,090 -0.4 43,636 37,830 15.3 19,414 100+ HP 2,046 1,485 37.8 12,291 9,805 25.4 6,479 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 28,584 28,940 -1.2 193,512 170,488 13.5 65,955 4WD Farm Tractors 287 160 79.4 1,733 1,254 38.2 677 Total Farm Tractors 28,871 29,100 -0.8 195,245 171,742 13.7 66,632 Self-Prop Combines 657 551 19.2 2,932 2,603 12.6 1,046

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

