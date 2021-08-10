AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report July 2021

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 July YTD - JulyBeginning
Inventory
 20212020%Chg 20212020%ChgJul 2021
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP19,47420,365-4.4 137,585122,85312.040,062
 40 < 100 HP7,0647,090-0.4 43,63637,83015.319,414
 100+ HP2,0461,48537.8 12,2919,80525.46,479
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors28,58428,940-1.2 193,512170,48813.565,955
4WD Farm Tractors28716079.4 1,7331,25438.2677
Total Farm Tractors28,87129,100-0.8 195,245171,74213.766,632
Self-Prop Combines65755119.2 2,9322,60312.61,046
          

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

