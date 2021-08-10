Opus One Solutions Partners with Anvil Crawler Development Corp. to Enable Widespread Adoption of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Across Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opus One Solutions, a Global Cleantech 100 company, has partnered with five entities, including renewable energy solutions firms Anvil Crawler Development Corp. (Anvil Crawler) and Skyline Energy, to complete a microgrid installation project with an aim to reduce barriers to the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in Canada.



The project will see up to nine microgrid systems installed at diverse sites, including apartment buildings, commercial properties, retail properties, and attractions. The first group of three microgrid systems will be installed at:

The Gummer Building at 5 Douglas Street in downtown Guelph, ON (head office to Skyline Group of Companies)

Cambridge Hotel and Conference Centre at 700 Hespeler Road in Cambridge, ON

Four Fathers Brewing Co. at 125 Guelph Avenue, Cambridge, ON



The project will involve the installation and seamless integration of EV charging stations and renewable technology at the sites, which will minimize the need for expensive grid infrastructure upgrades at those locations while allowing the property owners and businesses to operate as usual – with the added benefit of offering the attractive feature of on-site EV charging to their residents or patrons.

Among the sites selected for the microgrid project, three are associated with Skyline Group of Companies, a $5.4 billion asset acquisitions, management, development, and investment firm based in Guelph.

Anvil Crawler Development Corp. and Skyline Energy, both partners in the project, are housed within Skyline Group of Companies.

“We are thrilled to partner with forward-looking and innovative companies like Anvil Crawler and Skyline Energy to expand our state-of-the-art energy solutions into the world of electric vehicles, and to enable decarbonization in the transportation industry,” said Hari Suthan, Chief of Strategic Growth, Opus One Solutions.

“This project has incredible potential to be a catalyst for Ontario’s EV infrastructure landscape,” said Rob Stein, President, Skyline Energy, on behalf of both Skyline Energy and Anvil Crawler Development Corp.

“The project is perfectly aligned with our vision to change the way power is produced and consumed at residences and businesses across Canada. We’re proud to be joining Opus One Solutions as a partner in bringing integrated clean energy technology to multiple sites in Ontario.”

The project aims to demonstrate a novel approach to the control of energy flow between the utility and energy asset owner. This enhanced control will be enabled by Opus One Solutions’ GridOS DERMS (Distributed Energy Resource Management System), an energy distribution management software that helps utilities manage these new loads optimally while minimizing the need for expensive grid infrastructure upgrades. Opus One is deploying its DERMS solution to two utility partners: Energy+ INC., located in Cambridge, Ontario, and Elexicon, located in Ajax, Ontario. Data will also be collected and analyzed to see how demonstration variables (e.g. number of charging stations, energy storage type and size, site type, solar installation size, and local grid conditions) affect the payback period of the system.



The project received a $2.3 million investment through Natural Resources Canada’s Green Infrastructure – Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Demonstration Program, which aims to accelerate the market entry of next-generation clean energy technologies. Natural Resources Canada publicly announced the investment on July 27, 2021.

“The fight against climate change has never been more important,” said Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth and to the Minister of Canadian Heritage (Sport), who announced the investment on behalf of The Honourable Seamus O’Reagan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources.

“Continuing our country’s push towards a greener, more sustainable economy is one of our government’s top priorities, and this new funding will help ensure we’re connecting the country in new and innovative ways while investing in a green future. This is yet another example of our commitment to making Canada a global leader in the battle against climate change.”

The project partners expect that the development of the EV charging infrastructure will allow real estate owners and utilities to establish processes and procedures that will act as a blueprint for convenient future EV charging solutions. The project will also have the considerable benefit of further reducing Ontario’s Greenhouse Gas emissions associated with vehicle transportation, bringing Canada one step closer to its Net-Zero 2050 objective.

About Opus One Solutions

Opus One Solutions is a software engineering and solutions company with the vision of a digitalized, decentralized and decarbonized planet. Its intelligent energy network analysis platform, GridOS®, optimizes complex power flows to deliver operational time-frame energy management and integrated planning to distribution utilities and other managers of distributed energy resources. GridOS is modular, scalable, and integrates seamlessly with existing data systems to unlock greater potential for distributed energy resources, including renewable generation, energy storage, and responsive demand. GridOS also facilitates the management of microgrids — from homes to businesses to communities — for delivery of unparalleled grid resiliency and value to the electricity customer.

Learn more at opusonesolutions.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Anvil Crawler Development Corp.

Anvil Crawler Development Corp (“Anvil Crawler”) is a clean energy, electrical services, and engineering, procurement, and constructions (EPC) firm based in the Guelph, Ontario area.

It provides turn-key services for various clean energy assets and infrastructure including solar, wind, EV infrastructure, battery energy storage systems (BESS), off-grid energy generation, and Combined Heat & Power (CHP) systems. Anvil Crawler also provides comprehensive traditional electrical contracting services across Ontario.

Anvil Crawler’s clients span from multi-residential to commercial to industrial; they include real estate and clean energy investment funds, private corporations, domestic and international developers, and various levels of government.

To learn more about Anvil Crawler Development Corp, please visit AnvilCrawler.com.

Anvil Crawler Development Corp. is part of Skyline Group Of Companies.

About Skyline Energy

Skyline Energy is a clean energy asset acquisition, management, and innovation firm.

Servicing Skyline Clean Energy Fund (SCEF), a privately owned and managed portfolio of clean energy assets, Skyline Energy purchases, manages, monitors, and optimizes all assets within SCEF, in order to surface exceptional value for SCEF’s investors.

Skyline Energy believes that by investing in sustainable and renewable energy, we are investing in a brighter future for the planet, and for generations to come.

To learn more about Skyline Energy and its role for Skyline Clean Energy Fund, please visit SkylineEnergy.ca.

Skyline Energy is part of Skyline Group Of Companies.

