Georgia State’s Master of International Business Among Nation’s Top Five Programs

Atlanta, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Master of International Business (MIB) offered by Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business is 5th in the U.S., according to 2021 rankings from Best Value Schools. The organization ranked the nation’s top 20 programs based on affordability and enrollment.

Robinson’s MIB, the only program of its kind in Georgia, prepares students for success in the global business landscape. The curriculum includes working with executives on real issues facing their companies, such as going global or expanding an existing international footprint.

Over the course of 11 months, students develop skills in business analytics for data-informed decision-making, participate in virtual exchange projects with partner universities and companies abroad, conduct country risk assessments to quantify emerging market opportunities, and apply their learning to an international capstone experience. They also hear from 40-60 guest speakers who work in international business and have close relationships with the university.

MIB students also can access the resources of Georgia State’s Center for International Business Education & Research (CIBER), enjoy free membership in the World Affairs Council of Atlanta, and benefit from one-on-one mentorship with program alumni. The Robinson MIB capitalizes on Georgia State’s proximity to the world’s second-busiest airport and the nation’s third busiest seaport with site visits to the freight terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the Port of Savannah.

New Supply Chain Specialization

In response to increasing demand for expertise in supply chain logistics, Robinson has added a global supply chain and logistics specialization to the MIB curriculum. The program will introduce an entrepreneurship and innovation specialization in 2022.

About Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business

Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business is 8th among accredited U.S. business colleges for graduate enrollment, according to the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB). More Georgia executives hold advanced degrees from Robinson and Georgia State than any other U.S. institution. Learn more at robinson.gsu.edu.

