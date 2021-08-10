Dubuque Bank & Trust’s Commercial Card Program Ranked by Nilson Report for Sixth Consecutive Year

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dubuque Bank and Trust (DB&T), a member of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) that operates under the brand name HTLF, continues to display consistent strength in the payments space. Nilson Report ranked HTLF among the top U.S. commercial credit card issuers for the sixth year in a row.



In 2020, HTLF’s commercial credit card program ranked among the top 40 purchasing card programs with over $548 million in purchase volume, a 21 percent increase from the previous year and the fourth highest growth overall for purchasing cards.

Nilson Report’s ranking reflects HTLF’s innovative approach to digital technology products and providing excellent customer experiences. HTLF invested in a team of industry experts to help educate clients on the value of Electronic Accounts Payable (EAP), increasing their purchasing portfolio by 21 percent year over year.

“Now more than ever DB&T understands the importance of getting back to business. With a strong payments strategy that includes electronic payments, companies can reduce operating costs, increase fraud protection and provide more streamlined payment processes,” said Tyson Leyendecker, Dubuque Bank and Trust’s President and CEO.

“Last year, we introduced our Integrated Payables solution, which is one platform to process check, ACH and credit card payments. This year we are excited to offer new solutions such as contactless cards and Visa Commercial Pay. With the electronic payment method rapidly becoming more common, we are helping clients better manage cash flow, negotiate favorable terms, protect against fraud and have a more effective payments process overall.”

2021 has been a significant year for HTLF and its banks. The company rebranded in the spring to reinforce the strength, insight and growth they bring to their customers, communities, employees and investors. Additionally, HTLF was recognized by Forbes as one of the best banks in America for the fifth year in a row.

For 50 years, Nilson Report has been a respected source of payments industry news and market insight. Nilson analyzes and reports on the performance of hundreds of credit, debit and prepaid card issuers, transaction acquirers and technology vendors with an unbiased perspective.

About Dubuque Bank and Trust Company

Dubuque Bank and Trust Company (DB&T), a subsidiary of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. operating under the brand name HTLF, is a state chartered bank with more than $1.9 billion in assets and serving customers in the Greater Dubuque area from six locations. The bank specializes in business lending and deposit services, and provides a wide variety of personal credit and deposit services along with complete electronic banking programs. DB&T is a Member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information visit www.dubuquebank.com or call 877.280.1851.

About Heartland Financial USA, Inc.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF), operating under the brand name HTLF, is a financial services company with assets of approximately $18.2 billion. HTLF’s banks serve communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including residential mortgage, wealth management, investment and insurance. Additional information is available at htlf.com.

Beth Rowe

Marketing and Public Relations Director

563.589.2059

browe@dubuquebank.com