Foresight Research: Auto shows prove resilient in face of a pandemic

ROCHESTER, Mich., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Research’s 2020-2021 Auto Show Season and Attendance Report © reveals that despite fewer overall visitors this season, consumers who did attend a show were as valuable to the industry as ever. 2 out of 3 show-goers were in-market, and a similar share were actively shopping for their next vehicle. 9 out of 10 show visitors plan near-term vehicle shopping, resulting from the show, with 2 out of 3 planning online vehicle shopping within 30 days.



So, despite the disruptions and challenges Covid-19 heaped on auto shows over the past year, results from this past season reveal not only the continued resiliency of shows, but the increasingly key role they play in supporting the industry’s transition to hybrids and electrics.

Foresight President Christopher Stommel says auto shows are also uniquely able to build consumer acceptance of hybrids and electrics. “While acceptance is increasing, it has not yet kept pace with the influx of new product in the pipeline. Shoppers still need to be educated, and auto shows are at the top of shoppers’ list for the most effective ways to reach them.”

Foresight’s Auto Show Season and Attendance Report © is the authoritative annual report of the US auto show industry and the only third-party source of estimated attendance. Although in a usual season 50-60 auto shows would be studied, this year’s report focuses on 10 shows held to date, plus a “sister event” (metro-Detroit’s Motor Bella) to uncover what changed and what remains constant.

The report includes visitor profiles, demographics, attendance motivations, engagement and shopping activities, and a wide range of sponsor value metrics including brand exposure and awareness, effective display elements, and a host of shopping outcomes including brand consideration and vehicle shopping plans.

Regardless of market share, display size or competitive clutter, auto shows continue to offer a level field of opportunity, supporting immediate and longer-term sales at every step from brand discovery to conquest and loyalty. They attract a high mix of the industry’s most coveted audience – young, higher income and first-time new vehicle buyers.

Foresight Research has provided consumer insights to support best practices for the auto industry since 1998, and a recognized leader in experiential marketing and events, vehicle accessories and motorsports.

Contact

Christopher Stommel

Foresight Research

248.608.1870 x 16

cstommel@foresightresearch.com

www.foresightresearch.com