FCB Announces Dedicated Upstream Inclusion Practice

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FCB today announced its dedicated Upstream Inclusion practice, led by Marc Wilson, EVP, Executive Director of Strategic Inclusion. Upstream Inclusion helps businesses reframe how they should be addressing their respective consumer audiences through an enhanced inclusivity lens —leaning into the values, behaviors, perspectives and attitudes of the “Diverse Mass” to drive communications and overall business results.



While Wilson continues to formalize this practice within FCB, the agency has been using this approach with clients including GE Appliances, Kimberly-Clark and Clorox for months. “For GE Appliances, it has been integral to adapt and become more representative,” said Wayne Davis, Senior Director Café Brand, GE Appliances. “We are thrilled to partner with an agency like FCB that provides the tools and team to help us evolve our brand purpose to ensure inclusivity plays a meaningful role in every piece of work we produce.”

“Kimberly-Clark is committed to creating communities and experiences where inclusion and diversity are evident and thriving,” said Tarun Raman, Kimberly-Clark Global Family Care Sector Lead. “We are committed to this through our brands and the products we make, as well as through the workplace we cultivate. We are excited to build on this journey with FCB as we continue to integrate inclusion and diversity into everything we do, using our influence to help combat inequities for our employees and our consumers around the world.”

“At Clorox, we are on a journey to create more inclusive brands by telling more authentic, culturally relevant nuanced stories,” said Stacey Grier, The Clorox Company, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. “FCB’s Upstream Inclusion approach has helped us make progress. We are optimistic that our progress will continue as we push to use Upstream [Inclusion] more broadly on our FCB partner brands.”

Wilson joined FCB Chicago last year after publishing his PhD dissertation on “Minorities Working Within Non-Diverse Advertising Agencies.” “Lots of companies provide more lip service than action, but I could tell FCB had the right intent and foundation from the start,” said Wilson, who spent an extended period of time with FCB before committing to a full-time position. “I was encouraged by all the inclusion work the agency was already doing but recognize that there is still a lot that must be done. I look forward to utilizing these inclusivity tools in ways that have not been used before and bringing our DE&I efforts to the next level.”

As one of the largest advertising agencies worldwide, FCB has always been deeply committed to equality and inclusion and understands the major role and influence it has on society and culture. From the increased priority of hiring diverse talent to ensuring unique and rich voices are heard and reflected in the work, FCB will continue to hold itself accountable as Wilson and his Chicago-based team begin to scale this offering across the entire network.

About FCB

FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, award-winning and integrated marketing communications company with a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Named Cannes Lions 2020/2021 Network of the Year, Adweek 2020 Global Agency of the Year, 2020 Ad Age A-List Agency Standout and the #1 Global Network on The Good Report 2020, FCB focuses on creating “Never Finished” campaign ideas that have the power to transform brands, businesses and communities. With more than 8,000 people in 109 operations in 80 countries, the company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Visit fcb.com or follow @FCBglobal on Instagram and Twitter and FCB Global on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jessica Spano

Jessica.Spano@FCB.com

914-772-3611

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db9bc9d5-8def-4239-a723-553172e991c1