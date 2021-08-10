PDF Solutions® Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Business Highlights

  • Total revenues of $27.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, up 28% over the second quarter of 2020
  • Analytics revenue of $19.6 million for the second quarter, up 29% over the second quarter of 2020
  • Bookings for first half of 2021 up approximately 60% compared to the first half of 2020
  • Backlog ending Q2 2021 up 118% to $138.6 million compared to backlog as of June 30, 2020
  • GAAP Gross Margin of 61% for the second quarter of 2021
  • Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 63% for the second quarter of 2021
  • Operating activities provided $8.1 million in cash during the second quarter of 2021
  • Ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $139.2 million
  • Expect total revenues for calendar year 2021 to grow between 20-25% compared to calendar year 2020
  • Expect Analytics revenue for calendar year 2021 to grow more than 30% compared to calendar year 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor ecosystem, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $27.4 million, compared to $24.2 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $21.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. Analytics revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $19.6 million, compared to $19.4 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $15.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. Integrated Yield Ramp revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $7.8 million, compared to $4.8 million for first quarter of 2021 and $6.2 million for the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 61%, compared to 56% for the first quarter of 2021 and 58% for the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 65%, compared to 61% for the first quarter of 2021 and 63% for the second quarter of 2020.

On a GAAP basis, net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $4.5 million, or $(0.12) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7.6 million, or $(0.21) per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, and compared to a net loss of $3.7 million, or $(0.11) per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.3 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.9 million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, and compared to net income of $0.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at June 30, 2021, were $139.2 million, compared to $145.3 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of ($6.1) million. Cash provided by operating activities was $8.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Conference Call

As previously announced, PDF Solutions will discuss these results on a live conference call beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today. The call will be simultaneously webcast on PDF Solutions’ website at http://ir.pdf.com/webcasts. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same website address beginning approximately two hours after completion of the live call. A copy of this press release, including the disclosure and reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures, which non-GAAP measures may be used periodically by PDF Solutions’ management when discussing financial results with investors and analysts, will also be available on PDF Solutions’ website at http://www.pdf.com/press-releases following the date of this release.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Commentary Available Online

A Management Report reviewing the Company’s second quarter 2021 financial results will be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K and published on the Company’s website at http://ir.pdf.com/financial-reports. Analysts and investors are encouraged to review this commentary prior to participating in the conference call.

Information Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), PDF Solutions also provides certain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired technology. Non-GAAP net loss excludes the effects of non-recurring items (including expenses related to an arbitration proceeding for a disputed contract with a customer), acquisition-related costs, write-down in value of property and equipment, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired technology and other acquired intangible assets, and their related income tax effects, as applicable, as well as adjustments for the non-cash portion of income taxes, tax impact of the CARES Act and valuation allowance for deferred tax assets. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management internally to measure the Company’s profitability and performance. PDF Solutions’ management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the Company’s ongoing operations in light of the fact that none of these categories of expense has a current effect on the future uses of cash (with the exception of certain non-recurring items and acquisition-related costs) nor do they impact the generation of current or future revenues. These non-GAAP results should not be considered an alternative to, or a substitute for, GAAP financial information, and may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures of income or loss as a measure of performance, or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities as a measure of liquidity. Since management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to measure profitability and performance, PDF Solutions has included these non-GAAP measures to give investors an opportunity to see the Company’s financial results as viewed by management. A reconciliation of the comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of the Company’s financial statements presented below.

Forward-Looking Statements

The press release and the planned conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s future expected business performance and financial results, including expectations for analytics and total revenues, that are subject to future events and circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially include risks associated with: customers’ production volumes under contracts that provide Gainshare royalties, cost and schedule of new product development; continued adoption of the Company’s solutions by new and existing customers; project milestones or delays and performance criteria achieved; the provision of technology and services prior to the execution of a final contract; the continuing impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the semiconductor industry and on the Company’s operations or demand for the Company’s products; the time required of the Company’s executive management for, and the expenses related to, as well as the success of the Company’s strategic growth opportunities and partnerships, including its partnership with Advantest Corporation; our ability to successfully integrate the acquired businesses and technologies; and other risks set forth in PDF Solutions’ periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, most recently filed for the year ended December 31, 2020, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and amendments to such reports. The forward-looking statements made in the conference call are made as of the date hereof, and PDF Solutions does not assume any obligation to update such statements nor the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in such statements.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across Europe and Asia. The company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit http://www.pdf.com/.

PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)

       
     June 30,     December 31, 
  2021  2020 
       
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $87,201  $30,315 
Short-term investments  51,993   114,981 
Accounts receivable, net  30,128   34,140 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  12,715   13,944 
Total current assets  182,037   193,380 
Property and equipment, net  37,977   39,242 
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net  5,928   6,672 
Goodwill  15,305   15,774 
Intangible assets, net  22,875   24,573 
Deferred tax assets, net  176   249 
Other non-current assets  9,372   7,690 
Total assets $273,670  $287,580 
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $7,078  $4,399 
Accrued compensation and related benefits  7,278   8,339 
Accrued and other current liabilities  5,913   6,309 
Operating lease liabilities ‒ current portion  1,770   1,926 
Deferred revenues ‒ current portion  15,946   19,895 
Billings in excess of recognized revenues  2,185   1,337 
Total current liabilities  40,170   42,205 
Long-term income taxes payable  2,718   2,956 
Non-current operating lease liabilities  5,832   6,516 
Other non-current liabilities  1,826   1,397 
Total liabilities  50,546   53,074 
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock and additional paid-in-capital  415,069   407,179 
Treasury stock at cost  (103,088)  (96,215)
Accumulated deficit  (88,314)  (76,233)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (543)  (225)
Total stockholders’ equity  223,124   234,506 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $273,670  $287,580 
         


PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

                
  Three months ended  Six months ended
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
  2021 (1) 2021 (1) 2020  2021  2020 
                
Revenues:               
Analytics (1) $19,578  $19,393  $15,172  $38,971  $28,420 
Integrated yield ramp  7,841   4,807   6,237   12,648   14,147 
Total revenues  27,419   24,200   21,409   51,619   42,567 
                
Costs and Expenses:               
Costs of revenues  10,785   10,663   8,946   21,448   17,433 
Research and development  11,064   10,841   7,754   21,905   16,344 
Selling, general and administrative  9,410   9,464   7,737   18,874   15,632 
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets  313   314   174   627   347 
Interest and other expense (income), net  243   (441)  150   (198)  170 
Loss before income taxes  (4,396)  (6,641)  (3,352)  (11,037)  (7,359)
Income tax expense (benefit)  88   956   300   1,044   (3,179)
Net loss $(4,484) $(7,597) $(3,652) $(12,081) $(4,180)
                
                
                
Net loss per share, basic and diluted $(0.12) $(0.21) $(0.11) $(0.33) $(0.13)
                
Weighted average common shares used to calculate net loss per share, basic and diluted  37,004   36,974   32,886   36,989   32,795 
                     


  1. Analytics revenue includes revenue from Cimetrix Incorporated, a wholly owned subsidiary acquired by the Company in December 2020.


PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)

                     
  Three months ended   Six months ended  
  June 30,   March 31,   June 30,   June 30,   June 30,  
  2021  2021  2020  2021  2020 
GAAP                    
Total revenues $27,419  $24,200  $21,409  $51,619  $42,567 
Costs of revenues  10,785   10,663   8,946   21,448   17,433 
GAAP gross profit $16,634  $13,537  $12,463  $30,171  $25,134 
GAAP gross margin  61%  56%  58%  58%  59%
                     
                     
Non-GAAP                    
GAAP gross profit $16,634  $13,537  $12,463  $30,171  $25,134 
Adjustments to reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP gross margin:                    
Stock-based compensation expense  538   652   883   1,190   1,792 
Amortization of acquired technology  536   535   143   1,071   287 
Non-GAAP gross profit $17,708  $14,727  $13,489  $32,432  $27,213 
Non-GAAP gross margin  65%  61%  63%  63%  64%
                     


PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET LOSS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

                
  Three months ended  Six months ended
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
  2021  2021  2020  2021  2020 
GAAP net loss $(4,484) $(7,597) $(3,652) $(12,081) $(4,180)
Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss:               
Stock-based compensation expense  2,742   3,369   2,978   6,111   6,346 
Amortization of acquired technology  536   535   143   1,071   287 
Amortization of other acquired intangible assets  314   314   174   628   347 
Expenses of arbitration (1)  558   295   363   853   464 
Write-down in value of property and equipment        311      311 
Tax impact of reconciling items        167      (976)
Tax impact of the CARES Act (2)              (2,261)
Tax impact of valuation allowance for deferred tax assets (3)  52   1,166      1,218    
Non-GAAP net (loss) income $(282) $(1,918) $484  $(2,200) $338 
                
GAAP net loss per diluted share $(0.12) $(0.21) $(0.11) $(0.33) $(0.13)
Non-GAAP net (loss) income per diluted share $(0.01) $(0.05) $0.01  $(0.06) $0.01 
                
Shares used in net (loss) income per diluted share calculation  37,004   36,974   33,874   36,989   33,718 
                     


  1.  Represents the expenses related to an arbitration proceeding over a disputed customer contract, which expenses are expected to continue until the arbitration is resolved.
  2. The Company recognized a discrete tax benefit recognized from the carryback of net operating losses (NOLs) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) enacted in March 2020. The Company does not have any NOLs on a non-GAAP basis and, therefore, it did not recognize this discrete tax benefit in calculating its non-GAAP tax expense and net loss.
  3. The Company's GAAP tax expense is higher year-to-date compared to the non-GAAP tax expense, primarily due to the GAAP full U.S. federal and state valuation allowances. The Company's non-GAAP tax rate and resulting non-GAAP tax expense is not calculated with a full US federal or state valuation allowance due to the Company’s forecasted Non-GAAP income and management’s conclusion that it will be able to more likely than not to utilize its net DTAs. Each reporting period, management evaluates the need for a valuation allowance and may place a valuation allowance against its US net deferred tax assets (DTA) on a non-GAAP basis if it concludes it is more likely than not that it will not be able to utilize some or all of its US DTAs on a non-GAAP basis.