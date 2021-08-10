PDF Solutions® Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Business Highlights



Total revenues of $27.4 million for the second quarter of 2021, up 28% over the second quarter of 2020

Analytics revenue of $19.6 million for the second quarter, up 29% over the second quarter of 2020

Bookings for first half of 2021 up approximately 60% compared to the first half of 2020

Backlog ending Q2 2021 up 118% to $138.6 million compared to backlog as of June 30, 2020

GAAP Gross Margin of 61% for the second quarter of 2021

Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 63% for the second quarter of 2021

Operating activities provided $8.1 million in cash during the second quarter of 2021

Ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $139.2 million

Expect total revenues for calendar year 2021 to grow between 20-25% compared to calendar year 2020

Expect Analytics revenue for calendar year 2021 to grow more than 30% compared to calendar year 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of comprehensive data solutions for the semiconductor ecosystem, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Highlights of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2021 were $27.4 million, compared to $24.2 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $21.4 million for the second quarter of 2020. Analytics revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $19.6 million, compared to $19.4 million for the first quarter of 2021 and $15.2 million for the second quarter of 2020. Integrated Yield Ramp revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $7.8 million, compared to $4.8 million for first quarter of 2021 and $6.2 million for the second quarter of 2020.

GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 61%, compared to 56% for the first quarter of 2021 and 58% for the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2021 was 65%, compared to 61% for the first quarter of 2021 and 63% for the second quarter of 2020.

On a GAAP basis, net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $4.5 million, or $(0.12) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7.6 million, or $(0.21) per basic and diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, and compared to a net loss of $3.7 million, or $(0.11) per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2021 was $0.3 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.9 million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021, and compared to net income of $0.5 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2020.

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments at June 30, 2021, were $139.2 million, compared to $145.3 million at December 31, 2020, a decrease of ($6.1) million. Cash provided by operating activities was $8.1 million during the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Information Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to providing results that are determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States of America (GAAP), PDF Solutions also provides certain non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes stock-based compensation expense and the amortization of acquired technology. Non-GAAP net loss excludes the effects of non-recurring items (including expenses related to an arbitration proceeding for a disputed contract with a customer), acquisition-related costs, write-down in value of property and equipment, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired technology and other acquired intangible assets, and their related income tax effects, as applicable, as well as adjustments for the non-cash portion of income taxes, tax impact of the CARES Act and valuation allowance for deferred tax assets. These non-GAAP financial measures are used by management internally to measure the Company’s profitability and performance. PDF Solutions’ management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the Company’s ongoing operations in light of the fact that none of these categories of expense has a current effect on the future uses of cash (with the exception of certain non-recurring items and acquisition-related costs) nor do they impact the generation of current or future revenues. These non-GAAP results should not be considered an alternative to, or a substitute for, GAAP financial information, and may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In particular, these non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures of income or loss as a measure of performance, or to cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities as a measure of liquidity. Since management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to measure profitability and performance, PDF Solutions has included these non-GAAP measures to give investors an opportunity to see the Company’s financial results as viewed by management. A reconciliation of the comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of the Company’s financial statements presented below.

Forward-Looking Statements

The press release and the planned conference call may include forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s future expected business performance and financial results, including expectations for analytics and total revenues, that are subject to future events and circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially include risks associated with: customers’ production volumes under contracts that provide Gainshare royalties, cost and schedule of new product development; continued adoption of the Company’s solutions by new and existing customers; project milestones or delays and performance criteria achieved; the provision of technology and services prior to the execution of a final contract; the continuing impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) on the semiconductor industry and on the Company’s operations or demand for the Company’s products; the time required of the Company’s executive management for, and the expenses related to, as well as the success of the Company’s strategic growth opportunities and partnerships, including its partnership with Advantest Corporation; our ability to successfully integrate the acquired businesses and technologies; and other risks set forth in PDF Solutions’ periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, most recently filed for the year ended December 31, 2020, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K and amendments to such reports. The forward-looking statements made in the conference call are made as of the date hereof, and PDF Solutions does not assume any obligation to update such statements nor the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those projected in such statements.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) provides comprehensive data solutions designed to empower organizations across the semiconductor ecosystem to improve the yield and quality of their products and operational efficiency for increased profitability. The company’s products and services are used by Fortune 500 companies across the semiconductor ecosystem to achieve smart manufacturing goals by connecting and controlling equipment, collecting data generated during manufacturing and test operations, and performing advanced analytics and machine learning to enable profitable, high-volume manufacturing.

Founded in 1991, PDF Solutions is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, with operations across Europe and Asia. The company (directly or through one or more subsidiaries) is an active member of SEMI, INEMI, TPCA, IPC, the OPC Foundation, and DMDII. For the latest news and information about PDF Solutions or to find office locations, visit http://www.pdf.com/.

PDF Solutions and the PDF Solutions logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PDF Solutions, Inc. or its subsidiaries.



PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 87,201 $ 30,315 Short-term investments 51,993 114,981 Accounts receivable, net 30,128 34,140 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,715 13,944 Total current assets 182,037 193,380 Property and equipment, net 37,977 39,242 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 5,928 6,672 Goodwill 15,305 15,774 Intangible assets, net 22,875 24,573 Deferred tax assets, net 176 249 Other non-current assets 9,372 7,690 Total assets $ 273,670 $ 287,580 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,078 $ 4,399 Accrued compensation and related benefits 7,278 8,339 Accrued and other current liabilities 5,913 6,309 Operating lease liabilities ‒ current portion 1,770 1,926 Deferred revenues ‒ current portion 15,946 19,895 Billings in excess of recognized revenues 2,185 1,337 Total current liabilities 40,170 42,205 Long-term income taxes payable 2,718 2,956 Non-current operating lease liabilities 5,832 6,516 Other non-current liabilities 1,826 1,397 Total liabilities 50,546 53,074 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in-capital 415,069 407,179 Treasury stock at cost (103,088 ) (96,215 ) Accumulated deficit (88,314 ) (76,233 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (543 ) (225 ) Total stockholders’ equity 223,124 234,506 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 273,670 $ 287,580



PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 (1) 2021 (1) 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Analytics (1) $ 19,578 $ 19,393 $ 15,172 $ 38,971 $ 28,420 Integrated yield ramp 7,841 4,807 6,237 12,648 14,147 Total revenues 27,419 24,200 21,409 51,619 42,567 Costs and Expenses: Costs of revenues 10,785 10,663 8,946 21,448 17,433 Research and development 11,064 10,841 7,754 21,905 16,344 Selling, general and administrative 9,410 9,464 7,737 18,874 15,632 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 313 314 174 627 347 Interest and other expense (income), net 243 (441 ) 150 (198 ) 170 Loss before income taxes (4,396 ) (6,641 ) (3,352 ) (11,037 ) (7,359 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 88 956 300 1,044 (3,179 ) Net loss $ (4,484 ) $ (7,597 ) $ (3,652 ) $ (12,081 ) $ (4,180 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted average common shares used to calculate net loss per share, basic and diluted 37,004 36,974 32,886 36,989 32,795





Analytics revenue includes revenue from Cimetrix Incorporated, a wholly owned subsidiary acquired by the Company in December 2020.



PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP GROSS MARGIN TO NON-GAAP GROSS MARGIN (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP Total revenues $ 27,419 $ 24,200 $ 21,409 $ 51,619 $ 42,567 Costs of revenues 10,785 10,663 8,946 21,448 17,433 GAAP gross profit $ 16,634 $ 13,537 $ 12,463 $ 30,171 $ 25,134 GAAP gross margin 61 % 56 % 58 % 58 % 59 % Non-GAAP GAAP gross profit $ 16,634 $ 13,537 $ 12,463 $ 30,171 $ 25,134 Adjustments to reconcile GAAP to non-GAAP gross margin: Stock-based compensation expense 538 652 883 1,190 1,792 Amortization of acquired technology 536 535 143 1,071 287 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 17,708 $ 14,727 $ 13,489 $ 32,432 $ 27,213 Non-GAAP gross margin 65 % 61 % 63 % 63 % 64 %



PDF SOLUTIONS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET LOSS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP net loss $ (4,484 ) $ (7,597 ) $ (3,652 ) $ (12,081 ) $ (4,180 ) Adjustments to reconcile GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss: Stock-based compensation expense 2,742 3,369 2,978 6,111 6,346 Amortization of acquired technology 536 535 143 1,071 287 Amortization of other acquired intangible assets 314 314 174 628 347 Expenses of arbitration (1) 558 295 363 853 464 Write-down in value of property and equipment — — 311 — 311 Tax impact of reconciling items — — 167 — (976 ) Tax impact of the CARES Act (2) — — — — (2,261 ) Tax impact of valuation allowance for deferred tax assets (3) 52 1,166 — 1,218 — Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (282 ) $ (1,918 ) $ 484 $ (2,200 ) $ 338 GAAP net loss per diluted share $ (0.12 ) $ (0.21 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.13 ) Non-GAAP net (loss) income per diluted share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.06 ) $ 0.01 Shares used in net (loss) income per diluted share calculation 37,004 36,974 33,874 36,989 33,718



