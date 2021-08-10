StoneMor Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) (“StoneMor” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes, today reported operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q when it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which will contain additional details, and will be posted at www.stonemor.com.

SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

  • Revenues for the second quarter were $83.0 million compared to $66.6 million in the second quarter in the prior year. Six-month revenues were $161.3 million compared to $131.7 million in the prior year period. 
    • Cemetery segment operating income for the second quarter was $14.7 million compared to $7.4 million in the second quarter in the prior year, representing an increase of $7.2 million. Six-month cemetery segment operating profit was $26.3 million compared to $12.6 million in the prior year period, representing an increase of $13.7 million.
    • Funeral home segment operating income for the second quarter was $1.2 million compared to $1.0 million in the second quarter in the prior year, representing an increase of $0.2 million. Six-month funeral home segment operating profit was $2.8 million compared to $2.4 million in the prior year period, representing an increase of $0.4 million.
    • Corporate overhead expense increased to $9.5 million in the second quarter compared to $8.8 million in the second quarter in the prior year. Six-month corporate overhead expense increased to $19.1 million compared to $17.3 million in the prior year period.
  • Second quarter operating income was $4.1 million, compared to an operating loss of $0.6 million in the second quarter in the prior year.
  • Second quarter net loss from continuing operations was $36.2 million compared to $8.8 million in the second quarter in the prior year.
  • Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $32.1 million compared to $15.1 million in the second quarter in the prior year.

Joe Redling, StoneMor’s President and Chief Executive Officer said, “The second quarter continued to build upon the momentum from the second half of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021, with top-line revenue growth of 25% and more than a $17 million increase in our adjusted EBITDA year-over-year. We continue to deliver strong cemetery sales production results, with 26% growth in pre-need cemetery sales production.”

LIQUIDITY UPDATE

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $107.0 million of cash, including $16.6 million of restricted cash, and $391.4 million of total debt.

“We have made great progress towards our previously announced guidance targets for organic growth in our trusts and unlevered free cash flow,” said Jeff DiGiovanni, StoneMor’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. “For the six-months ended June 30, 2021, we generated $58 million in trust growth and $26 million in unlevered free cash flow, against $50 million and $40 million annual targets, respectively. This is a testament to the success of our transformation plan and the hard-work of every member of the StoneMor team.”

Redling added, “While the successful execution of our turnaround strategy was an important step, it was only the first phase of the StoneMor transformation. We are on the right trajectory and have the tools and team in place to execute on the next phase of our transformation – which is already in full force – a continued focus on growth.”

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

StoneMor will conduct a conference call to discuss this news release today, August 10, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by calling (877) 221-6399. No reservation number is necessary; however, due to the on-going pandemic, it is advised that interested parties access the call-in number 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to avoid delays. StoneMor will also host a live webcast of this conference call. Investors may access the live webcast via the Investors page of the StoneMor website www.stonemor.com under Events & Presentations.

About StoneMor Inc.

StoneMor Inc., headquartered in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, is an owner and operator of cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States, with 301 cemeteries and 70 funeral homes in 24 states and Puerto Rico. StoneMor’s cemetery products and services, which are sold on both a pre-need (before death) and at-need (at death) basis, include: burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, burial vaults, caskets, memorials, and all services which provide for the installation of this merchandise. For additional information about StoneMor Inc. please visit StoneMor’s website, and the investors section, at http://www.stonemor.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release, including, but not limited to, information regarding continued implementation of the Company’s transformation, are forward-looking statements. Generally, the words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “project,” “expect,” “predict” and similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and estimates. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are made subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results stated or implied in this press release. StoneMor’s major risks are related to uncertainties associated with current business and economic disruptions resulting from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including the effect of government regulations issued in connection therewith, its ability to identify, and negotiate acceptable agreements with, sellers of additional properties, uncertainties associated with the cash flow from pre-need  and at-need sales, trusts and financings, which may impact StoneMor’s ability to meet its financial projections and service its debt, as well as with StoneMor’s ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures.

When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements set forth in StoneMor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the other reports that StoneMor files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, from time to time. Except as required under applicable law, StoneMor assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein or any other forward-looking statements made by it, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and unlevered free cash flow, which are intended as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. All business results presented in this release are not prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate and manage the Company’s operations and to better understand its business because they facilitate a comparative assessment of the Company’s operating performance relative to its performance based on results calculated under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures also isolate the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance and eliminate certain charges that management believes do not reflect the Company’s operations and underlying operational performance. The Compensation, Nominating and Governance Committee of the Company’s board of directors also uses certain of these measures to evaluate management’s performance and set its compensation. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures also provide useful information to investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and operating results and facilitate an evaluation of the financial performance of the Company and its operations on a consistent basis. Providing this information therefore allows investors to make independent assessments of the Company’s financial performance, results of operation and trends while viewing the information through the eyes of management.

These non-GAAP measures are subject to limitations. The non-GAAP measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies because other companies may not calculate one or more in the same manner. Additionally, the non-GAAP performance measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements; do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and do not reflect interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt. Further, our historical adjusted results are not intended to project our adjusted results of operations or financial position for any future period. To compensate for these limitations, management presents and considers these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP results; no non-GAAP measure should be considered in isolation from or as an alternative to net income, earnings per share or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Readers should review the reconciliations included below, and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

A reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is set forth below (in thousands):


EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Net loss from continuing operations $(36,245) $(8,798) $(41,458) $(23,570)
Income tax benefit  (9,736)  (3,492)  (11,412)  (2,204)
Interest expense  9,977   11,729   20,450   23,082 
Depreciation and amortization  2,027   2,293   4,129   4,607 
EBITDA  (33,977)  1,732   (28,291)  1,915 
Loss on debt extinguishment  40,128      40,128    
Loss on sale of business and other impairments  2,220      2,220    
Other gains  (69)     (69)   
Cost of lots sold  2,257   1,547   3,651   2,843 
Non-cash stock compensation  508   352   1,013   727 
Change in deferred revenues  23,054   13,229   45,652   19,663 
Change in deferred selling and obtaining costs  (2,027)  (1,790)  (4,229)  (2,968)
Adjusted EBITDA $32,094  $15,070  $60,075  $22,180 


UNLEVERED CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $(6,198) $6,439  $(1,567) $1,201 
Cash interest payments  22,502   6,660   31,141   13,675 
Unlevered cash provided by operating activities  16,304   13,099   29,574   14,876 
Less: cash paid for capital expenditures  1,587   1,718   3,361   3,791 
Unlevered free cash flow $14,717  $11,381  $26,213  $11,085 


STONEMOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)

  June 30,  December 31, 
  2021  2020 
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash $90,398  $39,244 
Restricted cash  16,575   20,846 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance  58,661   57,869 
Prepaid expenses  6,911   5,290 
Assets held for sale     28,575 
Other current assets  15,178   16,884 
Total current assets  187,723   168,708 
         
Long-term accounts receivable, net of allowance  76,599   75,301 
Cemetery property  296,529   299,526 
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation  80,392   83,496 
Merchandise trusts, restricted, at fair value  544,268   501,453 
Perpetual care trusts, restricted, at fair value  326,958   312,228 
Deferred selling and obtaining costs  120,229   116,900 
Deferred tax assets  7   9 
Intangible assets, net  54,559   55,094 
Other assets  24,924   22,248 
Total assets $1,712,188  $1,634,963 
         
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $45,943  $51,718 
Liabilities held for sale     23,406 
Accrued interest  4,722   95 
Current portion, long-term debt  1,859   317 
Total current liabilities  52,524   75,536 
         
Long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs  389,559   320,715 
Deferred revenues  1,013,653   949,164 
Deferred tax liabilities  18,127   29,652 
Perpetual care trust corpus  326,958   312,228 
Other long-term liabilities  42,776   40,081 
Total liabilities  1,843,597   1,727,376 
Commitments and contingencies        
         
Stockholders’ equity:        
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 117,964,891        
and 117,871,141 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  1,180   1,178 
Paid-in capital in excess of par value  (84,221)  (85,232)
Accumulated deficit  (48,368)  (8,359)
Total stockholders’ equity  (131,409)  (92,413)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $1,712,188  $1,634,963 
         


STONEMOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended June 30,  Six Months Ended June 30, 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Revenues:                
Cemetery:                
Interments $22,906  $16,467  $43,425  $31,226 
Merchandise  17,787   14,591   34,069   28,969 
Services  17,698   16,551   34,979   31,578 
Investment and other  13,737   9,254   26,635   19,887 
Funeral home:                
Merchandise  5,449   4,825   11,422   10,211 
Services  5,404   4,913   10,764   9,832 
Total revenues  82,981   66,601   161,294   131,703 
Costs and Expenses:                
Cost of goods sold  12,435   9,269   23,619   18,683 
Cemetery expense  18,090   17,229   36,251   34,177 
Selling expense  14,776   12,206   28,983   24,257 
General and administrative expense  10,650   9,130   20,843   18,645 
Corporate overhead  9,534   8,756   19,075   17,257 
Depreciation and amortization  2,027   2,293   4,129   4,607 
Funeral home expenses:                
Merchandise  1,478   1,364   3,139   2,700 
Services  4,477   4,425   9,138   8,819 
Other  3,239   2,490   6,258   5,250 
Total costs and expenses  76,706   67,162   151,435   134,395 
                 
Loss on sale of business and other impairments  (2,220)     (2,220)   
Other gains  69      69    
Operating income (loss)  4,124   (561)  7,708   (2,692)
Interest expense  (9,977)  (11,729)  (20,450)  (23,082)
Loss on debt extinguishment  (40,128)     (40,128)   
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes  (45,981)  (12,290)  (52,870)  (25,774)
Income tax benefit  9,736   3,492   11,412   2,204 
Net loss from continuing operations  (36,245)  (8,798)  (41,458)  (23,570)
Discontinued operations (Note 2):                
Income from operations of discontinued businesses  860   4,884   1,449   28,659 
Income tax expense            
Net income from discontinued operations  860   4,884   1,449   28,659 
Net (loss) income $(35,385) $(3,914) $(40,009) $5,089 
                 
Net loss from continuing operations per common share (basic) $(0.31) $(0.09) $(0.35) $(0.25)
Net income from discontinued operations per common share (basic)  0.01   0.05   0.01   0.30 
Net (loss) income per common share (basic) $(0.30) $(0.04) $(0.34) $0.05 
                 
Net loss from continuing operations per common share (diluted) $(0.31) $(0.09) $(0.35) $(0.25)
Net income from discontinued operations per common share (diluted)  0.01   0.05   0.01   0.30 
Net (loss) income per common share (diluted) $(0.30) $(0.04) $(0.34) $0.05 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic  117,956   97,572   117,933   96,022 
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted  117,956   97,572   117,933   96,022 
                 


STONEMOR INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)

  Six Months Ended June 30,
  2021  2020 
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:        
Net (loss) income $(40,009) $5,089 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by
        
operating activities:        
Cost of lots sold  3,651   2,843 
Depreciation and amortization  4,169   4,793 
Provision for bad debt  3,519   3,807 
Non-cash compensation expense  1,013   727 
Loss on debt extinguishment  40,128    
Non-cash interest expense  3,160   10,506 
Loss (gain) on sale of businesses  1,353   (28,951)
Other gains  (69)   
Payment-in-kind interest premium  (18,440)   
Changes in assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable, net of allowance  (11,522)  (8,234)
Merchandise trust fund  (17,378)  (2,242)
Other assets  (2,942)  4,746 
Deferred selling and obtaining costs  (4,229)  (2,968)
Deferred revenues  45,652   19,663 
Deferred taxes, net  (11,523)  (2,340)
Payables and other liabilities  1,900   (6,238)
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities  (1,567)  1,201 
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:        
Cash paid for capital expenditures  (3,361)  (3,791)
Proceeds from divestitures  6,578   48,336 
Net cash provided by investing activities  3,217   44,545 
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:        
Proceeds from issuance of Series A Preferred Stock     8,800 
Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock     8,200 
Proceeds from borrowings  404,433   2,639 
Repayments of debt  (329,294)  (53,572)
Principal payment on finance leases  (796)  (749)
Early redemption premium  (18,478)   
Cost of financing activities  (10,632)  (4,236)
Shares repurchased related to share-based compensation     (35)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  45,233   (38,953)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  46,883   6,793 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—Beginning of period  60,090   56,767 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—End of period $106,973  $63,560 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:        
Cash paid during the period for interest $31,141  $13,675 
Cash paid during the period for income taxes  1,989    
Cash paid for amounts included in the measurement of lease liabilities:        
Operating cash flows from operating leases $961  $1,611 
Operating cash flows from finance leases  166   225 
Financing cash flows from finance leases  796   749 
Non-cash investing and financing activities:        
Accrued paid-in-kind interest on 2024 Notes $  $7,077 

 