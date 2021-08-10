Associa Community Associations Services of Indiana Hosts Board Training Webinar

Carmel, IN, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Association Services of Indiana (CASI), will be holding a board educational webinar on August 18, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

This virtual learning event presents both current and prospective CASI clients with in-depth training on financial management for their communities. The webinar will focus on financials and reserves, specifically walking participants through preparing a thorough budget and common budgeting pitfalls. The event will also dive into reasons for maintaining a reserve fund, what a reserve study is, and how to invest reserves.

“The CASI team is made up of highly trained and well-equipped industry professionals who are dedicated to providing board members with unparalleled training opportunities and educational resources to better serve the communities they represent,” stated Jennifer Freeman, CASI president. “This webinar is an extension of our commitment to continued education and sharing the key to community success. We encourage all current and potential board members to attend.”

To RSVP, please email Robyn King at rking@cas-indiana.com.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa