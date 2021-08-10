Akoya Reports 53% Revenue Growth in the Second Quarter of 2021

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021.



Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $13.1 million, as compared to $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2020, representing 53% growth.

Strong quarter of reagent sales, with $4.3 million of reagent revenue compared to $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit was $8.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2020, resulting in a gross profit margin of 62.2%, as compared to 61.6% in the prior year period.



Second Quarter Business Highlights

“Akoya’s performance in the second quarter demonstrates the growth of spatial biology for discovery, translational and clinical research, as well as the continued adoption of our CODEX and Phenoptics solutions. Our dedicated team delivered strong financial results as well as exciting strategic initiatives, which position Akoya for continued growth and leadership in spatial biology,” said Brian McKelligon, CEO of Akoya. “Our strong financial performance will continue to help us execute on our mission of delivering a revolutionary new class of spatially derived biomarkers that empower life sciences researchers to better understand disease and response to therapy.”

Second Quarter Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2021 was $13.1 million, compared to $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Product revenue was $10.7 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $6.2 million in the prior year period. Within product revenue, instrument revenue was $6.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. Reagent revenue was $4.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $1.5 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Services and other revenue totaled $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

We also monitor instruments sold and installed based as key performance indicators for our business: - We sold 31 instruments in second quarter of 2021; 13 CODEX, 18 Phenoptics (includes Polaris, Vectra, and Mantra). - Instrument installed base of 618 as of June 30, 2021; CODEX 145, Phenoptics 473.

2021 Guidance

We are refining our revenue guidance for full year 2021 from at least $52.0 million to a range of $52.5 to $53.0 million. The third quarter of 2021 is expected to have revenue growth of approximately 28-30% over the prior year quarter.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Akoya will host a conference call today, August 10, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results. The dial-in numbers are (833) 562-0146 for domestic callers or (661) 567-1226 for international callers, followed by Conference ID: 8057237. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company's website at https://investors.akoyabio.com/ . The webcast will be archived on the website following the completion of the call for three months.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding our ability to market and sell our CODEX and Phenoptics platforms and increase awareness of spatial biology technology, our research and development efforts and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.



About Akoya Biosciences

As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. Akoya offers two distinct solutions, the CODEX® and Phenoptics™ platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research.

Investor Contact:

David Deuchler

Gilmartin Group LLC

investors@akoyabio.com

Media Contact:

Michelle Linn

Bioscribe, Inc.

774-696-3803

michelle@bioscribe.com





AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands)

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 135,464 $ 17,006 Accounts receivable, net 8,158 6,470 Inventories, net 6,562 4,263 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,225 957 Total current assets 157,409 28,696 Property and equipment, net 6,020 5,528 Demo inventory, net 2,504 1,494 Intangible assets, net 21,644 22,714 Goodwill 18,262 18,262 Other non-current assets 503 966 Total Assets $ 206,342 $ 77,660 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current assets $ 13,874 $ 12,286 Deferred revenue 4,287 3,844 Current portion of long-term debt — 1,032 Total current liabilities 18,161 17,162 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 996 1,008 Long-term debt, net 32,256 33,488 Warrant liability — 490 Contingent consideration liability, net of current portion 6,627 6,984 Other long-term liabilities 481 447 Total liabilities 58,521 59,579 Total redeemable convertible preferred stock — 69,107 Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 147,821 (51,026 ) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 206,342 $ 77,660

AKOYA BIOSCIENCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)