Maravai Lifesciences Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Updates 2021 Financial Guidance

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (Maravai) (NASDAQ: MRVI), a global provider of life science reagents and services to researchers and biotech innovators, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, together with other business updates. Highlights include:



Revenue increased 364.3% to $217.8 million for the second quarter;

Net income of $134.3 million for the second quarter;

2021 revenue guidance increasing to a range of $745.0 million to $770.0 million;

Agreement reached for divestiture of Protein Detection business segment to Thompson Street Capital Partners; and

Facility expansion plans to meet growing demand for Nucleic Acid Production and Biologic Safety Testing businesses.



"Maravai had an incredibly strong first half of 2021, and we feel very good about the momentum we are seeing across our business,” said Carl Hull, Chairman and CEO. “In particular, we anticipate continued robust growth in our Nucleic Acid Production business, and we are increasing our guidance to reflect stronger demand expectations for the remainder of the year,” added Hull.

Revenue for the Second Quarter and Year to Date 2021

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Year-over-Year % Change Nucleic Acid Production $ 192,521 $ 30,424 532.8 % Biologics Safety Testing 18,208 12,364 47.3 % Protein Detection 7,046 4,117 71.1 % Total revenue $ 217,775 $ 46,905 364.3 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Year-over-Year % Change Nucleic Acid Production $ 316,453 $ 60,913 419.5 % Biologics Safety Testing 35,857 26,658 34.5 % Protein Detection 13,676 10,315 32.6 % Total revenue $ 365,986 $ 97,886 273.9 %

Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter was $217.8 million, representing a 364.3% increase over the same period in the prior year and was driven by the following:

Nucleic Acid Production revenue was $192.5 million for the second quarter, representing a 532.8% increase year-over-year. The increase in Nucleic Acid Production revenue was driven by: continued strong demand for our proprietary CleanCap® analogs as COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers scale production; and increasing demand for mRNA products as this technology becomes incorporated into more therapeutic and vaccine programs.





Biologic Safety Testing revenue was $18.2 million for the second quarter, representing a 47.3% increase year-over-year. The increase was driven by continued high demand and stocking of our products as a result of increased COVID-19 related therapeutic program and analytical needs; and strong sales due to the breadth of our global product offerings supporting cell and gene therapies, biosimilars and biologic development programs.





Protein Detection revenue was $7.0 million for the second quarter, representing a 71.1% increase year-over-year. The increase was primarily due to the resumption of research laboratory work from prior shutdowns as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with increased demand for our products.



Net income and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) were $134.3 million and $164.7 million, respectively, for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $1.4 million and $17.5 million for the second quarter of the prior year.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $366.0 million, representing a 273.9% increase over the same period in the prior year and was driven by the following:

Nucleic Acid Production revenue of $316.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, representing a 419.5% increase year-over-year.





Biologic Safety Testing revenue of $35.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, representing a 34.5% increase year-over-year.





Protein Detection revenue of $13.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, representing a 32.6% increase year-over-year.



Net income and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) were $210.2 million and $266.7 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $25.3 million and $47.1 million for the same period last year.

Sale of Protein Detection Business

Maravai entered into a definitive agreement to sell Vector Laboratories, Inc. (Vector), its Protein Detection business segment, to Thompson Street Capital Partners, a St. Louis-based private equity firm, for a purchase price of $124.0 million in cash, subject to customary purchase price adjustments and closing conditions.

Following the closing of this transaction, which is expected in the third quarter of 2021, Vector will operate as an independent, privately-held business, headed by its current Chief Operating Officer, Lisa Sellers, Ph.D.

“We are very proud of the progress made and value created during the five years that Vector has been part of Maravai,” said Hull. “During that time, we brought in Dr. Sellers to lead the team and launched a number of innovative solutions to better serve our academic and early development stage customers, which have strengthened Vector’s operations. Considering the significant market opportunities in Maravai’s other businesses that will likely require incremental investment and management attention, we believe that Thompson Street Capital Partners will better enable Vector’s next phase of development while allowing us to focus on our other businesses.”

“We are thankful for the commercial expertise and collaborative experience that we had with Maravai and are excited about our future with the Thompson Street Capital Partners team,” said Dr. Sellers. “Vector has a great foundation to build off as we enter our next growth phase and bring new innovations to market.”

Kirkland & Ellis LLP provided legal counsel to Maravai in the transaction and Sidley Austin LLP provided legal counsel to Thompson Street Capital Partners.

Maravai intends to use its net proceeds from the sale for general corporate purposes, including organic growth investments and potential M&A opportunities.

Centers of Excellence Established with Facilities Expansion Plans

The Company has signed a lease for an additional facility in San Diego, CA and will move some of its current Nucleic Acid Production operations to the new site, which it anticipates will allow it to increase capacity for commercial CleanCap production, as well as expand its small molecule platform, mRNA support and development, and GMP API manufacturing. The current facility in San Diego is expected to become the Manufacturing Center of Excellence for mRNA Technologies, and the planned second San Diego site is anticipated to house both our Innovation Center of Excellence and Oligonucleotide/Chemistry Center of Excellence.

Maravai also entered into a new lease agreement to relocate its Biologic Safety Testing business in Southport, NC to Leland, NC. The new state-of-the-art facility will more than double its Biologics Safety Testing business segment’s operational square footage, supporting current and future growth. The fully customized design will significantly increase cold storage capacity, provide a Mass Spectrometry Center of Excellence and specialized cell culture facilities, among other R&D, laboratory and automation upgrades.

Planned occupancy for both sites is anticipated in mid-2022.

Updated Financial Guidance for 2021

Our updated financial guidance for the full year 2021 is based on expectations for our existing business and does not include the financial impact of potential new acquisitions, if any, or items that have not yet been identified or quantified. Guidance does include revenue contribution from our Protein Detection business from January 2021 through the anticipated closing of the sale to Thompson Street Capital Partners, which is expected to occur in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

This guidance is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties identified in the Forward-Looking Statements below.

Total revenue for 2021 is projected to be in the range of $745.0 million to $770.0 million, reflecting overall growth of 162.2% to 171.0%.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is expected to be in the range of $515.0 million to $535.0 million.

Adjusted fully diluted EPS (non-GAAP) is expected to be in the range of $1.30 - $1.36 per share. Adjusted fully diluted EPS (non-GAAP) is based on the assumption that all Class B shares are converted to Class A shares. The net income (loss) included in the Adjusted fully diluted EPS (non-GAAP) has been adjusted to eliminate the net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest as a result of the assumed full conversion of Class B shares for Class A shares and is further adjusted for certain items that we do not believe directly reflect our core operations. All such adjustments have been tax effected at the mid-point of an assumed statutory tax rate range of 23.0% to 24.0%.

Maravai cannot provide guidance for the most closely comparable GAAP measures or reconciliations for the non-GAAP financial measures included in the updated 2021 guidance above because we are unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including net income attributable to noncontrolling interest, variations in effective tax rate, expenses to be incurred for acquisition activities, and the diluted weighted average number of shares of Class A common stock outstanding for the applicable period from potential proforma exchanges of outstanding Class B common shares for shares of Class A common stock. Thus, we are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available. However, 2021 interest expense is expected to be in the range of $33.0 million to $35.0 million, 2021 depreciation and amortization is also expected to be in the range of $29.0 million to $32.0 million, and 2021 equity-based compensation is expected to be in the range of $10.0 million to $12.0 million.

MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and unit amounts and per share and per unit amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 217,775 $ 46,905 $ 365,986 $ 97,886 Operating expenses Cost of revenue 37,513 21,197 67,881 36,494 Research and development 1,932 1,600 4,096 5,344 Selling, general and administrative 24,085 15,988 47,322 32,114 Gain on sale and leaseback transaction — — — (19,002 ) Total operating expenses 63,530 38,785 119,299 54,950 Income from operations 154,245 8,120 246,687 42,936 Other income (expense) Interest expense (8,512 ) (7,463 ) (17,282 ) (14,845 ) Change in payable to related parties pursuant to the Tax Receivable Agreement — — 5,886 — Other (expense) income (3 ) 20 — 100 Income before income taxes 145,730 677 235,291 28,191 Income tax expense (benefit) 11,386 (765 ) 25,095 2,870 Net income 134,344 1,442 210,196 25,321 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 85,269 19 137,874 509 Net income attributable to Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. $ 49,075 $ 1,423 $ 72,322 $ 24,812 Net income per share/unit attributable to Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.: Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.00 $ 0.69 $ 0.09 Diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.00 $ 0.69 $ 0.09 Weighted average number of shares/units outstanding: Basic 112,203,530 253,916,941 104,467,998 253,916,941 Diluted 112,280,375 253,916,941 257,685,618 253,916,941





MARAVAI LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share amount and per share amounts)

Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 134,344 $ 1,442 $ 210,196 $ 25,321 Add: Amortization 5,040 5,041 10,081 10,116 Depreciation 2,297 1,434 4,151 3,125 Interest Expense 8,512 7,463 17,282 14,845 Income tax expense (benefit) 11,386 (765 ) 25,095 2,870 EBITDA 161,579 14,615 266,805 56,277 Acquisition integration costs (1) 13 2,913 (798 ) 3,602 Amortization of lease facility financing obligation (2) (1,049 ) — (1,049 ) — Acquired in-process research and development costs (3) — — — 2,881 Equity-based compensation (4) 2,383 576 4,661 1,084 GTCR management fee (5) — 218 — 429 Gain on sale and leaseback transaction (6) — — — (19,002 ) Merger and acquisition related expenses (7) 997 (808 ) 1,916 94 Financing costs (8) 798 — 1,004 1,700 Tax receivable agreement liability adjustment (9) — — (5,886 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 164,721 $ 17,514 $ 266,653 $ 47,065





Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income attributable to Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. $ 49,075 * $ 72,322 * Net income impact from pro forma conversion of Class B shares to Class A common shares 85,269 * 137,874 * Adjustment to the provision for income tax (10) (20,038 ) * (33,032 ) * Tax-effected net income 114,306 * 177,164 * Acquisition integration costs (1) 13 * (798 ) * Amortization of lease facility financing obligation (2) (1,049 ) * (1,049 ) * Equity-based compensation (4) 2,383 * 4,661 * Merger and acquisition related expenses (7) 997 * 1,916 * Financing costs (8) 798 * 1,004 * Tax receivable agreement liability adjustment (9) — * (5,886 ) * Deferred tax expense related to historical exchanges (11) (703 ) * 4,580 * Deferred tax expense related to assets held for sale (12) (2,822 ) * (2,822 ) * Tax impact of adjustments (13) (632 ) * 171 * Other adjustments (14) 1,297 * 2,255 * Adjusted net income $ 114,588 * $ 181,196 * Diluted weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding 257,723,991 * 257,685,618 * Adjusted net income $ 114,588 * $ 181,196 * Adjusted fully diluted EPS $ 0.44 * $ 0.70 *

____________________

Explanatory Notes to Reconciliations

(*) Information not presented for Pre-IPO period.

(1) Refers to incremental costs incurred to execute and integrate completed acquisitions.

(2) Refers to cash rent paid for our San Diego, CA facility which is recorded as a reduction to the financing lease obligation.

(3) Refers to in-process research and development charge associated with the acquisition of MockV Solutions, Inc.

(4) Refers to non-cash expense associated with equity-based compensation.

(5) Refers to cash fees paid to GTCR, LLC (“GTCR”), pursuant to the advisory services agreement that was terminated in connection with our IPO.

(6) Refers to the gain on the sale of our Burlingame, California facility, which was leased back to the Company in 2020.

(7) Refers to diligence, legal, accounting, tax and consulting fees incurred associated with acquisitions that were not consummated.

(8) Refers to transaction costs related to our IPO and the refinancing of our long-term debt that are not capitalizable or cannot be offset against proceeds from such transactions.

(9) Refers to the gain related to the adjustment of our tax receivable agreement liability primarily due to changes in our estimated state apportionment and the corresponding reduction of our estimated state tax rate.

(10) Represents additional corporate income taxes at an assumed effective tax rate of 23.9% applied to additional net income attributable to Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. from the assumed proforma exchange of all outstanding Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock.

(11) Refers to deferred tax expense related to the adjustment of our deferred tax asset primarily due to changes in our estimated state apportionment and the corresponding reduction of our estimated state tax rate, as well as increases in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc.’s ownership in Maravai Topco Holdings, LLC.

(12) Refers to deferred tax expense related to our assets held for sale in connection with the anticipated sale of Vector Laboratories, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

(13) Represents income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments and assumed proforma exchange of all outstanding Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock at an assumed effective tax rate of 23.9%.

(14) Represents tax benefits due to the amortization of intangible assets and other tax attributes resulting from the tax basis step up associated with the purchase or exchange of Maravai Topco Holdings, LLC units and Class B common stock, net of payment obligations under the tax receivable agreement.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (GAAP). These non-GAAP measure include: Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted fully diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS).

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and adjustments to exclude, as applicable: (i) incremental costs incurred to execute and integrate completed acquisitions; (ii) amortization of lease facility financing obligations; (iii) charges for in-process research and development associated with completed acquisitions; (iv) non-cash expenses related to share-based compensation; (v) gain on sale and leaseback transaction; (vi) expenses incurred for acquisitions that were not consummated (including legal, accounting, and professional consulting services); (vii) transaction costs incurred for the initial public offering and debt refinancing; (viii) GTCR management fees; and (ix) loss (income) recognized during the applicable period due to changes in the tax receivable agreement liability. We define Adjusted Net Income as tax-effected earnings before the adjustments described above, and the tax effects of those adjustments. We define Adjusted Diluted EPS as Adjusted Net Income divided by the diluted weighted average number of Class A common stock outstanding for the applicable period, which assumes the proforma exchange of all outstanding Class B common stock for shares of Class A common stock.

These non-GAAP measures are supplemental measures of operating performance that is not prepared in accordance with GAAP and that does not represent, and should not be considered as, an alternative to net income, as determined in accordance with GAAP.

We use these non-GAAP measures to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends and to develop short-term and long-term operating plans. We believe the measures facilitate comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis between periods and, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, helps provide a broader picture of factors and trends affecting our results of operations.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because of these limitations, they should not be considered as a replacement for net income, as determined by GAAP, or as a measure of our profitability. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using non-GAAP measures only for supplemental purposes. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

