Enthusiast Gaming Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Consolidated revenue of $37.1 million, including record direct sales of $4.4 million

Paid subscribers grew to a record 155,000

TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) (TSX:EGLX), (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”), today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Highlights

  • Revenue of $37.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 vs the three months ended June 30, 2020 (“Q2 2020”) revenue of $7.0 million
  • Gross profit of $8.0 million vs Q2 2020 gross profit of $3.2 million
  • Direct advertising sales of $4.4 million compared to direct advertising sales of $0.6 million in Q2 2020
  • The Company’s common shares commented trading on the Nasdaq
  • Raised gross proceeds of $60.1 million (USD$49.5 million) in a public offering
  • Completed acquisitions of popular web properties Tabstats and Icy Veins
  • Paid subscribers of approximately 155,000 as at June 30, 2021, as compared to approximately 111,000 subscribers as at June 30, 2020
  • Net and comprehensive loss of $12.8 million, or $0.11 on a per common share basis
  • Esports division, Luminosity Gaming, ranked as the most watched team on Twitch for each month of the second quarter

“After listing on the Nasdaq, completing two major acquisitions and raising $60.1 million (USD$49.5 million) to further accelerate our accretive M&A strategy, this has been an exemplary quarter for Enthusiast Gaming,” commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “We expect to see sequential revenue growth and margin improvements throughout the remainder of the year, driven by momentum in direct sales and our pipeline of acquisitions. While we continue to grow our subscription business from current and newly acquired properties, the game-changer for this vertical is expected to come from Project GG and its premium subscription offering, which will launch as an exclusive alpha to select gamers in late September. Our team’s ability to continue acquiring accretive properties, attract quality partners, and deliver fresh content to our fan communities continues to exceed expectations.”

Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (the “Financial Statements”) and Management’s Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) of the Company for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the information and disclosures contained in the Financial Statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The Financial Statements and MD&A can be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR and EDGAR.

Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information

Management will host a conference call and webcast on August 10, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET to review and discuss the second quarter 2021 results.

Conference call dial-in details:
North America (toll-free): +1 877-300-8521
International: +1 412-317-6026
Conference ID: 10159262

A live webcast can be accessed at https://www.enthusiastgaming.com/investors/.

If you are unable to join live, an archived recording of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Enthusiast Gaming website.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is building the largest media platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars; Media, Talent, Esports and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.

Forward Looking Statements

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
As at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
       
    June 30, 2021  December 31, 2020 
       
ASSETS     
Current     
 Cash $51,367,573 $4,323,823 
 Trade and other receivables  22,322,613  22,424,596 
 Investments  2,503,692  124,998 
 Loans receivable  176,931  194,389 
 Income tax receivable  262,331  290,077 
 Prepaid expenses  4,093,213  576,802 
Total current assets  80,726,353  27,934,685 
Non-current      
 Property and equipment  296,112  354,850 
 Right-of-use asset - lease contracts  2,446,961  2,848,400 
 Long-term investment  -  2,606,100 
 Investment in associates  954,650  1,026,910 
 Long-term portion of prepaid expenses  256,055  263,196 
 Intangible assets  84,903,287  81,106,007 
 Goodwill  124,712,768  106,181,086 
Total Assets $294,296,186 $222,321,234 
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
Current     
 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $21,901,837 $23,602,547 
 Contract liabilities  2,672,365  1,625,594 
 Current portion of long-term debt  2,750,000  1,250,000 
 Current portion of deferred payment liability 1,599,657  636,600 
 Current portion of convertible debentures  -  7,546,453 
 Current portion of lease contract liabilities  503,102  578,330 
Total current liabilities  29,426,961  35,239,524 
Non-current      
 Long-term debt  7,271,115  21,651,956 
 Long-term lease contract liabilities  1,991,145  2,308,336 
 Vendor-take-back loan  -  5,559,250 
 Long-term portion of deferred payment liability 1,690,410  529,124 
 Deferred tax liability  16,887,505  15,161,987 
Total liabilities $57,267,136 $80,450,177 
       
Shareholders' Equity     
 Share capital  345,078,178  232,616,997 
 Contributed surplus  16,591,617  7,494,164 
 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (75,866) 45,428 
 Deficit  (124,564,879) (98,285,532)
Total shareholders' equity   237,029,050  141,871,057 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $294,296,186 $222,321,234 
       


Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020      
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)      
    For the three months ended For the six months ended
    June 30, 2021  June 30, 2020  June 30, 2021  June 30, 2020 
           
Revenue         
 Revenue $37,057,601 $7,029,096 $67,079,936 $13,958,668 
 Gain on player buyout  -  -  -  204,764 
Total revenue  37,057,601  7,029,096  67,079,936  14,163,432 
Cost of sales  29,038,301  3,807,977  53,129,628  7,649,084 
Gross margin  8,019,300  3,221,119  13,950,308  6,514,348 
Operating expenses         
 Professional fees  1,213,479  627,703  1,950,975  913,945 
 Consulting fees  1,075,726  1,181,024  2,386,353  2,388,674 
 Advertising and promotion  813,588  212,605  1,855,942  486,491 
 Office and general  2,165,506  466,173  2,872,451  1,452,641 
 Salaries and wages  5,566,237  1,646,915  10,194,512  2,887,399 
 Technology support, web development and content 2,698,660  1,299,857  4,093,543  2,234,751 
 Esports player, team and game expenses  1,465,718  618,687  2,994,323  1,483,796 
 Foreign exchange (gain) loss  (1,066,122) 108,248  (1,076,255) (48,269)
 Share-based compensation  3,958,309  278,875  9,718,345  669,248 
 Amortization and depreciation  1,659,583  1,051,392  3,295,437  2,348,532 
Total operating expenses  19,550,684  7,491,479  38,285,626  14,817,208 
           
Other expenses (income)         
 Transaction costs  209,129  -  209,129  - 
 Share of (income) loss from investment in associates  (6,158) 1,176,518  72,260  1,272,347 
 Interest and accretion  480,987  1,361,524  1,272,301  2,686,785 
 Change in fair value of investment  160,655  (11,601) 156,671  163,015 
 Gain on repayment of long-term debt  -  -  (39,502) - 
 Loss on settlement of vendor-take-back loan  316,241  -  316,241  - 
 Loss on revaluation of deferred payment liability 89,184  -  89,184  - 
 Interest income  (22,911) (15,007) (41,231) (76,530)
Net loss before income taxes  (12,758,511) (6,781,794) (26,370,371) (12,348,477)
           
Income taxes         
 Current tax expense  48,692  11,381  34,037  11,381 
 Deferred tax recovery  (45,282) (442,195) (125,061) (442,195)
Net loss for the period  (12,761,921) (6,350,980) (26,279,347) (11,917,663)
           
Other comprehensive income (loss)         
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss         
 Foreign currency translation adjustment  (73,592) (198,752) (121,294) 3,619 
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period $(12,835,513)$(6,549,732)$(26,400,641)$(11,914,044)
Net loss and comprehensive loss per share,          
 basic and diluted  $(0.11)$(0.09)$(0.23)$(0.16)
Weighted average number of common shares          
 outstanding, basic and diluted  117,523,027  74,210,312  114,509,330  73,367,225 
           


Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
   For the six months ended
   June 30, 2021  June 30, 2020 
      
Cash flows from operating activities     
Net loss for the period $(26,279,347)$(11,917,663)
Items not affecting cash:     
Amortization and depreciation  3,295,437  2,348,532 
Share-based compensation  9,718,345  669,248 
Interest and accretion  465,657  897,397 
Deferred tax recovery  (125,061) (442,195)
Gain on player buyout  -  (204,764)
Foreign exchange loss (gain)  587,716  (14,831)
Gain on repayment of long-term debt  (39,502) - 
Loss on settlement of vendor-take-back loan  316,241  - 
Loss on revaluation of deferred payment liability  89,184  - 
Capitalized interest and success fee  -  1,382,646 
Shares for services  185,662  92,115 
Change in fair value of investment  156,671  163,015 
Share of loss from investment in associates  72,260  1,272,347 
Changes in working capital     
Changes in trade and other receivables  375,985  (177,083)
Changes in prepaid expenses  (3,608,526) 121,589 
Changes in loans receivable  37,500  - 
Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities  (2,511,575) (902,945)
Changes in contract liabilities  998,992  (299,600)
Changes in income tax receivable  (206,083) (285,630)
Net cash used in operating activities  (16,470,444) (7,297,822)
      
Cash flows from investing activities     
Cash paid for mergers and acquisitions  (12,549,396) - 
Cash acquired from mergers and acquisitions  162,674  - 
Proceeds from disposal of investment  -  680,000 
Proceeds from disposal of intangible assets  -  204,764 
Investment in associate  -  (500,000)
Acquisition of property and equipment  (3,398) (4,871)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities  (12,390,120) 379,893 
      
Cash flows from financing activities     
Proceeds from the issuance of shares for offerings, net of     
transaction costs  95,183,398  - 
Proceeds from long-term debt  944,787  - 
Repayment of long-term debt  (13,773,470) - 
Proceeds from exercise of warrants  -  2,178,850 
Proceeds from exercise of options  784,431  49,367 
Repayment of vendor-take-back loan  (6,158,329) - 
Lease payments  (392,175) (121,702)
Net cash provided by financing activities  76,588,642  2,106,515 
      
Foreign exchange effect on cash  (684,328) 20,201 
Net change in cash  47,043,750  (4,791,213)
Cash, beginning of period  4,323,823  13,211,722 
Cash, end of period $51,367,573 $8,420,509 
      