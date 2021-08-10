Enthusiast Gaming Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Consolidated revenue of $37.1 million, including record direct sales of $4.4 million
Paid subscribers grew to a record 155,000
TORONTO, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) (TSX:EGLX), (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”), today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.
Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Highlights
- Revenue of $37.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021 vs the three months ended June 30, 2020 (“Q2 2020”) revenue of $7.0 million
- Gross profit of $8.0 million vs Q2 2020 gross profit of $3.2 million
- Direct advertising sales of $4.4 million compared to direct advertising sales of $0.6 million in Q2 2020
- The Company’s common shares commented trading on the Nasdaq
- Raised gross proceeds of $60.1 million (USD$49.5 million) in a public offering
- Completed acquisitions of popular web properties Tabstats and Icy Veins
- Paid subscribers of approximately 155,000 as at June 30, 2021, as compared to approximately 111,000 subscribers as at June 30, 2020
- Net and comprehensive loss of $12.8 million, or $0.11 on a per common share basis
- Esports division, Luminosity Gaming, ranked as the most watched team on Twitch for each month of the second quarter
“After listing on the Nasdaq, completing two major acquisitions and raising $60.1 million (USD$49.5 million) to further accelerate our accretive M&A strategy, this has been an exemplary quarter for Enthusiast Gaming,” commented Adrian Montgomery, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “We expect to see sequential revenue growth and margin improvements throughout the remainder of the year, driven by momentum in direct sales and our pipeline of acquisitions. While we continue to grow our subscription business from current and newly acquired properties, the game-changer for this vertical is expected to come from Project GG and its premium subscription offering, which will launch as an exclusive alpha to select gamers in late September. Our team’s ability to continue acquiring accretive properties, attract quality partners, and deliver fresh content to our fan communities continues to exceed expectations.”
Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements (the “Financial Statements”) and Management’s Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”) of the Company for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the information and disclosures contained in the Financial Statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The Financial Statements and MD&A can be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR and EDGAR.
Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information
Management will host a conference call and webcast on August 10, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET to review and discuss the second quarter 2021 results.
Conference call dial-in details:
North America (toll-free): +1 877-300-8521
International: +1 412-317-6026
Conference ID: 10159262
A live webcast can be accessed at https://www.enthusiastgaming.com/investors/.
If you are unable to join live, an archived recording of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Enthusiast Gaming website.
About Enthusiast Gaming
Enthusiast Gaming is building the largest media platform for video game and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Combining the elements of its four core pillars; Media, Talent, Esports and Experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity and integrated approach to reach and connect with its coveted GenZ and Millennial audience. Through its proprietary mix of digital media and entertainment assets, Enthusiast Gaming has built a vast network of like-minded communities to deliver the ultimate fan experience.
Forward Looking Statements
|Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
|As at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
|(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
|June 30, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|ASSETS
|Current
|Cash
|$
|51,367,573
|$
|4,323,823
|Trade and other receivables
|22,322,613
|22,424,596
|Investments
|2,503,692
|124,998
|Loans receivable
|176,931
|194,389
|Income tax receivable
|262,331
|290,077
|Prepaid expenses
|4,093,213
|576,802
|Total current assets
|80,726,353
|27,934,685
|Non-current
|Property and equipment
|296,112
|354,850
|Right-of-use asset - lease contracts
|2,446,961
|2,848,400
|Long-term investment
|-
|2,606,100
|Investment in associates
|954,650
|1,026,910
|Long-term portion of prepaid expenses
|256,055
|263,196
|Intangible assets
|84,903,287
|81,106,007
|Goodwill
|124,712,768
|106,181,086
|Total Assets
|$
|294,296,186
|$
|222,321,234
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|21,901,837
|$
|23,602,547
|Contract liabilities
|2,672,365
|1,625,594
|Current portion of long-term debt
|2,750,000
|1,250,000
|Current portion of deferred payment liability
|1,599,657
|636,600
|Current portion of convertible debentures
|-
|7,546,453
|Current portion of lease contract liabilities
|503,102
|578,330
|Total current liabilities
|29,426,961
|35,239,524
|Non-current
|Long-term debt
|7,271,115
|21,651,956
|Long-term lease contract liabilities
|1,991,145
|2,308,336
|Vendor-take-back loan
|-
|5,559,250
|Long-term portion of deferred payment liability
|1,690,410
|529,124
|Deferred tax liability
|16,887,505
|15,161,987
|Total liabilities
|$
|57,267,136
|$
|80,450,177
|Shareholders' Equity
|Share capital
|345,078,178
|232,616,997
|Contributed surplus
|16,591,617
|7,494,164
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(75,866
|)
|45,428
|Deficit
|(124,564,879
|)
|(98,285,532
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|237,029,050
|141,871,057
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|294,296,186
|$
|222,321,234
|Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
|For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
|(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
|For the three months ended
|For the six months ended
|June 30, 2021
|June 30, 2020
|June 30, 2021
|June 30, 2020
|Revenue
|Revenue
|$
|37,057,601
|$
|7,029,096
|$
|67,079,936
|$
|13,958,668
|Gain on player buyout
|-
|-
|-
|204,764
|Total revenue
|37,057,601
|7,029,096
|67,079,936
|14,163,432
|Cost of sales
|29,038,301
|3,807,977
|53,129,628
|7,649,084
|Gross margin
|8,019,300
|3,221,119
|13,950,308
|6,514,348
|Operating expenses
|Professional fees
|1,213,479
|627,703
|1,950,975
|913,945
|Consulting fees
|1,075,726
|1,181,024
|2,386,353
|2,388,674
|Advertising and promotion
|813,588
|212,605
|1,855,942
|486,491
|Office and general
|2,165,506
|466,173
|2,872,451
|1,452,641
|Salaries and wages
|5,566,237
|1,646,915
|10,194,512
|2,887,399
|Technology support, web development and content
|2,698,660
|1,299,857
|4,093,543
|2,234,751
|Esports player, team and game expenses
|1,465,718
|618,687
|2,994,323
|1,483,796
|Foreign exchange (gain) loss
|(1,066,122
|)
|108,248
|(1,076,255
|)
|(48,269
|)
|Share-based compensation
|3,958,309
|278,875
|9,718,345
|669,248
|Amortization and depreciation
|1,659,583
|1,051,392
|3,295,437
|2,348,532
|Total operating expenses
|19,550,684
|7,491,479
|38,285,626
|14,817,208
|Other expenses (income)
|Transaction costs
|209,129
|-
|209,129
|-
|Share of (income) loss from investment in associates
|(6,158
|)
|1,176,518
|72,260
|1,272,347
|Interest and accretion
|480,987
|1,361,524
|1,272,301
|2,686,785
|Change in fair value of investment
|160,655
|(11,601
|)
|156,671
|163,015
|Gain on repayment of long-term debt
|-
|-
|(39,502
|)
|-
|Loss on settlement of vendor-take-back loan
|316,241
|-
|316,241
|-
|Loss on revaluation of deferred payment liability
|89,184
|-
|89,184
|-
|Interest income
|(22,911
|)
|(15,007
|)
|(41,231
|)
|(76,530
|)
|Net loss before income taxes
|(12,758,511
|)
|(6,781,794
|)
|(26,370,371
|)
|(12,348,477
|)
|Income taxes
|Current tax expense
|48,692
|11,381
|34,037
|11,381
|Deferred tax recovery
|(45,282
|)
|(442,195
|)
|(125,061
|)
|(442,195
|)
|Net loss for the period
|(12,761,921
|)
|(6,350,980
|)
|(26,279,347
|)
|(11,917,663
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|(73,592
|)
|(198,752
|)
|(121,294
|)
|3,619
|Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
|$
|(12,835,513
|)
|$
|(6,549,732
|)
|$
|(26,400,641
|)
|$
|(11,914,044
|)
|Net loss and comprehensive loss per share,
|basic and diluted
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.23
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares
|outstanding, basic and diluted
|117,523,027
|74,210,312
|114,509,330
|73,367,225
|Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows
|For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020
|(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
|For the six months ended
|June 30, 2021
|June 30, 2020
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net loss for the period
|$
|(26,279,347
|)
|$
|(11,917,663
|)
|Items not affecting cash:
|Amortization and depreciation
|3,295,437
|2,348,532
|Share-based compensation
|9,718,345
|669,248
|Interest and accretion
|465,657
|897,397
|Deferred tax recovery
|(125,061
|)
|(442,195
|)
|Gain on player buyout
|-
|(204,764
|)
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|587,716
|(14,831
|)
|Gain on repayment of long-term debt
|(39,502
|)
|-
|Loss on settlement of vendor-take-back loan
|316,241
|-
|Loss on revaluation of deferred payment liability
|89,184
|-
|Capitalized interest and success fee
|-
|1,382,646
|Shares for services
|185,662
|92,115
|Change in fair value of investment
|156,671
|163,015
|Share of loss from investment in associates
|72,260
|1,272,347
|Changes in working capital
|Changes in trade and other receivables
|375,985
|(177,083
|)
|Changes in prepaid expenses
|(3,608,526
|)
|121,589
|Changes in loans receivable
|37,500
|-
|Changes in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(2,511,575
|)
|(902,945
|)
|Changes in contract liabilities
|998,992
|(299,600
|)
|Changes in income tax receivable
|(206,083
|)
|(285,630
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(16,470,444
|)
|(7,297,822
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Cash paid for mergers and acquisitions
|(12,549,396
|)
|-
|Cash acquired from mergers and acquisitions
|162,674
|-
|Proceeds from disposal of investment
|-
|680,000
|Proceeds from disposal of intangible assets
|-
|204,764
|Investment in associate
|-
|(500,000
|)
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|(3,398
|)
|(4,871
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(12,390,120
|)
|379,893
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from the issuance of shares for offerings, net of
|transaction costs
|95,183,398
|-
|Proceeds from long-term debt
|944,787
|-
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(13,773,470
|)
|-
|Proceeds from exercise of warrants
|-
|2,178,850
|Proceeds from exercise of options
|784,431
|49,367
|Repayment of vendor-take-back loan
|(6,158,329
|)
|-
|Lease payments
|(392,175
|)
|(121,702
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|76,588,642
|2,106,515
|Foreign exchange effect on cash
|(684,328
|)
|20,201
|Net change in cash
|47,043,750
|(4,791,213
|)
|Cash, beginning of period
|4,323,823
|13,211,722
|Cash, end of period
|$
|51,367,573
|$
|8,420,509