Emerson Firm Announces Ongoing Investigation for the Forefront Dermatology Data Breach

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerson Firm, PLLC (“Emerson”) announces that it is continuing its investigation regarding the data breach at Forefront Dermatology (“Forefront”) on behalf of an eye-watering 2,413,553 affected Forefront patients whose personal information was compromised in the Data Breach revealed by Forefront on July 8, 2021. Forefront is a large dermatology services group that operates in 21 states and the District of Columbia.



Forefront identified an intrusion into its IT systems on June 4, 2021 and investigated until June 24, 2021. The breached data reportedly includes personal identifying information (“PII”), including but not limited to names, addresses, dates of birth, patient account numbers, health insurance plan member ID numbers, medical records numbers, dates of service, provider names, and/or medical and clinical treatment information. On July 8, 2021, Forefront began notifying affected patients of the Data Breach. On information and belief, the Data Breach was a direct result of Forefront’s failure to implement adequate and reasonable cyber-security procedures and protocols necessary to protect patients’ PII.

If you are a person whose PII was compromised because of the Data Breach announced by Forefront on July 8, 2021, then please contact us immediately to protect your rights. It makes no difference what state you reside in.

