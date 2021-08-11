Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Pipeline Progresses With Novel, Innovative Therapies Expected to Embrace the Space in the Next Decade

With no permanent cure for Bronchiolitis Obliterans, ongoing development for the treatment process is on the charts. Extreme complications can be seen in the Syndrome, leaving much space for research and development.

DelveInsight’s Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Pipeline Insight report offers exhaustive global coverage of the available marketed therapies, Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome pipeline domain. 

Some of the major pointers taken from the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Pipeline report:

  • DelveInsight’s analysis presents Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Pipeline with 7+ active players in the domain investigating 7+ pipeline therapies
  • Major companies such as Altavant Sciences, Incyte Corporation, AI Therapeutics, Zambon Company, Genentech, Mereo BioPharma, Koutif Therapeutics, Therabron Therapeutics, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome treatment scenario. 
  • Key Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome pipeline therapies such as ALTA 2530, Itacitinib, Ruxolitinib, LAM 001, Liposomal Cyclosporine A, Alvelestat, and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials for the treatment of Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome. 
  • In April 2020, Zambon announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Fast Track designation to Liposomal Cyclosporine A for Inhalation (L‑CsA‑i), in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS).
  • ALTA-2530 is a novel inhaled formulation of recombinant IL-1Ra in development for BOS, which can be delivered directly to the lungs to achieve higher levels of IL-1Ra in bronchioles than are feasible with systemic administration.
  • Altavant is expected to submit an IND in 2023 to initiate a clinical study with ALTA-2530 in post-lung transplant patients suffering from Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome. The company partnered with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to investigate the utility of ALTA-2530 for the treatment of acute and chronic chemical lung injuries caused by the inhalation of sulfur mustard.

The Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome pipeline report lays down a detailed profile of the pipeline asset along with the inactive and dormant pipeline assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome products, comprehensive BOS pipeline assessment of driving and restraining factors along with the opportunities and risks in the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome pipeline landscape.

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Overview

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS) is a type of chronic lung allograft dysfunction that affects a majority of lung transplant recipients and is the principal factor limiting long-term transplant survival. BOS is characterized by progressive airflow obstruction unexplained by acute rejection, infection, or other coexisting conditions. 

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Pipeline: Drug Portfolio

DrugCompanyPhaseMoARoA
ItacitinibIncyte CorporationPhase I/IIJanus kinase 1 inhibitorsOral
AlvelestatMereo BioPharmaPhase I/IILeucocyte elastase inhibitorsOral
RuxolitinibIncyte CorporationPhase IIJanus kinase 1 inhibitors; Janus kinase-2 inhibitorsOral
LAM 001AI TherapeuticsPhase IIMethylmalonyl CoA mutase stimulants; MTOR protein inhibitorsInhalation
Liposomal Cyclosporine AZambon CompanyPhase IIIMitochondrial permeability transition pore inhibitors; P-glycoprotein inhibitorsInhalation

Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Therapeutics Assessment

The Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome novel pipeline therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.

By Product Type

  • Mono
  • Combination

By Stage

  • Discovery 
  • Pre-clinical
  • Phase I
  • Phase II
  • Phase III
  • Pre-registration

By Route of Administration

  • Subcutaneous
  • Intravenous
  • Oral
  • Inhalation

By Molecule Type 

  • Gene therapy
  • Stem cell therapy
  • Small molecules

By Mechanism of Action 

  • Janus kinase 1 inhibitors
  • Leucocyte elastase inhibitors
  • Methylmalonyl CoA mutase stimulants
  • Janus kinase-2 inhibitors
  • P-glycoprotein inhibitors
  • Mitochondrial permeability transition pore inhibitors

By Targets

  • Janus kinase 1
  • Leucocyte elastase
  • Janus kinase-2
  • P-glycoprotein

Scope of the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Pipeline Report 

  • Coverage: Global 
  • Major Players:  Altavant Sciences, Incyte Corporation, AI Therapeutics, Zambon Company, Genentech, Mereo BioPharma, Koutif Therapeutics, Therabron Therapeutics, and others.
  • Key Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Pipeline Theraṣpies: ALTA 2530, Itacitinib, Ruxolitinib, LAM 001, Liposomal Cyclosporine A, Alvelestat, and others.

Table of Contents

1Introduction
2Executive Summary
3Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome: Overview
4Pipeline Therapeutics
5Late Stage Products (Phase III)
5.1Liposomal Cyclosporine A: Zambon Company
6Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
6.1Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation
7Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)
7.1Itacitinib: Incyte Corporation
8Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
8.1ALTA 2530: Altavant Sciences
9Therapeutic Assessment
10Inactive Products
12Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome: Key Products
13Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome: Unmet Needs
14Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome: Market Drivers and Barriers
15Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome: Future Perspectives and Conclusion
16Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Analyst Views
17Appendix
18About DelveInsight

Contact Data