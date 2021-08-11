Los Angeles, USA, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Pipeline Progresses With Novel, Innovative Therapies Expected to Embrace the Space in the Next Decade
With no permanent cure for Bronchiolitis Obliterans, ongoing development for the treatment process is on the charts. Extreme complications can be seen in the Syndrome, leaving much space for research and development.
DelveInsight’s Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Pipeline Insight report offers exhaustive global coverage of the available marketed therapies, Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome pipeline therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies working to advance the pipeline space, and future growth potential of the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome pipeline domain.
Some of the major pointers taken from the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Pipeline report:
- DelveInsight’s analysis presents Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Pipeline with 7+ active players in the domain investigating 7+ pipeline therapies.
- Major companies such as Altavant Sciences, Incyte Corporation, AI Therapeutics, Zambon Company, Genentech, Mereo BioPharma, Koutif Therapeutics, Therabron Therapeutics, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome treatment scenario.
- Key Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome pipeline therapies such as ALTA 2530, Itacitinib, Ruxolitinib, LAM 001, Liposomal Cyclosporine A, Alvelestat, and others are under investigation in different phases of clinical trials for the treatment of Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome.
- In April 2020, Zambon announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted Fast Track designation to Liposomal Cyclosporine A for Inhalation (L‑CsA‑i), in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS).
- ALTA-2530 is a novel inhaled formulation of recombinant IL-1Ra in development for BOS, which can be delivered directly to the lungs to achieve higher levels of IL-1Ra in bronchioles than are feasible with systemic administration.
- Altavant is expected to submit an IND in 2023 to initiate a clinical study with ALTA-2530 in post-lung transplant patients suffering from Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome. The company partnered with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) at the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to investigate the utility of ALTA-2530 for the treatment of acute and chronic chemical lung injuries caused by the inhalation of sulfur mustard.
The Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome pipeline report lays down a detailed profile of the pipeline asset along with the inactive and dormant pipeline assets, comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome products, comprehensive BOS pipeline assessment of driving and restraining factors along with the opportunities and risks in the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome pipeline landscape.
Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Overview
Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome (BOS) is a type of chronic lung allograft dysfunction that affects a majority of lung transplant recipients and is the principal factor limiting long-term transplant survival. BOS is characterized by progressive airflow obstruction unexplained by acute rejection, infection, or other coexisting conditions.
Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Pipeline: Drug Portfolio
|Drug
|Company
|Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|Itacitinib
|Incyte Corporation
|Phase I/II
|Janus kinase 1 inhibitors
|Oral
|Alvelestat
|Mereo BioPharma
|Phase I/II
|Leucocyte elastase inhibitors
|Oral
|Ruxolitinib
|Incyte Corporation
|Phase II
|Janus kinase 1 inhibitors; Janus kinase-2 inhibitors
|Oral
|LAM 001
|AI Therapeutics
|Phase II
|Methylmalonyl CoA mutase stimulants; MTOR protein inhibitors
|Inhalation
|Liposomal Cyclosporine A
|Zambon Company
|Phase III
|Mitochondrial permeability transition pore inhibitors; P-glycoprotein inhibitors
|Inhalation
Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Therapeutics Assessment
The Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome novel pipeline therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.
By Product Type
- Mono
- Combination
By Stage
- Discovery
- Pre-clinical
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Pre-registration
By Route of Administration
- Subcutaneous
- Intravenous
- Oral
- Inhalation
By Molecule Type
- Gene therapy
- Stem cell therapy
- Small molecules
By Mechanism of Action
- Janus kinase 1 inhibitors
- Leucocyte elastase inhibitors
- Methylmalonyl CoA mutase stimulants
- Janus kinase-2 inhibitors
- P-glycoprotein inhibitors
- Mitochondrial permeability transition pore inhibitors
By Targets
- Janus kinase 1
- Leucocyte elastase
- Janus kinase-2
- P-glycoprotein
Scope of the Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Pipeline Report
- Coverage: Global
- Major Players: Altavant Sciences, Incyte Corporation, AI Therapeutics, Zambon Company, Genentech, Mereo BioPharma, Koutif Therapeutics, Therabron Therapeutics, and others.
- Key Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Pipeline Theraṣpies: ALTA 2530, Itacitinib, Ruxolitinib, LAM 001, Liposomal Cyclosporine A, Alvelestat, and others.
Table of Contents
|1
|Introduction
|2
|Executive Summary
|3
|Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome: Overview
|4
|Pipeline Therapeutics
|5
|Late Stage Products (Phase III)
|5.1
|Liposomal Cyclosporine A: Zambon Company
|6
|Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
|6.1
|Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation
|7
|Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)
|7.1
|Itacitinib: Incyte Corporation
|8
|Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
|8.1
|ALTA 2530: Altavant Sciences
|9
|Therapeutic Assessment
|10
|Inactive Products
|11
|Psoriasis Key Companies
|12
|Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome: Key Products
|13
|Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome: Unmet Needs
|14
|Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome: Market Drivers and Barriers
|15
|Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome: Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|16
|Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome Analyst Views
|17
|Appendix
|18
|About DelveInsight
