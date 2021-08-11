Equinor ASA: Ex dividend

From 11 August 2021, the shares in Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) will be traded ex dividend USD 0.15.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
| Source: Equinor ASA Equinor ASA
Stavanger, NORWAY
