Downing ONE VCT plc

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

Result of AGM

11 August 2021

At the Annual General Meeting of Downing ONE VCT plc held on 11 August 2021, all resolutions were passed.



Details of the proxy votes in respect of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting received as at 10:15 a.m. on 6 August 2021, 48 hours before the time of the meeting (excluding weekends), at Downing LLP are set out below:

For Discretionary Against Withheld Resolution No. No. of No. of No. of Total No. of Votes Votes Votes Votes Cast Votes % of votes % of votes % of votes % of votes 1 4,483,432 454,173 22,845 4,960,450 20,251 90.38% 9.16% 0.46% 100.00% 2 3,848,817 543,662 236,327 4,628,806 351,895 83.15% 11.75% 5.11% 100.01% 3 4,505,230 430,978 27,260 4,963,468 17,233 90.77% 8.68% 0.55% 100.00% 4 4,311,432 457,429 116,491 4,885,352 95,349 88.25% 9.36% 2.39% 100.00% 5 4,241,570 460,320 107,692 4,809,582 171,119 88.19% 9.57% 2.24% 100.00% 6 4,175,581 457,429 178,015 4,811,025 169,676 86.79% 9.51% 3.70% 100.00% 7 4,186,260 458,874 145,140 4,790,274 190,427 87.39% 9.58% 3.03% 100.00% 8 4,164,516 521,142 230,238 4,915,896 64,805 84.72% 10.60% 4.68% 100.00% 9 4,010,609 521,142 365,390 4,897,141 83,560 81.90% 10.64% 7.46% 100.00% 10 4,100,573 518,038 308,956 4,927,567 53,134 83.22% 10.51% 6.27% 100.00%

A copy of the resolutions passed will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at