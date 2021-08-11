Van Lanschot Kempen: Supervisory Board puts forward Brigitte Boone as its new member

English Dutch

’s-Hertogenbosch/Amsterdam, the Netherlands, 11 August 2021

Today, Van Lanschot Kempen is releasing the agenda and notes to the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (EGM), which is scheduled to take place on 22 September 2021. The EGM is being held to discuss the proposed appointment of Brigitte Boone as a member of the Supervisory Board and the notification of the intended appointment of Maarten Edixhoven as a member and Chairman of the Management Board. The latter was announced on 11 May 2021.

Brigitte Boone has held various managerial positions in the financial services industry, including as member of the Board of Directors and Executive Board of Fortis Bank group and as a director of Puilaetco Dewaay Private Bankers. Brigitte Boone is currently a director (non-executive) of NN Group Belgium, Gimv, SD Worx, Wereldhave Belgium, Enabel and Imec, VZW, Fidimec. De Nederlandsche Bank has agreed to the intended appointment of Brigitte Boone as a member of the Supervisory Board.

The convening notice and the meeting’s agenda with explanatory notes are available from the EGM 2021 webpage. The EGM will be held at the “Van Lanschot Tower” in ’s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, on 22 September 2021 and will start at 10.00 am.

26 August 2021 Publication of 2021 half-year results

22 September 2021 Extraordinary general meeting (EGM)

30 October 2021 Publication of third-quarter 2021 trading update

