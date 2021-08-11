Change in substantial shareholding

Baltic Cruises Holding, L.P. (“BCH”) and Citigroup Venture Capital International Growth Partnership (Employee) II, L.P. (“CVCIGP”) have notified AS Tallink Grupp (the Company) of substantial changes in shareholdings. As of 6 August 2021:
- BCH holds 88,869,018 shares of the Company which represent 13.27% of the aggregate of votes represented by the shares of the Company (position of previous notification was 18.06%);
- CVCIGP holds 39,721,621 shares which represent 5.93% of the aggregate of votes represented by the shares of the Company.
Joonas Joost
Financial Director
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail joonas.joost@tallink.ee