EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 11 AUGUST 2021 AT 9.30

Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings - NoHo Partners Plc

Eezy Plc has received on 10 August 2021 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from NoHo Partners Plc, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has decreased below 25 % on 10 August 2021.

NoHo Partners Plc’s ownership of Eezy Plc's shares and votes according to the notification:

shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 24.85 % 0 24.85 % 24 849 375 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 29.40 % 29.40 % -

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000322326 6 174 881 0 24.85 %% 0 SUBTOTAL A 6 174 881 24.85 %









Further information:

Hannu Nyman

CFO

hannu.nyman@eezy.fi

tel. +358 50 306 9913