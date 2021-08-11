Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings - NoHo Partners Plc

| Source: Eezy Oyj Eezy Oyj

Helsinki, FINLAND

EEZY PLC -- STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE -- 11 AUGUST 2021 AT 9.30

Eezy Plc: Notification of change in holdings - NoHo Partners Plc

Eezy Plc has received on 10 August 2021 a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from NoHo Partners Plc, according to which their total holding of shares in Eezy Plc has decreased below 25 % on 10 August 2021. 

NoHo Partners Plc’s ownership of Eezy Plc's shares and votes according to the notification: 

 % of
shares and voting rights		% of
shares and voting rights through financial instruments		Total of both in %Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached24.85 %024.85 %24 849 375
Position of previous notification (if applicable)29.40 % 29.40 %-

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed: 

A: Shares and voting rights 

Class/type of shares
ISIN code		Number of shares and voting rights% of shares and voting rights
 Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)		Direct (SMA 9:5)Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI40003223266 174 881024.85 %%0
SUBTOTAL A6 174 88124.85 %



Further information:
Hannu Nyman
CFO
hannu.nyman@eezy.fi
tel. +358 50 306 9913