Nexity: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital

NEXITY
Société anonyme
au capital de 280 648 620 euros
Siège Social : 19, rue de Vienne – TSA 50029
75801 PARIS Cedex 08
444 346 795 RCS Paris

Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital in accordance
with Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Information cut-off date

 

 		Total number
of shares

 

 		Net total number of
voting rights

 

 
July 31, 2021

 

 

 		56,129,724

 

 

 		Total gross

 		56,129,724

 
Net total

 		55,663,425

 

* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares – shares without voting rights

Paris, August 11, 2021

