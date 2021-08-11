Alm. Brand A/S – Extraordinary General Meeting on 2 September 2021

København Ø, DENMARK


Announcement no. 18/2021

Alm. Brand A/S – Extraordinary General Meeting on 2 September 2021

With reference to the information obligations for issuers of listed securities on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S we attach the notice and the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting and the complete proposals for the extraordinary general meeting to be held on 2 September 2021.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

Senior Investor Relations Officer
Mikael Bo Larsen
Mobile no. +45 5143 8002

Attachments


AS 18 2021 - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting Agenda and complete proposals Generalforsamlingsindkaldelse - engelsk