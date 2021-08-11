Australia Custom Cycling Jersey For Women – Quick-Drying PRO Bike Apparel Launch

Hurstville, Australia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Champion System Australia, sports apparel specialists based in Hurstville, New South Wales, have launched a new range of custom cycling jerseys for women. The recently announced product line offers female customers professional-quality, durable cycling attire for training and race days.

The renowned sports suppliers’ latest collection can be customized with any logo or personal design. The company’s expert team of designers work directly with customers to help turn their ideas into a reality.

Champion System’s selection of women’s jerseys includes the ‘Every Day’ APEX+ Pro – a hardwearing, close-fitting tunic made from their proprietary GLIDE fabric, with breathable OZONE material on the side panels and sleeves.

Other features include quick-drying fabric for wet conditions or hot, sweaty rides, as well as UV protection up to factor 50 on the front and rear panels. Customers can also benefit from a reflective strip on the rear pockets, a waterproof ‘stuff’ pocket, and a soft lycra upper zipper garage.

There is no minimum order threshold for customized jerseys and, once a design has been agreed upon, customers can expect to receive their handmade apparel within four weeks. Each item includes a lifetime quality guarantee and complimentary crash replacement.

For cycling teams, the company offers the CS-Direct service. This provides cycling collectives with their own team store through which they can order gear. For custom team jerseys, all orders are individually wrapped and shipped to each member.

Champion System was founded in 2005 to respond to the needs of both amateur and professional cyclists throughout Australia. The company currently has offices in over 22 countries.

A spokesperson for the company says, “Our streamlined design, manufacture and delivery earns nods from Olympians and world champions through to local clubs and teams from a wide range of sporting pursuits.”

With the launch of their updated customized cycling jerseys for women, Champion System Australia continue to make advanced fabric technology and comfort the standard for customers throughout Australia and beyond.

