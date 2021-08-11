York UK Local SEO Agency/Google 3 Pack Listing Optimisation Services Launched

York, United Kingdom, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

MW Digital Yorkshire have launched a new guide to local SEO services for businesses wanting to reach more customers and generate increased sales. It covers the most important elements of a local marketing campaign, and how to implement SEO strategies for brand visibility growth.

With the new announcement, The York-based SEO agency provides detailed tips on Google My Business listing development and the importance of content marketing. They stress that with the right approach, even small companies can outperform larger corporations.

In today’s digital landscape, there is more online search traffic than ever, according to the latest marketing research. However, data still shows that 60% of all calls go to the Google 3-Pack.

These are the businesses listed in the top three highest-ranking positions when a search takes place. This is especially crucial for local businesses.

Recent development in online search has seen Google Maps featuring prominently in local search queries. The mini map shows highlighted companies when a location is particularly relevant to the search.

In order to reach one of these key positions and attract the most clickthrough from Google search, it’s important to have an optimised local marketing campaign and a clear GMB strategy.

A major issue facing businesses is that it can be hard to stay up to date with the latest SEO and marketing changes. It’s therefore beneficial to reach out to an agency like MW Digital Yorkshire, who can tailor content packages to suit the needs of clients.

The agency explains that any business depending on a physical location can utilise local search and GMB optimisation to grow their platform. This includes solicitors, physical brick-and-mortar stores, and a variety of other companies.

The expert marketing agency states: “You need to understand SEO and how Google uses what you put into your GMB listing to rank and show businesses in the 3-Pack. This is a separate and new form of local SEO that not many people are tapping into just yet.”

