NFT Cross-Chain Protocol DNFT Unveils a Superb IGO Honouring the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Melbourne Australia, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFT cross-chain platform DNFT protocol has finally unleashed an IGO like no other, an Olympic BTC Synthesis Game. The game draws its framework from the recently concluded Tokyo Olympic games. Just as in the Olympics, DNFT provides gamers with a chance to win Gold, Silver or Bronze upon completion.



According to the protocol’s Twitter handle, DNFT encourages users to participate in an ongoing 300 $DNF giveaway. All anyone has to do is go on Twitter, retweet and like the announcement tweet and @VitalikButerin , @cz_binance , @elonmusk , and leave their BSC address.

DNFT: Into The Olympics

The innovative IGO(Blockchain Olympic medal games) involve the synthesis of BTC. To join the fun, visit http://app.dnft.world/igo and install your blockchain wallet with the BSC mainnet. Enjoy the game. Upon completing it successfully, you will become eligible to claim a blind box. By spending just 20 BUSD, you can open the blind box to receive a 100% winning DNFT medal NFT.

Time to Play the Game: The Game’s Rules

The goal here is to synthesize your $DNF tokens into BNB. Claim your 100% medal NFT by paying a small fee of 20 BUSD. The synthetic process will finally end in your synthesized BNB turning into BTC through the following process;

Synthesize DNF ( Cost 20 BUSD) to EOS, EOS to HT, HT to DOT, DOT to UNI, UNI to FIL, FIL to LTC, LTC to BNB, BNB to BCH, BCH to ETH, and finally ETH yields BTC.

The total supply of Gold medals stands at 50, Silver at 450 and Bronze at 2500. Please note that each address entering the game can only be used to participate once. Learn more about the Olympic BTC Synthesis game’s rules here .

Earn Lucrative Rewards

NFT medal holders will enjoy airdrops harbouring mouth-watering prizes once the game ends. These rewards depend on what kind of medal one holds, with Gold owners looking at a prize of 100 $DNF, Silver carries 50 $DNF and Bronze holders walk away with 20 $DNF.

Moreover, holding NFT medals means you will own premium rights to aspects in the DNFT protocol. As an early holder, you will receive numerous airdrops with a front seat at the table of the beta version of this project. Join in the fun as early as you can.

DNFT Protocol Upholds the NFT Ecosystem

On July 22nd, DNFT was part of a discussion led by iNFT on how NFT projects can continue to develop on Telegram. DNFT awarded five lucky users with the best questions at the debate with 100DNF. The protocol’s participation shows how committed it is to its users.

Furthermore, DNFT recently revealed a Bonus Airdrop for users who took part in its extended IDO listing. The IDO/INO listing was set to happen on July 6th on Mantra DAO and Yellow Road but experienced a slight delay. DNFT will offer an amount, calculated as 100% APY, as a delay compensation for the listing extension period.

$DNF is a cross-chain tiken available both as an ERC-20 and a BEP-20 token. On Etherscan , the supply of DNF ERC-20 stands at 100M. According to data from BscScan’s contact address holds 10M which transferred from ETH Network. As for the prizes of each token, DNFT is imploring its users to keep calm until $DNF listing is underway.

The Future of NFTs

DNFT Protocol is a decentralized cross-chain NFT network towards Web3.0. It allows users to mint, trade and manage their NFT assets across blockchains, such as crypto arts, gaming & metaverse assets, and data models.

DNFT leverages NFT asset management, DataSwap, DAO governance mechanisms, among other top-notch services. To learn more about DNFT Protocol, visit the social handles on Twitter , Telegram , Github and Medium .

