Introducing YoCoin: The Safest Long-term Crypto Investment Opportunity in DeFi

Tucson, AZ, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YoCoin (YOCO) isn't your average altcoin! The new entrant to the crypto market is a 100% community-driven cryptocurrency that offers DeFi investors the most secure long-term investment opportunity in the sector.



YOCO is listed and available to buy on Pancakeswap, the top DEX on Binance Smart Chain. The fair launch cryptocurrency is also available on Hotbit and XT exchange.

YOCO is the native token of yoco.finance , a safe, eco-friendly crypto project introducing ultra-fast global payments. One of the distinct features that makes YoCoin stand out is its low trading fees that allow users to trade into and out of the ecosystem with 3% trading fees . In comparison, most rivals have hidden trading fees of 10-20% that they charge without informing users.

YoCoin is built for success and engineered to generate its own interest from these ultra-low fees to guarantee users automatic rewards for life. The project is backed by a diverse, forward-thinking team from across the globe.

The team has future-proofed the project for industry-leading security and as it works toward delivering the safest long-term store of value in DeFi. The project backers are currently developing some exciting new features to the ecosystem, including the YoWallet and an NTF platform. The upcoming NFT marketplace already offers exclusive digital artwork that users can hold, collect and trade within the network.

Plans are also underway to build YoCoin dApps, YoSwap, YoCard Visa, and the project's own DEX dubbed YoEx.

YoCoin's Dynamic Liquidity Pools and Robust Tokenomics

YoCoin is building an unstoppable YocoArmy that will serve as the cornerstone of the project's future success. Users are guaranteed automatic and instant income simply for holding YOCO, with no staking required to earn protocol static rewards.

The revolutionary DeFi project charges a 3% fee on all transactions, which is transparently disbursed amongst the HODL community. Therefore, investors are guaranteed higher returns the more the network grows and attracts more active users. A further 1% goes directly to the developers' wallet to finance project growth, development, and advertising.

As DeFi participants inject more capital in YoCoin, the protocol's liquidity pools will expand, creating a solid price floor. Users can currently access liquidity from 22+ pools.

The project is creating a genuinely dynamic DeFi liquidity pool that cushions holders from price volatility if some early investors sell off their holdings.

To further bolster price stability and reward diamond hands for trusting in the project for the long haul, YoCoin implements automatic 1% burns on all YOCO transactions starting with the 100M total supply. The burn mechanism model makes each token deflationary and more valuable over time.

Join the YocoArmy Today!

YoCoin boasts the best Discord community, where members from across the world can hold discussions and share ideas about the protocol's future.

The YoCoin team nurtures an environment of ingenuity and growth by allowing members to create remarkable content in the media of their choice. So far, the community of talented and creative members have come up with hundreds of unique expressions that raise awareness about the YoCoin project to the wider DeFi sphere.

The team also regularly organizes Trading Competitions , Airdrops Contests and other exciting events to encourage community participation and reward members. These efforts have resulted in a rapidly growing community of 5,000+ Holders in a relatively short time.

For DeFi investors interested in joining this vibrant community, now is the time to jump on the YoCoin train and accumulate coins on the cheap. Per the latest data from crypto ranking website coingecko , YOCO is trading for $0.02584458, giving early investors the perfect opportunity to buy the dip before the digital asset sets off for the moon.

The native coin recently surpassed a market cap of $2.79M and has a circulating supply of over 96M. So far, 3.47M+ YOCO have been burnt, meaning they have been permanently removed from the circulating supply.

