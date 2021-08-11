Research 2021, Adhesive Bandages Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Analysis, Forecast

Pune, India, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, accidents and burns is a key factor driving the global adhesive bandages market, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “ Adhesive Bandages Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product (Medicated Bandages, Non- Medicated Bandages), By Material (Fabric, Plastic, Latex), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Adhesive bandages are likely to witness huge demand due to its composition as a germ-free compress of layers and absorbent pad affixed, which, in, turn is enablingthe growth of the global adhesive bandages market.

According to the report, the extensive use of adhesive bandages for closing injuries, burns or cuts is expected to aid the global adhesive bandages market growth. For instance, a survey by National Safe Kids Campaign and the American Academy of Paediatrics, estimated that 3.5 million injuries are caused due to sports each year in the U.S.

The report shares its vast study and understanding ofadhesive bandages industry. The report offers emphasis on the segments of the adhesive bandages market and also dedicates in analyzing the key industrial development and growth factors.





Unveiling of SILBIONE Soft Skin Adhesives Will Boost Growth

The global adhesive bandages market growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, accidents, burns, and sports injuries. According to The American Professional Wound Care Association, the cases of surgical wounds is highest amongst all types of wounds, followed by diabetic wound infections. Furthermore, the announcement of SILBIONE soft skin adhesives, in the European Wound Management Association (EWMA) Conference 2019 is likely to contribute significantly to the global adhesive bandages market revenue.

For instance, Elkem ASA announced that it will showcase its new innovation, SILBIONE soft skin adhesives, in European Wound Management Association (EWMA) Conference 2019. The adhesive bandage is a silicone gel-based adhesive bandage that is responsible to reduce pain and irritations.





Launch Of SKIN-FLEX Will Favor Growth

The launch of SKIN-FLEX a new Band-Aid is expected to enable the growth of the global adhesive bandages market during the forecast period. For instance, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., launched SKIN-FLEX a new Band-Aid that can stay upto 24 hours even through washing. Moreover, the development of kirigami inspired adhesive film is likely to stimulate the growth of adhesive bandages market. For instance, researchers at MIT have developed and patented an innovative kirigami inspired adhesive film which has its potential applications from bandages to wearables and has collaborated with medical supply company Tibet Cheezheng Tibetan Medicine Co. Ltd., to produce pain relief medical patches.

Rapid Adoption of Adhesive Bandages Will Propel Growth in North America

The adhesive bandages market in North America is predicted to dominate during the forecast years owing to the rapid adoption of adhesive bandages for immediate treatment of the wound. Furthermore, increasing prevalence of wounds is expected to accelerate the growth of the adhesive bandages during the forecast period. Europe is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing tothe increasing prevalence of burns, acute wounds, and sports injuries. The adhesive bandages market in Asia Pacific and Latin America is expected to witness high growth rate due to the growing accidents. In addition, increasing prevalence of occupational injuries is expected to boost the adhesive bandages market growthin the region.





The Major Companies Covered in The Global Adhesive Bandages Market Report Include:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

3M

Goldwin Medicare

Aso LLC

Precision Coatings Pvt Ltd

L&R USA INC.

ConvaTec Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Elkem ASA

and Others.





