Black Progress Matters Announces Executive Minority Staffing Partnership with Oshkosh Corporation

Black Progress Matters [BPM] has announced their partnership with Oshkosh Corporation. Black Progress Matters' core mission is to change the color of leadership in organizations worldwide through its various core programs, namely their Executive Minority Staffing Program.



With this collaboration with Oshkosh Corporation, Black Progress Matters highlights their commitment to providing instant-impact solutions for Fortune 500 companies and organizations in every field. Steadfast in their initiatives, BPM secures the opportunity to fill leadership openings for an organization with the best candidate [who happens to be a person of color]. BPM will begin to change the color of the executive suite while enhancing the aspiration of everyone within the organization.

This engagement with Black Progress Matters demonstrates Oshkosh Corporation's active pursuit of creating their People First environment.

“We are energized by the work that the Black Progress Matters team is leading and look forward to continuing to grow our culture of inclusion and equity at Oshkosh Corporation,” said Jenny Crawford, Director of Talent Acquisition at Oshkosh Corporation. “We believe that all team members should feel safe, empowered and able to come to work as their whole, authentic self each day.”

Oshkosh Corporation has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, one of FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies, one of America's Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek, and listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.

In addition to their instant-impact Executive Minority Staffing Program, Black Progress Matters provides organizations with their BPM Minority Internship Program, Black Progress Resources Representation Program, and the BPM Minority Business Incubator Program. BPM has already incubated start-ups like UnBiasIt, a Black-owned data management solution that fully enable organizations to recognize and eliminate inherent bias and misconduct throughout their enterprise - as well as transforming their data as a resource that can easily and accurately be drawn upon when needed for the critical information governance that is increasingly demanded of every enterprise.

The biggest hurdle for any organization, from start-ups to legacy legends, is the resistance to change. You will often find organizations willing to adapt, but very few, like Oshkosh Corporation, are ready to lead. When Black Progress Matters talks about change, they are speaking directly to structural and cultural change - and empower organizations like Oshkosh Corporation to do both.

To learn more about Black Progress Matters, please visit blackprogressmatters.org

