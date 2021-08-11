European Medium & Heavy Truck Market Report 2021-2026 with OEM Strategies & Plans for Daimler, Volvo, Traton - MAN & Scania, DAF, Iveco

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Medium & Heavy Truck Market - 2021-2026 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, OEM Strategies & Plans, Trends & Growth Opportunities and Market Outlook - Daimler, Volvo, Traton - MAN & Scania, DAF, Iveco" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European Medium & Heavy Truck Market Cruising Steadily on the Autobahn to Recovery
The registration of heavy trucks in the EU plummeted in 2020 with a 27% year-on-year decline owing to pandemic & the imposition of spate of lockdowns across most EU nations.
The heavy-truck registrations in the EU are projected to be back to the pre-pandemic levels during the second half of 2021 with even a high single digit growth in heavy truck registrations, over the 2019 levels, projected for 2021, based on the prevailing order book positions across OEMs.
Europe has been the core pivot and traditional flag-bearer for technological evolution of the global trucking industry given the critical role it plays in the European economy with over 75% of the freight within the continent moving by road and this trend is likely to be sustained over long term. The continent is also a trucking powerhouse and is home to three of the world's trucking behemoths, namely, Daimler, Volvo and the VW group which have traditionally dominated the global truck market with their size and scale of operations along with technological prowess.
The first half of the year 2021 has witnessed a steady improvement in freight prices as well as volumes across the EU, driving an uptick in freight market, which drove a surge in order intake across industry OEMs while operators moved swiftly to renew as well as expand their existing fleets. The industry also continues to make steady progress towards development of sustainable technologies geared towards de-carbonization of transportation.
The efforts have primarily been led by battery-electric & fuel cell technologies with the tipping point for electric trucks likely to come in form of the commencement of serial assembly of electric trucks across trucking giants, Daimler & Volvo, apart from most other OEMs; over near term. Further, mass market production & introduction of hydrogen powered trucks across Europe by 2030, too, is taking shape under the H2Accelerate initiative by the industry geared towards sustainability.
The rapid move towards de-carbonization of transportation & transition towards sustainability; along with Connectivity & Autonomous technologies; is collectively likely to drive significant replacement demand over medium term across most traditional markets.
Also, it has already led to a spike in M&A activity, JVs & partnerships amongst leading industry players with the same likely to see a further uptick going forward. Further, the sustained rise in global crude oil prices is likely to give a further stimulus to transition towards alternate drivetrains across operators.
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1: Market Size, Segmentation & Competitive Landscape
Section 1: European Medium & Heavy Truck Market (EU+EFTA)
- Market Overview
- Market Size
- Market Segmentation
- Key Drivers
Section 2: Competitive Landscape - European Market for Medium & Heavy Trucks - Market Share for OEMs
Part 2: Analysis on Key Industry OEMs
Section 3: Top 6 Industry OEMs - Profiles & Product Portfolio Snapshot
- Daimler AG
- Volvo AB
- MAN SE
- Scania AB
- Iveco S.p.A.
- DAF N.V.
Section 4: Financial Performance Analysis - Top 6 Industry OEMs
- Revenue Base & Growth Trend
- Revenues Split by Key Segments
- Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions
- Gross Earnings & Margin Trend
- Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend
- Return on Sales Trend
- Profitability Growth Trend
- Cash Flow from Operations
- R&D Expenditure Trend
- CAPEX Trend
- Order Intake & Truck Deliveries Trend
Section 5: OEM Strategies & Plans - Comprehensive Analysis of Strategies & Plans for Top 6 Industry OEMs - Daimler, Volvo, MAN, Scania, Iveco & DAF
- Product Portfolio Strategies & Plans
- Market Specific Strategies & Plans
- R&D Strategies & Plans
- Growth Strategies & Plans
- Business and Corporate Strategies & Plans
- Sales & Marketing Strategies & Plans
- Production/Manufacturing Strategies & Plans
- Financial Strategies & Plans
- Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs
- Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives
Section 6: SWOT Analysis - On Top 6 Industry OEMs
- Strengths to be Leveraged
- Weaknesses to be worked on
- Opportunities to be capitalized upon
- Threats to be negated & mitigated
Part 3: Market & Technology Trends, Emerging Demand Scenario and Strategic Market Outlook through 2026
Section 7: Key Trends
- Market Trends
- Technology Trends
Section 8: Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors
Section 9: European Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamic
- Driving Forces
- Restraining Forces
Section 10: Strategic Market Outlook through 2026
- Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario
- Demand Outlook & Growth Projections for Medium & Heavy Truck Segments through 2026
