Global Sonar Fish Finder Market (2021 to 2029) - Featuring NorCross Marine Products, Furuno Electric and Johnson Outdoors Among Others

The Sonar fish finder market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% within the forecasted period. The global sonar fish finder market is emerging as the technology enhances its growth by research & innovation. Sonar is a high performance horizontal fish finder that can detect and display objects in all directions around the device. The sonar technology is majorly used for fishing in various regions across the globe. The market is driven by the fishing sector as fishing sector is worth of $ 527,052 million worldwide. In 2021 the per person intake of sea food is accounted as 4.5 kg approximately. The use of technology ensures fishing of appropriate fishes, detection of ground levels & object detection. The application of sonar technology in ecofriendly way is the key factor for growth. The key application includes wide range of fishing of sea food. The technical advancement & innovation ensure growth in application of market.



Significant Growth in Fishing Ensures Market Revenues



Fishing is carried out in various regions across the globe; some of the regions have fishing as their primary source of income. The sales have boosted in past few decades, as there was growth in demand for sea food. Change in lifestyle, income sources, and change in eating habits plays a vital role in demand for sea food. The key factors such as increase in fish consumption, ecommerce, wide range of sea food & favorable fish farming ensure growth in revenue. Some of the government policies to protect the coral reefs and other species on verge of extension restrain the revenue generation.



Technology Plays a Vital Role



The GPS, sonar screening & radar systems play important role in fish finder market. The sonar technology is mostly used by the fishermen as it is convenient to use, accurate & is cost efficient. The technology detects accurate location of underwater bodies, in depth temperature and change in surrounding. The fishing is carried out in a cost effective way through sonar technology. Online platforms are very convenient and have been a big boon to sell sea food.



Asia pacific dominates the market



The fishing industries have significant growth in the Asian countries such as India, China and Japan as fishing is carried out on large scale. The North America & Europe are registered as second growing regions. Asia has the most import & export of products across the globe. Many fishers have adopted various technology oriented methods of fishing as they ensure more revenue generation, easy application & low risk of uncertainty.



Key players



The key players in this market include NorCross Marine Products, Inc, Furuno Electric Co., Ltd., Johnson Outdoors Inc., Garmin Ltd.Deeper, Samyung ENC, GME, Humminbird, Navico, FLIR Systems.

* SFFM - Sonar fish finder market



