Worldwide Procurement Outsourcing Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

The "Global Procurement Outsourcing Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the procurement outsourcing market and it is poised to grow by $5.03 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period.
The report on procurement outsourcing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the need to adhere to regulatory guidelines and ensure compliance and need to outsource indirect procurement function.
The procurement outsourcing market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the access to external expertise with advantage of cost reduction as one of the prime reasons driving the procurement outsourcing market growth during the next few years.
The report on procurement outsourcing market covers the following areas:
- Procurement outsourcing market sizing
- Procurement outsourcing market forecast
- Procurement outsourcing market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading procurement outsourcing market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Aegis One Consults Ltd., Capgemini SE, CGI Inc., DXC Technology Co., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and NB Ventures Inc. Also, the procurement outsourcing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
6. Market Segmentation by Industry type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Industry type
- Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- SMEs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Industry type
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- Aegis One Consults Ltd.
- Capgemini SE
- CGI Inc.
- DXC Technology Co.
- Genpact Ltd.
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- Infosys Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- NB Ventures Inc.
11. Appendix
