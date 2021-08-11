GZ6G Technologies Announces OTCQB Uplisting Application Has Been Finalized and Welcomes William Procanik and Scott Hale to Board of Directors 

Las Vegas, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GZ6G Technologies (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, announced that on August 6, 2021 it finalized its OTCQB uplisting application and hopes to have the OTC finalize the uplist process by Friday, August 20, 2021. In conjunction with the completion of the uplist application, GZ6G Technologies has appointed two new board members; Mr. Scott Hale and Mr. William Procanik. Both bring a wealth of experience in the business sector and will be a welcome addition to the future plans of the Company and its growth.



“We’re one step closer to becoming a fully reporting Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) issuer. We continue to meet our milestones and have chosen board members who are comprised of a dedicated team of business leaders. Scott and William understand the importance of our technology and are committed to the growth and immediate needs of our company,” said Coleman Smith, President and CEO of GZ6G Technologies. “It’s an exciting time to be at the forefront of what we’re accomplishing. We welcome Scott and William’s expertise, talent and energy, in support of furthering our vision.”

Mr. Scott Hale has more than 20 years of commercial real estate development experience and has successfully founded, operated, and managed over a dozen multi-million-dollar companies with a focus on shopping center construction, renovation, maintenance, and management. Mr. Hale successfully opened and was heavily involved, in every step of construction with his first shopping center, Dayco Crossing in 2003, a 44,000 sq. feet shopping center in Dayton, Tennessee. Today, he continues to build successful centers throughout the country with his company Anchor Commercial Development. Mr. Hale is poised to assist the facilitation of development for the company through technical analysis and creative solutions.

Mr. William Procanik brings his seasoned sales management and business development knowledge to GZ6G Technologies. He’s been in sales management and business development for the past twenty-five years and has worked with Fortune 500 companies, as well as start-up companies and family businesses. In addition to sales management and business development, Mr. Procanik has experience in strategic planning, executive recruiting, contract negotiations, public relations and public speaking, and multi-store retail management. Mr. Procanik attended college at Springfield College, in Springfield, Massachusetts from 1990-1994, and studied business and liberal arts. He participated in College Varsity Football, Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Springfield, Massachusetts, and was involved in student government and Young Entrepreneurs Organization.

The Company continues to add to its support staff, management team, and infrastructure on a weekly basis in order to ensure sufficient staffing and resources to service anticipated contracts.

GZ6G Technologies is the expert smart solutions consultant helping cities, stadiums, airports, campuses, resorts, and hospitals to understand the wireless infrastructure and IoT applications that will give a competitive advantage to a smarter world. Each GZ6G Technologies division provides a core area of expertise and a smart solution technology platform that can be implemented separately or combined into a complete enterprise system for businesses and cities.

For more information on GZ6G Technologies visit GZ6G.com.

About GZ6G Technologies:

GZ6G Technologies is the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities. Focused on acquiring smart city solutions, developing innovative products, and overseeing smart cities and smart venues, GZ6G Technologies also assists in modernizing clients with innovative wireless IoT technology for the emerging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 marketplaces. Target markets include stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects. Ever evolving and innovative, GZ6G Technologies smart solutions consist of four divisions, Green Zebra Smart Networks: offers a fully integrated wireless and IT infrastructure solutions for enterprise opportunities. The Green Zebra technical teams will also provide both managed services support, and technical support for networking hardware and software for enterprise level clients. Green Zebra Smart Data: The Green Zebra Smart Data centers division will focus on safe and secure data management and cloud computing solutions for GZ6G Technologies divisions as well as co-location and hosting options for venues, cities, and customers. Green Zebra Smart Labs: IoT software applications integrated for commercial, industrial and user engagement technology, as well as artificial intelligence and analytics for historical data, operation forecasting and monetization purposes, to name a few. Green Zebra Smart Media, a majority-owned subsidiary of GZ6G Technology Corp: a full-service marketing and advertising division for clients that includes public relations, copywriting, branding, and all creative needs. Since 2017, GZ6G Technologies is the trusted, smart solutions provider for clients such as Governor’s Island, NY, and the city of New York, to name a few. For more information, visit www.GZ6G.com . Twitter @gz6tech

