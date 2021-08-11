Inmar Intelligence Survey Finds In-Store Signage Vastly Alters Consumer Purchasing Decisions

Winston-Salem, NC, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven, technology-enabled services company, today announced the findings from a recent survey of 1,000 U.S. adults that explored how in-store signage influences shoppers’ purchasing decisions. The survey found that 69 percent of shoppers who saw an in-store advertisement browsed for the featured product and 61 percent of those respondents purchased it as well.

With the foot traffic increasing in stores now, it is essential for marketers to reach audiences based on store behaviors.. Eighty-five percent of respondents shared that although they create shopping lists prior to arriving at the store, the specific brands lists are often not set in stone. This finding underlines the fact that effectively leveraging the in-store channel can impact brand switching or loyalty and drives sales lift. Only 11 percent of shoppers said they build their shopping list with brand names included. With only a small portion of respondents seeking specific brands, advertisers who can reach consumers as they are walking through the aisles have a significant opportunity to influence a purchase.

“This survey demonstrates that shoppers are clearly influenced by in-store marketing efforts, indicating that retailers and brands have an opportunity to leverage this channel to provide shoppers with an unexpected offering that may enhance their in-store experience,” said Spencer Baird, EVP and President, Martech, at Inmar Intelligence. Inmar Intelligence’s solutions use data and shopper insights to create more impactful in-store signage, resulting in proven increased brand and retailer category growth.”

One of the biggest benefits of in-store signage is that it can be utilized to navigate shoppers to specific products. When it comes to knowing where products are shelved, only 35 percent of shoppers know the exact aisle of the products they need. This results in a large portion of shoppers actively browsing the store to find the items on their shopping list. Savvy advertisers can place in-store signage to direct consumers to where their items are located.

Additionally, the survey found that loyalty programs play a large role in the shoppers’ decisions to buy a product. Ninety-six percent of respondents said that they can be influenced to buy if they are aware of discounts, points, or other types of credit through a store loyalty program after purchase.

Baird added, “Loyalty programs continue to be a clear way for companies to streamline their profits. Consumers are always looking for some form of deal or discount on current or future purchases and retailers who correctly use in-store signage to amplify the right promotions on products can convert sales in an efficient and long-lasting manner.”

For more information about Inmar Intelligence, please visit inmar.com.





About Inmar Intelligence

Commerce Accelerated.™

Inmar Intelligence is a leading data and tech-enabled services company. $120 billion dollars of commerce runs through our market-driven platforms which are propelling digital transformation through unified data, workflows and fund flows to help leading Fortune 5000 companies, emerging brands and health systems drive innovation.

Throughout our 40-year history, we have served retailers, manufacturers, pharmacies, health systems, government and employers as their trusted intermediary in helping them redefine success. For more information about Inmar, please follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917.