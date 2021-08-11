Open Memory Interface (OMI) – The Future of Low-Latency Memory

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the industry looking more closely at Open Memory Interface (OMI) for its unique characteristics focused specifically on near memory, OpenCAPI Consortium announced it is officially launching a new OMI website that is entirely dedicated to this technology. You can gain access via the OpenCAPI website or go directly to the Open Memory Interface website.



The OMI protocol is a subset of the OpenCAPI architecture and is defined by its superior memory interface characteristics. There has been much industry buzz since the publishing of a white paper on this topic called “The Future of Low-Latency Memory” by the memory and storage specialists, Objective Analysis and Coughlin Associates.

OMI is a highly tuned bus that was developed for near memory and is easily migratable to emerging memory solutions (e.g., Storage Class Memory). This serial bus, a subset of OpenCAPI, was architected specifically for the interface between a processor and near memory having absolute minimum latency with significant bandwidth and capacity. OMI is the solution to our evolving industry’s demand for near memory as data centers evolve from compute centric to becoming data centric.

"The OpenCAPI Consortium is excited to announce the Open Memory Interface (OMI) website," said Bob Szabo, President of OpenCAPI Consortium. "We hope this emphasis by the OpenCAPI consortium on low latency near memory access will interest new members to join the consortium and help develop the growing ecosystem."

To learn more about current OMI products, completed and future OMI projects along with Reference Designs, go to openmemoryinterface.org.

The OpenCAPI Consortium is a not-for-profit organization formed in 2016 and is an open forum to manage the OpenCAPI specifications. OpenCAPI is an open coherent high-performance bus interface. To learn more about the OpenCAPI Consortium, go to https://opencapi.org

