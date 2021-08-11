Kamada Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Financial Results, Recent Achievements and Corporate Development Activities

Second Quarter 2021 Revenues were $24.2 Million



In Connection with the Transition of GLASSIA ® Manufacturing, Kamada Largely Completed a Workforce Downsizing in the Second Quarter that will Result in an Approximately 10% Annual Labor Cost Reduction

Pivotal Phase 3 InnovAATe Trial for Inhaled AAT for Treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency Continues to Advance as Kamada Evaluates Strategic Partnering Opportunities

Ongoing Expansion of Plasma Collection Capacity at Recently Acquired U.S. Plasma Collection Center; Company Intends to Open Additional Centers

Kamada Continues to Explore Additional Business Development Opportunities that Utilize and Expand the Company's Core Plasma-Derived Development, Manufacturing and Commercialization Expertise, and Further its Strategic Objective of Evolving into a Fully Integrated Specialty Plasma Company

REHOVOT, Israel, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA; TASE: KMDA.TA), a plasma-derived biopharmaceutical company, today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

“Our business continued to perform as anticipated throughout the first half of 2021,” said Amir London, Kamada’s Chief Executive Officer. “Despite the expected decrease in revenue as compared to the first half of last year due to the planned transition of GLASSIA manufacturing to Takeda later this year, we achieved gross margins of 37 percent in the first half of 2021, as compared to 34 percent during the first six months of 2020. As an outlook for the second half of 2021, we anticipate a reduction in overall gross margins mainly due to anticipated change in products sales mix.”

“We continue to progress the pivotal Phase 3 InnovAATe clinical trial of our proprietary Inhaled AAT for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD) and are exploring a potential commercial partnership with respect to this product. We are pleased with the level of external interest generated in this therapy to date,” continued Mr. London.

“Moreover, we initiated the planning for the opening of additional U.S. plasma collection centers by leveraging our existing U.S. Food and Drug Administration license. In addition, we continue to achieve important progress around the advancement of our business development priorities and are exploring potential strategic transactions that would utilize and expand our core plasma-derived development, manufacturing, and commercialization expertise. We believe we have multiple prospects that would represent significant steps toward accomplishing our strategic goal of becoming a fully-integrated specialty plasma company,” concluded Mr. London.

Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Total revenues were $24.2 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $33.1 million recorded in the second quarter of 2020.

Gross profit was $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2021, compared to $11.1 million reported in the second quarter of 2020.

In connection with the transition of GLASSIA manufacturing to Takeda, during the second quarter of 2021, the Company largely completed the planned workforce downsizing and incurred a one-time expense of $0.6 million related to excess severance remuneration for the employees who were laid-off as part of this downsizing. The downsizing process is expected to result in an annualized reduction of approximately 10% in overall labor costs.

Net income was $0.9 million, or $0.02 per share, in the second quarter of 2021, as compared to net income of $3.5 million, or $0.10 per share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA, as detailed in the tables below, was $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2021, as compared to $5.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2021, excluding one-time severance expenses, was $3.0 million.

Cash used in operating activities was $3.3 million in the second quarter of 2021, as compared to cash provided by operating activities of $10.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Financial Highlights for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Total revenues were $49.1 million in the first six months of 2021, compared to $66.4 million recorded in the first six months of 2020.

Gross profit was $18.0 million in the first six months of 2021, compared to $22.6 million reported in the first six months of 2020.

Net income was $3.6 million, or $0.08 per share, in the first six months of 2021, as compared to net income of $8.7 million, or $0.20 per share, in the first six months 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA, as detailed in the tables below, was $6.2 million in the first six months of 2021, as compared to $11.8 million in the first six months of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA in the first six months of 2021, excluding one-time severance expenses, was $6.7 million.

Cash used in operating activities was $1.2 million in the first six months of 2021, as compared to cash provided by operating activities of $8.7 million in the first six months of 2020.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of June 30, 2021, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $104.6 million, as compared to $109.3 million on December 31, 2020.

Recent Corporate Highlights

The FDA approved a label update for KEDRAB ® (Rabies Immune Globulin [Human]), establishing the product’s safety and effectiveness in children. KEDRAB is now indicated for passive, transient post-exposure prophylaxis of rabies infection in persons of all ages when given promptly following contact with a rabid or possibly rabid animal.

(Rabies Immune Globulin [Human]), establishing the product’s safety and effectiveness in children. KEDRAB is now indicated for passive, transient post-exposure prophylaxis of rabies infection in persons of all ages when given promptly following contact with a rabid or possibly rabid animal. Completed the supply of our plasma-derived COVID-19 Immunoglobulin (IgG) investigational product to the Israeli Ministry of Health (IMOH) for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Conference Call

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. (the “Company”) is a global specialty plasma-derived biopharmaceutical company with a diverse portfolio of marketed products, a robust development pipeline and industry-leading manufacturing capabilities. The Company’s strategy is focused on driving profitable growth from its current commercial products, its plasma-derived development pipeline and its manufacturing expertise, while evolving into a vertically integrated plasma-derived company. The Company’s two leading commercial products are GLASSIA® and KEDRRAB®. GLASSIA was the first liquid, ready-to-use, intravenous plasma-derived AAT product approved by the FDA. The Company markets GLASSIA in the U.S. through a strategic partnership with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited ("Takeda") and in other countries through local distributors. Pursuant to an agreement with Takeda, the Company will continue to produce GLASSIA for Takeda through 2021 and Takeda will initiate its own production of GLASSIA for the U.S. market in 2021, at which point Takeda will commence payment of royalties to the Company until 2040. KEDRAB is an FDA approved anti-rabies immune globulin (Human) for post-exposure prophylaxis treatment. KEDRAB is being marketed in the U.S. through a strategic partnership with Kedrion S.p.A. The Company has additional four plasma-derived products administered by injection or infusion, that are marketed through distributors in more than 15 countries, including Israel, Russia, Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries in Latin America and Asia. The Company has two leading development programs; an inhaled AAT for the treatment of AAT deficiency for which the Company is currently conducting the InnovAATe clinical trial, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, pivotal Phase 3 trial, and a plasma-derived hyperimmune immunoglobulin (IgG) product as a potential treatment for coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The Company leverages its expertise and presence in the Israeli pharmaceutical market to distribute in Israel more than 20 products that are manufactured by third parties and have recently added nine biosimilar products to its Israeli distribution portfolio, which, subject to EMA and the Israeli MOH approvals, are expected to be launched in Israel between the years 2022 and 2025. FIMI Opportunity Fund, the leading private equity investor in Israel, is the Company’s lead shareholder, beneficially owning approximately 21% of the outstanding ordinary shares.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding: 1) workforce downsizing resulting in an approximate 10% annual labor cost reduction, 2) anticipation of a reduction in overall gross margins during the second half of 2021 mainly due to anticipated change in products sales mix, 3) optimism about commercial partnership prospects associated with our Inhaled AAT product, 4) plans for the opening of additional plasma collection centers in the U.S. by leveraging our FDA license, 5) optimism about strategic business development opportunities that will utilize and expand our core plasma-derived development, manufacturing, and commercialization expertise, and 6) the belief that those opportunities are may be significant steps toward accomplishing our strategic goal of becoming a fully integrated specialty plasma company. Forward-looking statements are based on Kamada’s current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors including, but not limited to, the continued evolvement of the COVID-19 pandemic, its scope, effect and duration, availability of sufficient raw materials required to maintain manufacturing plans, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government mandates on the availability of adequate levels of work-force required to maintain manufacturing plans, disruption to the supply chain due to COVID-19 pandemic, continuation of inbound and outbound international delivery routes, impact of the workforce downsizing plan, continued demand for Kamada’s products, including GLASSIA and KEDRAB, in the U.S. market and its Distribution segment related products in Israel, financial conditions of the Company’s customer, suppliers and services providers, ability to reap the benefits of the recent acquisition of the plasma collection center, including the ability to open additional U.S. plasma centers, the ability to continue enrollment of the pivotal Phase 3 InnovAATe clinical trial and ability to find a suitable commercial partnership for this product, unexpected results of clinical studies, including plasma-derived IgG treatment for COVID-19 and the level of demand for such product, Kamada’s ability to manage operating expenses, additional competition in the markets that Kamada competes, regulatory delays, prevailing market conditions and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the U.S., Israel or otherwise. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this announcement and Kamada undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

As of

June 30, As of

December 31, 2021 2020 2020 Unaudited Audited Assets U.S Dollars in thousands Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,416 $ 57,399 $ 70,197 Short-term investments 36,137 47,272 39,069 Trade receivables, net 27,743 19,823 22,108 Other accounts receivables 2,450 2,980 4,524 Inventories 44,601 47,646 42,016 Total Current Assets 179,347 175,120 177,914 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment, net 25,665 24,574 25,679 Right-of-use-assets 3,453 3,796 3,440 Other long term assets 3,413 1,058 1,573 Contract assets 4,472 911 2,059 Deferred taxes - 632 - Total Non-Current Assets 37,003 30,971 32,751 Total Assets $ 216,350 $ 206,091 $ 210,665 Liabilities Current Liabilities Current maturities of bank loans $ 61 $ 431 $ 238 Current maturities of lease liabilities 1,149 990 1,072 Trade payables 17,948 22,760 16,110 Other accounts payables 6,989 5,497 7,547 Deferred revenues - 589 - Total Current Liabilities 26,147 30,267 24,967 Non-Current Liabilities Bank loans 5 63 36 Lease liabilities 3,401 3,704 3,593 Deferred revenues 3,025 1,025 2,025 Employee benefit liabilities, net 1,429 1,267 1,406 Total Non-Current Liabilities 7,860 6,059 7,060 Shareholder’s Equity Ordinary shares 11,716 11,662 11,706 Additional paid in capital 209,942 207,731 209,760 Capital reserve due to translation to presentation currency (3,490 ) (3,490 ) (3,490 ) Capital reserve from hedges 58 411 357 Capital reserve from share-based payments 4,746 6,204 4,558 Capital reserve from employee benefits (320 ) (356 ) (320 ) Accumulated deficit (40,309 ) (52,397 ) (43,933 ) Total Shareholder’s Equity 182,343 169,765 178,638 Total Liabilities and Shareholder’s Equity $ 216,350 $ 206,091 $ 210,665







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Six months period ended Three months period ended Year ended June 30, June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Audited U.S Dollars In thousands Revenues from proprietary products $ 40,193 $ 47,942 $ 19,323 $ 22,625 $ 100,916 Revenues from distribution 8,946 18,437 4,916 10,464 32,330 Total revenues 49,139 66,379 24,239 33,089 133,246 Cost of revenues from proprietary products 23,527 27,881 11,059 12,934 57,750 Cost of revenues from distribution 7,609 15,932 4,108 9,040 27,944 Total cost of revenues 31,136 43,813 15,167 21,974 85,694 Gross profit 18,003 22,566 9,072 11,115 47,552 Research and development expenses 5,364 6,970 2,736 3,623 13,609 Selling and marketing expenses 2,547 2,118 1,424 1,178 4,518 General and administrative expenses 6,112 4,619 3,303 2,307 10,139 Other expenses 570 34 563 32 49 Operating income 3,410 8,825 1,046 3,975 19,237 Financial income 209 615 99 298 1,027 Income (expense) in respect of securities measured at fair value, net * - 102 - - 102 Income (expenses) in respect of currency exchange differences and derivatives instruments, net 121 65 (145 ) (367 ) (1,535 ) Financial expenses (116 ) (135 ) (63 ) (58 ) (266 ) Income before tax on income 3,624 9,472 937 3,848 18,565 Taxes on income - 796 - 390 1,425 Net Income $ 3,624 $ 8,676 $ 937 $ 3,458 $ 17,140 Other Comprehensive Income (loss) : Amounts that will be or that have been reclassified to profit or loss when specific conditions are met Gain (loss) from securities measured at fair value through other comprehensive income - (188 ) - - (188 ) Gain (loss) on cash flow hedges (43 ) 441 30 200 876 Net amounts transferred to the statement of profit or loss for cash flow hedges (256 ) (7 ) (2 ) (41 ) (528 ) Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Remeasurement gain (loss) from defined benefit plan - - - - 64 Tax effect - 15 - (12 ) 19 Total comprehensive income $ 3,325 $ 8,937 $ 965 $ 3,605 $ 17,383 Earnings per share attributable to equity holders of the Company: Basic net earnings per share $ 0.08 $ 0.20 $ 0.02 $ 0.10 $ 0.39 Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.08 $ 0.20 $ 0.02 $ 0.10 $ 0.38





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Six months period Ended Three months period Ended Year Ended June, 30 June, 30 December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 Unaudited Audited U.S Dollars In thousands Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 3,624 $ 8,676 $ 937 $ 3,458 $ 17,140 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Adjustments to the profit or loss items: Depreciation and impairment 2,372 2,380 1,225 1,188 4,897 Financial expenses (income), net (214 ) (647 ) 109 127 672 Cost of share-based payment 370 588 155 330 977 Taxes on income - 796 - 390 1,425 Loss (gain) from sale of property and equipment - (6 ) - (6 ) (7 ) Change in employee benefit liabilities, net 23 (2 ) 60 16 201 2,551 3,109 1,549 2,045 8,165 Changes in asset and liability items: Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net (5,646 ) 3,416 (7,231 ) 6,432 1,332 Decrease (increase) in other accounts receivables 1,629 741 1,643 (772 ) 115 Increase in inventories (2,401 ) (4,473 ) (3,446 ) (5,859 ) 1,157 Decrease (increase) in deferred expenses (2,362 ) (911 ) (1,209 ) (490 ) (3,085 ) Increase (decrease) in trade payables 1,139 (2,719 ) 2,623 4,497 (9,560 ) Increase (decrease) in other accounts payables (799 ) (314 ) 1,346 866 1,736 Decrease in deferred revenues 1,000 793 500 396 1,204 (7,440 ) (3,467 ) (5,774 ) 5,070 (7,101 ) Cash received (paid) during the period for: Interest paid (107 ) (107 ) (59 ) (52 ) (209 ) Interest received 217 601 76 150 1,211 Taxes paid (23 ) (74 ) (9 ) (13 ) (101 ) 87 420 8 85 901 Net cash provided by operating activities $ (1,178 ) $ 8,738 $ (3,280 ) $ 10,658 $ 19,105







CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Six months period Ended Three months period Ended Year Ended June, 30 June, 30 December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 Unaudited Audited U.S Dollars In thousands Cash Flows from Investing Activities Proceeds of investment in short term investments, net $ 2,967 $ (15,646 ) $ 11,967 $ - $ (7,646 ) Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets (1,463 ) (1,901 ) (1,332 ) (1,005 ) (5,488 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment - 6 - 6 7 Acquisition of subsidiary (LLC), net (1) (1,404 ) - - - Net cash used in investing activities 100 (17,541 ) 10,635 (999 ) (13,127 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from exercise of share base payments 10 20 3 15 64 Repayment of lease liabilities (595 ) (540 ) (306 ) (262 ) (1,103 ) Repayment of long-term loans (206 ) (247 ) (85 ) (124 ) (492 ) Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares, net - 24,895 - - 24,895 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (791 ) 24,128 (388 ) (371 ) 23,364 Exchange differences on balances of cash and cash equivalent 88 (588 ) 13 (1,177 ) (1,807 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents (1,781 ) 14,737 6,980 8,111 27,535 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 70,197 42,662 61,436 49,288 42,662 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 68,416 $ 57,399 $ 68,416 $ 57,399 $ 70,197 Significant non-cash transactions Right-of-use asset recognized with corresponding lease liability $ 588 $ 345 $ 286 $ 287 $ 539 Purchase of property and equipment $ 748 $ 722 $ 748 $ 722 $ 722





Appendix A (1) Six months

period

Ended

June, 30

2021 Acquisition of a subsidiary that was first consolidated Current Assets (exclusive of cash and cash equivalents) (184 ) Non Current Assets (1,460 ) Current Liabilities 240 (1,404 )





Adjusted EBITDA Six months period ended Three months period ended Year ended June 30, June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 In thousands Net income $ 3,624 $ 8,676 $ 937 $ 3,458 $ 17,140 Taxes on income - 796 - 390 1,425 Financial expense (income), net (214 ) (647 ) 109 127 692 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,372 2,380 1,225 1,188 4,897 Non-cash share-based compensation expenses 370 588 155 330 977 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,152 $ 11,793 $ 2,426 $ 5,493 $ 25,131





Adjusted net income Six months period ended Three months period ended Year ended June 30, June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 In thousands Net income $ 3,624 $ 8,676 $ 937 $ 3,458 $ 17,140 Share-based compensation charges 370 588 155 330 977 Adjusted net income $ 3,994 $ 9,264 $ 1,092 $ 3,788 $ 18,117



