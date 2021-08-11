Intertape Polymer Group Reports 2021 Second Quarter Results

Quarterly revenue increased 41% to $376.7 million



Quarterly IPG Net Earnings decreased 1% to $14.3 million

Quarterly adjusted net earnings (1) increased 162% to $33.7 million

Quarterly adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 60% to $65.7 million

MONTREAL and SARASOTA, Fla., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSX:ITP) ("IPG" or the "Company") today released results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All amounts in this press release are denominated in US dollars ("USD") unless otherwise indicated and all percentages are calculated on unrounded numbers. For more information, refer to the Company's management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

“It was another outstanding quarter with demand driving robust growth in revenue, adjusted net earnings and adjusted EBITDA. We continue to experience strong organic growth into August led by the categories where we have made investments in capex and acquisitions, like water-activated tape, protective packaging, wovens and carton sealing tapes,” said Greg Yull, President and CEO of IPG. “While the supply chain environment remains volatile in terms of pricing and consistency of supply, we continue to effectively cover the dollar contribution spread between selling price and raw materials plus freight. We maintained our adjusted EBITDA margin(1) at over 17 percent and our team has been effectively navigating the supply constraints to ensure we continue to meet customer demand. The business is structurally different than it was just a few years ago and our recent performance demonstrates its ability to adapt to change and deliver results for shareholders. The strength of our product bundle, our scale, our world class, low cost manufacturing assets and the improvements made to our capital structure position us to compete effectively and continue to win in a post-COVID-19 environment.”

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights (as compared to second quarter 2020):

Revenue increased 40.7% to $376.7 million primarily due to organic growth in certain film, woven, and tape products, including continued strength in products with significant e-commerce end-market exposure such as water-activated tape and dispensing machines.

Gross margin increased to 23.7% from 21.3% primarily due to a favourable product volume/mix and an increase in the spread between selling prices and combined raw material and freight costs.

Net earnings attributable to the Company shareholders ("IPG Net Earnings") decreased $0.1 million to $14.3 million ($0.24 basic and diluted earnings per share) primarily due to (i) an increase in finance costs mainly due to the 2018 Senior Unsecured Notes Redemption Charges (2) and the non-recurrence of a gain in the second quarter of 2020 resulting from a fair value adjustment to the Company's contingent consideration related to the Nortech Acquisition (3) and (ii) an increase in selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A") mainly due to increases in both variable and share-based compensation. The unfavourable impacts were largely offset by an increase in gross profit.

Adjusted net earnings increased $20.9 million to $33.7 million ($0.57 basic adjusted earnings per share and $0.56 diluted adjusted earnings per share) (1) primarily due to an increase in gross profit, partially offset by an increase in income tax expense and an increase in SG&A mainly due to an increase in variable compensation and professional consulting services.

primarily due to an increase in gross profit, partially offset by an increase in income tax expense and an increase in SG&A mainly due to an increase in variable compensation and professional consulting services. Adjusted EBITDA increased 60.0% to $65.7 million from $41.0 million primarily due to an increase in gross profit.

Cash flows from operating activities decreased $18.3 million to $22.2 million primarily due to an increase in cash used for working capital items and an increase in federal income taxes paid, partially offset by an increase in gross profit. The larger investment in working capital was required to support the organic growth and reflects the impacts of both higher selling and raw material prices, as well as the timing of payments.

Free cash flows(1) decreased by $28.8 million to $6.4 million primarily due to the decrease in cash flows from operating activities and an increase in capital expenditures as compared to minimal capital expenditures in 2020 as a precautionary measure given market uncertainty caused by COVID-19.



(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, see “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below. (2) The "2018 Senior Unsecured Notes Redemption Charges" refers to debt issuance costs of $3.6 million that were written off, as well as an early redemption premium and other costs of $14.4 million recorded in connection with the redemption of the $250 million 7.00% senior unsecured notes that were scheduled to mature on October 15, 2026 (the “2018 Senior Unsecured Notes”). (3) The "Nortech Acquisition" refers to the acquisition by the Company of substantially all of the operating assets of Nortech Packaging LLC and Custom Assembly Solutions, Inc. (together "Nortech") on February 11, 2020..

Other Highlights:

Capital Structure

During the second quarter of 2021, the Company amended its capital structure as follows to support its current and future growth plans with a flexible framework and more attractive terms:

issued $400 million of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due June 15, 2029,

re-financed the main credit facility which now consists of a $600 million revolving credit facility and an incremental accordion feature of $300 million, and provides a more favourable covenant structure and increased flexibility to the Company as compared to the previous credit facility, and

redeemed the higher interest bearing 7.00% 2018 Senior Unsecured Notes.





These additional funds are expected to finance capital expenditures, business acquisitions, working capital, share repurchases and other general corporate activities.

Dividend Declaration

On August 10, 2021, the Board of Directors amended the Company's quarterly policy to increase the annualized dividend by 7.9% from $0.63 to $0.68 per common share. The Board's decision to increase the dividend was based on the Company's strong financial position and positive outlook. Accordingly, on August 10, 2021, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per common share payable on September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2021.

Normal Course Issuer Bid Renewal

The Company renewed its normal course issuer bid under which the Company will be entitled to repurchase for cancellation up to 4,000,000 common shares over a twelve-month period starting on July 23, 2021 and ending on July 22, 2022.

Sustainability

The Company continues to embrace sustainability as a key strategy of doing business to drive operational excellence. In June 2021, the Company published its 2020 annual sustainability report, titled “Our Circular Economy”. The report provides an overview of the Company’s sustainability progress in 2020 and highlights future opportunities. The Company's achievements in 2021 to date include:

Achieved Cradle to Cradle Certified™ Bronze level for Intertape® Acrylic Carton Sealing Tape and Intertape® Hot Melt Carton Sealing Tape.

Awarded the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2021 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year - Sustained Excellence designation for the sixth consecutive year.

Achieved the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's ENERGY STAR® Challenge for Industry Award for the 5th time at the Carbondale, Illinois manufacturing facility.

Earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's 2021 ENERGY STAR® Award for superior energy performance at the Danville, Virginia regional distribution center.

Achieved ISO 50001 certification for the energy management system in place at the Danville, Virginia manufacturing facility and regional distribution center.

Partnered with the U.S. Department of Energy Better Buildings® Low Carbon Pilot, a two year program designed to demonstrate real world successes in achieving low carbon emissions from building and manufacturing operations.

Partnered with the Sustainable Packaging Coalition and How2Recycle® program in an effort to ensure recycling instructions are communicated to customers in the most effective manner. As a result of this collaboration, StretchFLEX® and SuperFLEX® stretch films are store drop-off recyclable per the How2Recycle® guidelines.



Read the full report at https://www.itape.com/sustainability.

Neuvopak Acquisition

On July 30, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of Nuevopak Global Limited (“Nuevopak”) for $43.8 million in total cash consideration, consisting of $34.7 million paid at closing (net of cash received) and the remaining amount, subject to certain post-closing adjustments and potential contingent consideration, to be paid within three years from the date of closing.

COVID-19

The Company has implemented measures to prioritize the health and safety of its employees while protecting its assets, customers, suppliers and shareholders. The following represent highlights of its efforts to this point:

The Company's facilities are open and operating, having qualified as essential under the applicable government orders and guidelines. Alternative capacity exists across all major product lines that would enable the continuation of operations if certain facilities were required to close; however, in most cases, this alternative capacity would produce less than current run rates. Management has adjusted, and will continue to adjust, production plans to align with changes in demand in order to manage working capital and associated cost levels. Management has successfully mitigated minor supply chain challenges experienced to date attributable to COVID-19 and continues to work closely with suppliers as supply chain risk mitigation plans are refined.

Management has put measures in place to enable employees to work safely according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization guidelines and other applicable local guidelines. The Company has significantly increased the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing equipment and facilities in the context of COVID-19 and the Company continues to support remote work arrangements for approximately 20% of its workforce in North America. The remote work arrangements have not had any significant effect on the Company's ability to conduct its day-to-day operations.

While the Company has delivered positive financial results to date, the pandemic could yet materially impact the Company’s ability to manufacture, source (including the delivery of raw materials to its facilities) or distribute its products both domestically and internationally and reduce demand for its products, any of which could have a significant negative impact on the Company’s financial results in 2021 and beyond. Given the dynamic nature of the pandemic (including its duration and the severity of its impact on the global economy and the applicable governmental responses), the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic impacts the Company’s future results will depend on unknown future developments and any further impact on the global economy and the markets in which the Company operates and sells its products, all of which remain highly uncertain and cannot be accurately predicted at this time.

Outlook

The Company has revised its expectations for fiscal 2021 due to strong demand and order backlog experienced to date, as well as its current ability and expectation to continue to protect the dollar spread by implementing price increases required to offset higher raw material and freight costs. In addition, various disruptions in the market have created challenges for the supply of many raw materials thereby requiring the Company to invest more heavily in its working capital through the building of inventories. As the pricing environment and supply constraints ease, the working capital levels are expected to unwind and generate higher free cash flows in later periods. Based on these revised assumptions, the Company is providing updated guidance as outlined below:

As stated in the 2021 First Quarterly Report Current Revision Revenue $1.375 to $1.45 billion $1.425 to $1.5 billion Adjusted EBITDA $235 to $250 million $245 to $255 million Free cash flows (1) $80 to $100 million $70 to $80 million Capital expenditures ~ $100 million No change Effective tax rate (2) 25% to 30% No change Cash taxes paid (3) ~ 10% greater than income tax expense No change

The Company recognizes that the potential effects and duration of COVID-19, as well as the impact that multiple global economic events, including ten-year highs in many commodities, Texas Winter Storm Uri and the Suez Canal blockage, have had and likely will have on the availability and price of raw materials remains uncertain and could have an effect on the expected level of revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flows. The Company continues to monitor these situations and is confident in its ability to navigate any further supply chain disruptions as discussed above.

The capital expenditures expectation noted above includes $70 million to expand production capacity in the Company's highest growth product categories, specifically water-activated tape, wovens, protective packaging and films, as well as $10 million for digital transformation and cost savings initiatives, and $20 million for regular maintenance. By installing new capacity within its existing footprint, the Company expects the expansion projects will provide shorter-term investment horizons and return profiles that more than exceed the 15% after-tax internal rate of return threshold that the Company has traditionally applied to its strategic investments. The Company is investing directly into categories where it expects demand to exceed production in the near term. The Company views these as low risk, margin accretive projects. Based on its capital plan, the Company anticipates generating more than $100 million in incremental revenue on an annualized run-rate basis by the end of 2022, as well as additional growth into 2023 and beyond.

(1) As in previous years, the Company expects the majority of free cash flows to be generated in the second half of the year due to the normal seasonality of working capital requirements. (2) The Company's effective tax rate expectation excludes the potential impact of additional changes in the mix of earnings between jurisdictions and the impact of changes resulting from potential US tax legislation that increases rates (particularly, if such increased rates are retroactive to January 1, 2021). (3) The Company's 2021 cash taxes paid expectation is based on less availability of tax attributes and loss carryforwards than were available for 2020, as well as the impacts of bonus depreciation previously taken.

Conference Call



Forward-Looking Statements

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Consolidated Earnings

Periods ended June 30,

(In thousands of USD, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ Revenue 376,686 267,710 722,252 545,922 Cost of sales 287,402 210,623 550,418 429,728 Gross profit 89,284 57,087 171,834 116,194 Selling, general and administrative expenses 44,075 34,534 90,818 65,441 Research expenses 2,910 2,546 5,958 5,879 46,985 37,080 96,776 71,320 Operating profit before manufacturing facility closures, restructuring and other related charges 42,299 20,007 75,058 44,874 Manufacturing facility closures, restructuring and other related charges — 3,211 — 3,862 Operating profit 42,299 16,796 75,058 41,012 Finance costs (income) Interest 10,070 7,513 15,438 15,311 Other finance expense (income), net 11,951 (9,590 ) 13,293 (10,722 ) 22,021 (2,077 ) 28,731 4,589 Earnings before income tax expense 20,278 18,873 46,327 36,423 Income tax expense (benefit) Current 6,039 3,996 8,223 6,351 Deferred (484 ) 296 3,592 1,177 5,555 4,292 11,815 7,528 Net earnings 14,723 14,581 34,512 28,895 Net earnings attributable to: Company shareholders 14,338 14,479 33,390 28,855 Non-controlling interests 385 102 1,122 40 14,723 14,581 34,512 28,895 Earnings per share attributable to Company shareholders Basic 0.24 0.25 0.57 0.49 Diluted 0.24 0.25 0.55 0.49

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Consolidated Cash Flows

Periods ended June 30,

(In thousands of USD)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings 14,723 14,581 34,512 28,895 Adjustments to net earnings Depreciation and amortization 15,867 16,127 32,176 31,441 Income tax expense 5,555 4,292 11,815 7,528 Interest expense 10,070 7,513 15,438 15,311 Early redemption premium and other costs 14,412 — 14,412 — Impairment of inventories 179 558 1,143 884 Share-based compensation expense (benefit) 5,756 3,720 16,893 (232 ) (Gain) loss on foreign exchange (2,412 ) 760 (2,924 ) (908 ) Pension and other post-retirement expense related to defined benefit plans 471 438 996 979 Contingent consideration liability fair value adjustments — (11,005 ) — (11,005 ) Other adjustments for non-cash items (53 ) (391 ) (233 ) 1,334 Income taxes paid, net (11,498 ) (3,285 ) (18,801 ) (7,518 ) Contributions to defined benefit plans (284 ) (377 ) (497 ) (736 ) Cash flows from operating activities before changes in working capital items 52,786 32,931 104,930 65,973 Changes in working capital items Trade receivables (20,343 ) 3,232 (28,904 ) (2,807 ) Inventories (26,543 ) 1,766 (56,137 ) (10,367 ) Other current assets (3,170 ) (2,123 ) (3,671 ) (2,551 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 21,170 1,930 (7,478 ) (29,207 ) Share-based compensation settlements — — (13,205 ) — Provisions (1,710 ) 2,774 (2,244 ) 2,419 (30,596 ) 7,579 (111,639 ) (42,513 ) Cash flows from operating activities 22,190 40,510 (6,709 ) 23,460 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired — — — (35,704 ) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (15,762 ) (5,252 ) (25,107 ) (12,701 ) Purchases of intangible assets (592 ) (160 ) (3,425 ) (383 ) Other investing activities 55 44 101 424 Cash flows from investing activities (16,299 ) (5,368 ) (28,431 ) (48,364 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from borrowings 517,602 29,619 665,366 189,535 Repayment of borrowings (471,457 ) (49,937 ) (572,236 ) (123,700 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (7,294 ) — (7,294 ) — Payments of early redemption premium and other costs (14,444 ) — (14,444 ) — Interest paid (13,447 ) (11,981 ) (15,308 ) (14,972 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 294 — 294 — Dividends paid (9,214 ) (8,651 ) (18,451 ) (17,458 ) Other financing activities 371 — 1,001 — Cash flows from financing activities 2,411 (40,950 ) 38,928 33,405 Net increase (decrease) in cash 8,302 (5,808 ) 3,788 8,501 Effect of foreign exchange differences on cash (4,007 ) 752 (5,009 ) (1,165 ) Cash, beginning of period 10,951 19,439 16,467 7,047 Cash, end of period 15,246 14,383 15,246 14,383

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of

(In thousands of USD)

June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) $ $ ASSETS Current assets Cash 15,246 16,467 Trade receivables 194,037 162,235 Inventories 250,394 194,516 Other current assets 35,093 21,048 494,770 394,266 Property, plant and equipment 419,829 415,214 Goodwill 132,863 132,894 Intangible assets 122,510 124,274 Deferred tax assets 25,864 29,677 Other assets 15,402 13,310 Total assets 1,211,238 1,109,635 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 172,258 180,446 Share-based compensation liabilities, current 19,347 17,769 Provisions, current 1,869 4,222 Borrowings and lease liabilities, current 14,847 26,219 208,321 228,656 Borrowings and lease liabilities, non-current 565,575 463,745 Pension, post-retirement and other long-term employee benefits 17,080 19,826 Share-based compensation liabilities, non-current 15,611 13,664 Non-controlling interest put options 15,520 15,758 Deferred tax liabilities 34,712 34,108 Provisions, non-current 2,597 2,430 Other liabilities 15,838 14,766 Total liabilities 875,254 792,953 EQUITY Capital stock 355,262 354,880 Contributed surplus 25,118 22,776 Deficit (33,744 ) (51,114 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,672 ) (21,886 ) Total equity attributable to Company shareholders 322,964 304,656 Non-controlling interests 13,020 12,026 Total equity 335,984 316,682 Total liabilities and equity 1,211,238 1,109,635

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under applicable securities legislation, including adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flows. In determining these measures, the Company excludes certain items which are otherwise included in determining the comparable GAAP financial measures. The Company believes such non-GAAP financial measures improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company’s results and provide investors with more insight into, and an additional tool to understand and assess, the performance of the Company's ongoing core business operations. As required by applicable securities legislation, the Company has provided definitions of those measures and reconciliations of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors and other readers are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures set forth below and should consider non-GAAP financial measures only as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

A reconciliation of the Company’s adjusted net earnings (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, to IPG Net Earnings, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is set out in the adjusted net earnings (loss) reconciliation table below. Adjusted net earnings (loss) should not be construed as IPG Net Earnings as determined by GAAP. The Company defines adjusted net earnings (loss) as IPG Net Earnings before (i) manufacturing facility closures, restructuring and other related charges (recoveries); (ii) advisory fees and other costs associated with mergers and acquisitions activity, including due diligence, integration and certain non-cash purchase price accounting adjustments ("M&A Costs"); (iii) share-based compensation expense (benefit); (iv) impairment of goodwill; (v) impairment (reversal of impairment) of long-lived assets and other assets; (vi) write-down on assets classified as held-for-sale; (vii) (gain) loss on disposal of property, plant, and equipment; (viii) other discrete items as shown in the table below; and (ix) the income tax expense (benefit) effected by these items. The term “adjusted net earnings (loss)” does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted net earnings (loss) is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to IPG Net Earnings as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company has included this non-GAAP financial measure because it believes that it allows investors to make a more meaningful comparison of the Company’s performance between periods presented by excluding certain non-operating expenses, non-cash expenses and, where indicated, non-recurring expenses. In addition, adjusted net earnings (loss) is used by management in evaluating the Company’s performance because it believes it provides an indicator of the Company’s performance that is often more meaningful than GAAP financial measures for the reasons stated in the previous sentence.

Adjusted earnings (loss) per share is also presented in the following table and is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted earnings (loss) per share should not be construed as IPG Net Earnings per share as determined by GAAP. The Company defines adjusted earnings (loss) per share as adjusted net earnings (loss) divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding, both basic and diluted. The term “adjusted earnings (loss) per share” does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Adjusted earnings (loss) per share is not a measurement of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to IPG Net Earnings per share as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company has included this non-GAAP financial measure because it believes that it allows investors to make a more meaningful comparison of the Company’s performance between periods presented by excluding certain non-operating expenses, non-cash expenses and, where indicated, non-recurring expenses. In addition, adjusted earnings (loss) per share is used by management in evaluating the Company’s performance because it believes it provides an indicator of the Company’s performance that is often more meaningful than GAAP financial measures for the reasons stated in the previous sentence.

Adjusted Net Earnings Reconciliation to IPG Net Earnings

(In millions of USD, except per share amounts and share numbers)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ IPG Net Earnings 14.3 14.5 33.4 28.9 Manufacturing facility closures, restructuring and other related charges — 3.2 — 3.9 M&A Costs 1.5 1.0 1.5 2.6 Share-based compensation expense (benefit) 5.8 3.7 16.9 (0.2 ) Impairment of long-lived assets and other assets 0.3 0.1 0.4 0.1 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (0.0 ) 0.1 — 0.2 Other item: change in fair value of contingent consideration liability (1) — (11.0 ) — (11.0 ) Other item: Nortech incremental tax costs incurred

(reversed) (2) (0.5 ) — 0.8 — Other item: 2018 Senior Unsecured Notes Redemption Charges 18.1 — 18.1 — Income tax (benefit) expense, net (5.7 ) 1.3 (8.4 ) 1.5 Adjusted net earnings 33.7 12.9 62.5 25.9 IPG Net Earnings per share Basic 0.24 0.25 0.57 0.49 Diluted 0.24 0.25 0.55 0.49 Adjusted earnings per share Basic 0.57 0.22 1.06 0.44 Diluted 0.56 0.22 1.03 0.44 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic 59,027,230 59,009,685 59,027,139 59,009,685 Diluted 60,519,144 59,467,336 60,447,948 59,270,918





(1) Refers to the potential earn-out consideration obligation associated with the Nortech Acquisition. (2) Refers to charges incurred related to an amount payable to the former shareholders of Nortech for tax-related costs associated with the Nortech Acquisition that was subsequently paid in July 2021.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin



A reconciliation of the Company’s EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to net earnings (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is set out in the EBITDA reconciliation table below. EBITDA should not be construed as earnings (loss) before income taxes, net earnings (loss) or cash flows from operating activities as determined by GAAP. The Company defines EBITDA as net earnings (loss) before (i) interest and other finance costs (income); (ii) income tax expense (benefit); (iii) amortization of intangible assets; and (iv) depreciation of property, plant and equipment. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before (i) manufacturing facility closures, restructuring and other related charges (recoveries); (ii) advisory fees and other costs associated with mergers and acquisitions activity, including due diligence, integration and certain non-cash purchase price accounting adjustments ("M&A Costs"); (iii) share-based compensation expense (benefit); (iv) impairment of goodwill; (v) impairment (reversal of impairment) of long-lived assets and other assets; (vi) write-down on assets classified as held-for-sale; (vii) (gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment; and (viii) other discrete items as shown in the table below. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. The terms "EBITDA", "adjusted EBITDA" and "adjusted EBITDA margin" do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities or as alternatives to net earnings (loss) as indicators of the Company’s operating performance or any other measures of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company has included these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that they allow investors to make a more meaningful comparison between periods of the Company’s performance, underlying business trends and the Company’s ongoing operations. The Company further believes these measures may be useful in comparing its operating performance with the performance of other companies that may have different financing and capital structures, and tax rates. Adjusted EBITDA excludes costs that are not considered by management to be representative of the Company’s underlying core operating performance, including certain non-operating expenses, non-cash expenses and, where indicated, non-recurring expenses. In addition, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are used by management to set targets and are metrics that, among others, can be used by the Company’s Human Resources and Compensation Committee to establish performance bonus metrics and payout, and by the Company’s lenders and investors to evaluate the Company’s performance and ability to service its debt, finance capital expenditures and acquisitions, and provide for the payment of dividends to shareholders. The Company experiences normal business seasonality that typically results in adjusted EBITDA that is proportionately higher in the second half of the year relative to the first half.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation to Net Earnings

(In millions of USD)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ $ $ $ Net earnings 14.7 14.6 34.5 28.9 Interest and other finance costs (income) 22.0 (2.1 ) 28.7 4.6 Income tax expense 5.6 4.3 11.8 7.5 Depreciation and amortization 15.9 16.1 32.2 31.4 EBITDA 58.2 32.9 107.2 72.5 Manufacturing facility closures, restructuring and other related charges — 3.2 — 3.9 M&A Costs 1.5 1.0 1.5 2.6 Share-based compensation expense (benefit) 5.8 3.7 16.9 (0.2 ) Impairment of long-lived assets and other assets 0.3 0.1 0.4 0.1 (Gain) loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment (0.0 ) 0.1 — 0.2 Adjusted EBITDA 65.7 41.0 125.9 79.0

Free Cash Flows

The Company has included free cash flows, a non-GAAP financial measure, because it is used by management and investors in evaluating the Company’s performance and liquidity. Free cash flows does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Free cash flows should not be interpreted to represent the total cash movement for the period as described in the Company's financial statements, or to represent residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes, as it excludes other mandatory expenditures such as debt service. The Company experiences business seasonality that typically results in the majority of cash flows from operating activities and free cash flows being generated in the second half of the year.

The Company defines free cash flows as cash flows from operating activities less purchases of property, plant and equipment.

A reconciliation of free cash flows to cash flows from operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is set forth below.

Free Cash Flows Reconciliation to Cash Flows from Operating Activities

(In millions of USD)

(Unaudited)