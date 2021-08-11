FLYHT to Participate in the Q3 Investor Summit

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSX-V: FLY) (OTCQX: FLYLF) (the “Company” or “FLYHT”) today announced that Bill Tempany, Interim CEO, and Alana Forbes, CFO, will present virtually at the Q3 Investor Summit on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 2:45 pm ET (12:45 pm MT). Management of FLYHT will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the two-day event.



DATE: Tuesday, August 17, 2021 TIME: 2:45 pm ET (12:45 pm MT) LINK: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rJQwpKq4SQ2jQyoJxh6z3g

An archived webcast of the presentation will be made available at www.investorsummitgroup.com and in the Investors section of the FLYHT website at www.flyht.com/investors.



For additional information or to schedule a meeting with FLYHT management, please register for the conference at www.investorsummitgroup.com or contact FLYHT’s IR team at flyht@fnkir.com.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, delivering industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency and profitability. This unique capability is driven by FLYHT’s patented aircraft certified hardware products including AFIRS™, a satcom aircraft interface device which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice and black box data streaming and TAMDAR™, which aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time. FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada with an office in Littleton, Colorado, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. For more information, view our latest presentation here , or visit www.flyht.com .

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. FNK IR LLC Alana Forbes Matt Chesler, CFA Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations 403.291.7437 646.809.2183 aforbes@flyht.com flyht@fnkir.com investors@flyht.com

