Global High Barrier Films Market for Food Packaging, 2021-2028 - Inclination Towards Case-Ready Packaging Products & Rising Need for Longer Shelf-Life Products

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Barrier Films Market for Food Packaging by Material Type, Technology, Application, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The high barrier films market for food packaging is expected to record a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $30.8 billion by 2028.



The global high barrier films market for food packaging study presents historical market data in terms of values (2019 and 2020), estimated current data (2021), and forecasts for 2028

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the inclination towards case-ready packaging products, rising need for high barrier packaging films for longer shelf-life, growing consumer concerns for food wastage reduction, and growing demand from the meat industry.

Moreover, the growing demand for biodegradable high barrier packaging films is expected to create lucrative opportunities for high barrier film manufacturers in this market. However, susceptibility to degradation is expected to hinder the growth of the high barrier films market for food packaging to some extent.



Based on material type, the global high barrier films market for food packaging is segmented into PE, BOPP and BOPET, CPP, EVOH, nylon, and other materials. In 2021, the polyethylene (PE) segment is estimated to remain the largest material type through 2028 in the high barrier films market for food packaging. Moreover, this segment is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. This segment's large share is mainly attributed to the rising need to replace glass and metal with polyethylene films and increased demand for hygienic and durable food packaging materials combined with consumer environmental concerns.



Based on technology, the global high barrier films market for food packaging is segmented into plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD) and other technologies. The PECVD segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to its benefits such as low operation temperature, lower chances of cracking deposited layer, good dielectric properties of the deposited layer, decent step coverage, less temperature-dependency, and rising demand for packaged foods.



Based on application, the global high barrier films market for food packaging is segmented into meat and fish, dairy, snacks, beverages, dehydrated foods & cereals, bakery products, confectionery, pet food, and other applications. In 2021, the meat and fish segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global high barrier films market for food packaging.

Moreover, this segment is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The fastest growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the higher incomes and urbanization, rising consumption of processed meat products, growing global consumption of fish, and increasing consumer preference for protein-rich food products.



Based on the end user, the high barrier films market for food packaging is segmented into processed food manufacturers and suppliers, packaging service providers, and other end users. In 2021, the processed food manufacturers and suppliers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global high barrier film market for food packaging.

Moreover, this segment is also expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The large share is mainly attributed to the growing demand for processed food products and the increasing number of food processing units.



Asia-Pacific is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall high barrier films market for food packaging in 2021, followed by North America and Europe.

The large share of this region is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for processed food products; strong growth in the food & beverage industry due to increasing urbanization, growing health awareness, and rising disposable income levels; development of the cold chain systems; government support for food processing sector; and growing demand for pet food.

Key Questions Answered in the Report

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of material type, technology, application, end user, and region/country?

What was the historical market size for high barrier films for food packaging across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for 2021-2028?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for the global high barrier films market for food packaging?

Who are the major players in the global high barrier films market for food packaging?

How is the competitive landscape, and who are the market leaders in the global high barrier films market for food packaging?

What are the recent developments in the global high barrier films market for food packaging?

What are the geographical trends and high-growth regions/countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global high barrier films market for food packaging, and how do they compete with the global players?

Some of the prominent players operating in the high barrier films market for food packaging are

Amcor plc

Mondi plc

Huhtamaki Group

Sealed Air Corporation

Jindal Poly Films Limited

Toppan Printing Co. Ltd.

Kureha Corporation

HPM Global Inc.

Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

MULTIVAC

DuPont Teijin Films

Wihuri Group

BERNHARDT Packaging & Process

Borealis AG

Uflex Limited

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Inclination Towards Case-Ready Packaging Products

4.2.2. Rising Need for Longer Shelf-Life Products

4.2.3. Growing Consumer Concerns Regarding Food Wastage

4.2.4. Growing Demand From the Meat Industry

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Susceptibility to Degradation

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Growing Demand for Biodegradable High Barrier Packaging

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Issues Related to Recycling Multilayer Films

4.6. Trends

4.6.1. Rise of E-Commerce

4.7. Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Impact of Covid-19 on the High Barrier Films Market for Food Packaging



5. Global High Barrier Films Market for Food Packaging, by Material Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Polyethylene (PE)

5.3. Biaxially-Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) and Polyester (BOPET)

5.4. Cast Polypropylene (CPP)

5.5. Ethylene-Vinyl Alcohol Copolymer (EVOH)

5.6. Nylon



6. Global High Barrier Films Market for Food Packaging, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Plasma-Enhanced Chemical Vapor Deposition (PECVD)

6.3. Other Technologies



7. Global High Barrier Films Market for Food Packaging, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Meat and Fish

7.3. Dairy

7.4. Snacks

7.5. Beverages

7.6. Dehydrated Foods & Cereals/Dry Foods

7.7. Bakery Products

7.8. Confectionery

7.9. Pet Food



8. Global High Barrier Films Market for Food Packaging, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Processed Food Manufacturers and Suppliers

8.3. Packaging Service Providers



9. High Barrier Films Market for Food Packaging, by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape



11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p3wel1