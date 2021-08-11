Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 28 1115

| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKB 23 0515RIKB 28 1115
Settlement Date 08/16/202108/16/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 7,400850
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 98.393/2.450109.980/3.420
Total Number of Bids Received 1410
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 7,4001,100
Total Number of Successful Bids 148
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 148
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 98.393/2.450109.980/3.420
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 98.510/2.380110.250/3.380
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 98.393/2.450109.980/3.420
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 98.434/2.430110.060/3.410
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 98.510/2.380110.250/3.380
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 98.393/2.450109.440/3.500
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 98.434/2.430109.965/3.420
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.001.29