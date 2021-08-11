|Series
|RIKB 23 0515
|RIKB 28 1115
|Settlement Date
|08/16/2021
|08/16/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|7,400
|850
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|98.393
|/
|2.450
|109.980
|/
|3.420
|Total Number of Bids Received
|14
|10
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|7,400
|1,100
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|14
|8
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|14
|8
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|98.393
|/
|2.450
|109.980
|/
|3.420
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|98.510
|/
|2.380
|110.250
|/
|3.380
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|98.393
|/
|2.450
|109.980
|/
|3.420
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|98.434
|/
|2.430
|110.060
|/
|3.410
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|98.510
|/
|2.380
|110.250
|/
|3.380
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|98.393
|/
|2.450
|109.440
|/
|3.500
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|98.434
|/
|2.430
|109.965
|/
|3.420
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.00
|1.29
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 23 0515 - RIKB 28 1115
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
Reykjavík, ICELAND