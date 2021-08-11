Tecan schedules conference call on August 18th to discuss half year 2021 financial results

English German

Männedorf, Switzerland, August 11, 2021 – The Tecan Group AG (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results for the first half year 2021 on Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 at 09:00 CEST. The results will be published on August 18th, 2021 at 6:30 CEST.

The conference call will be audio-webcast with synchronized presentation slides. The webcast and a replay of the webcast will be made available in the "Investor Relations" section of Tecan's website www.tecan.com.

Interested parties can also listen to the conference call by phone.

The dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:

Participants from Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 or +44 (0) 207 107 0613 (UK)

Participants from the U.S.: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

Participants should if possible dial in 15 minutes before the start of the event.

On August 18th, the full 2021 Interim Report will be available on the company website www.tecan.com under Investor Relations.

About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company specializes in the development, production and distribution of automation solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies. Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and service network in 52 countries. In 2020, Tecan generated sales of CHF 731 million (USD 778 million; EUR 683 million). Registered shares of Tecan Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).

