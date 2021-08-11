Spin Games and Rising Digital Announce i-Gaming Slot Content Licensing Agreement

RENO, Nev., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spin Games LLC, a North American leader in Remote Gaming Server (RGS) technology and interactive content, announced today that it has entered into a content licensing agreement with Rising Digital to deploy their popular slot machine game content to current and future customers in North America. Under the terms of the agreement, Spin will integrate Rising Digital’s game server and content via an RGS to RGS deployment to its North American i-Gaming customers, via Spin’s ROC™ Remote Gaming Server platform. A Las Vegas, Nevada-based software and content developer, Rising Digital provides popular Asian-themed slot machine games to numerous land-based casino operators, and their content portfolio includes popular titles like Temple of Treasures™, Dancing Lions™, Blazing Creatures™ and Safari Legends™.



“We are pleased to be partnering with Rising Digital to expand our content portfolio with their popular Asian-themed games,” commented Kent Young, Spin Games’ Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. “Expanding our content library to provide our customers with an expanding range of exciting game titles continues to be a core focus of our growth strategy, and this licensing agreement provides us with access to proven games that appeal to North America players. We look forward to working with Rising Digital’s team to enable a seamless integration and deployment process that will allow us to release the first integrated games throughout 2022.”

“Spin Games is one of the North American pioneers in the regulated i-Gaming space, with a respected portfolio of operating clients across the continent,” said Aimin Cong, CEO of Rising Digital. “We are delighted to bring our mathematically and visually specialized games to the market under this partnership,” continued Cong.

ABOUT SPIN GAMES

A leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, Spin Games specializes in designing and developing world-class gaming content and best-in-class interactive technologies for regulated B2B social and real money gaming markets. Produced in HTML5 format and compatible across desktop and multiple mobile applications, the Spin content portfolio includes a versatile range of proprietary and third-party titles, each featuring a unique and engaging theme enhanced with stellar graphics, sounds and features.

Founded in Reno, Nevada in 2012, Spin Games has content and RGS licensing agreements with numerous top-tier gaming content providers including Konami Gaming, Everi and Incredible Technologies. Additional information about Spin Games is available online at www.spingames.net.

ABOUT RISING DIGITAL

Founded in Las Vegas in 2013, Rising Digital Corporation is a gaming company that develops and publishes slot and table games, social and mobile games, game systems and platforms. Rising Digital is a leading developer of land-based slot game content as well as an emerging presence in both social gaming and online real money gaming. Rising Digital has developed market leading games for nearly all major manufacturers and operators, Rising Digital’s games can be found in most casinos worldwide. More information can be found at www.risingdigital.com.

