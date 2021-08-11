CRAVE Meals Dishes Up First-Ever Presenting Playoff Partnership for Toronto Ultra

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Toronto Ultra, OverActive Media’s (TSXV:OAM) Call of Duty franchise and Canada's only Call of Duty League (CDL) team, will compete in the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend in Los Angeles, CA, from August 19-22, 2021. This live event is the culmination of season-long rivalries and epic battles bringing with it $1.2 million in prize money for the winning team and a coveted Championship trophy. Following a strong season winning the Stage II Major and ranked 2nd heading into the playoffs, Toronto Ultra is looking for redemption coming off a tough finals finish at the Stage 5 Majors. To generate excitement and engage Call of Duty fans across Canada for the CDL Championship Weekend, Toronto Ultra Playoffs presented by CRAVE Meals kicks-off today.



“As we head into the playoffs, every aspect of our training and preparation is critical,” said Jamie ‘Insight’ Craven, Toronto Ultra Player. “It’s great to have the support of CRAVE meals as we head into the Championship weekend.”

Earlier this season, CRAVE Meals (CRAVE), a Kraft Heinz Canada brand (NASDAQ:KHC), was announced as the Official Meal Partner of Toronto Ultra. As the first-ever presenting playoff partner, CRAVE has secured the first in-game jersey asset on the Toronto Ultra uniforms. The on-jersey brand patch is a one-of-a-kind asset in the Canadian market, appearing in-game on Toronto Ultra's operator. In addition, CRAVE will feature custom content experiences to bring fans closer to the action including a daily social series to highlight the team’s journey as they prepare and train for the CDL Championship Weekend and a content series with Toronto Ultra player Anthony ‘Methodz’ Zinni.

Further momentum will be built leading into the Championship Weekend via a playoff campaign focused on showcasing Toronto Ultra as Canada’s Call of Duty League team by bringing players to life as superheroes with a video launching August 19, while other industry-leading brands will join CRAVE to drive the optimal fan experience around the CDL Championship Weekend including:

Bud Light’s launch of a new, limited-edition custom branded tall can in celebration of Toronto Ultra’s playoff run

TD’s Discord Watch Parties hosted on the Toronto Ultra Discord Channel for each playoff game

Jack Link’s new content series ‘Jack Link’s Beefiest Moments with Toronto Ultra’ where they’ll review Toronto Ultra’s top plays from the 2021 season

Bell continues their ‘Winning Moment’ giveaway series with enhanced prizing for the playoffs

Call of Duty is the single largest console game in the world with more than 400 million premium games sold since it launched in October 2003 (www.callofduty.com). The Call of Duty League was ranked as the #1 most tweeted about esports league in Canada by Twitter, and Call of Duty was the 2nd most tweeted about game by Canadians in 2020 (Twitter). The Call of Duty League, in only its second season, has set multiple peak viewership records for Call of Duty esports throughout its 2021 regular season, is seeing 18% year-over-year growth in AMA for 2021 compared to the 2020 season and overall hours watched has nearly doubled year-over-year compared to the 2020 season (Activision Blizzard, YouTube).

All Call of Duty League Championship Weekend matches will be broadcast LIVE on the Call of Duty League's YouTube channel, with the full schedule available on the Call of Duty League website. Follow Toronto Ultra as they make their Championship run on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and watch great team content on YouTube.

About Kraft Heinz Canada

Kraft Heinz Canada is the country's largest food and beverage company and is a subsidiary of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC). Kraft Heinz Canada provides high quality, great taste and nutrition for all eating occasions whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. Kraft Heinz Canada products are found in more than 97 per cent of Canadian households. The Company's iconic brands include Kraft Peanut Butter, Heinz Ketchup, KD, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Renées Dressing, Jell-O, Classico, Kool-Aid and Maxwell House. Kraft Heinz Canada is dedicated to the sustainable health of our people, our planet and our Company. For more information, please visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com .

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV:OAM) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, (iii) the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions, (iv) the Superliga, operating as the MAD Lions Madrid, and (v) Flashpoint, operating as MAD Lions Counter Strike:Global Offensive (a franchised league operated by B Site Inc., a company in which OverActive holds a minority interest), as well as other non-affiliated CS:GO tournaments and leagues. OverActive also operates both live and online events, operating as OAM Live and maintains an active social media presence with its fans and community members, operates fan clubs, and other fan related activities that increase the reach of its brands.

