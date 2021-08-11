Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. Welcomes Second Advisory Board Member Raz Yaron

Claymont, Delaware, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Star Enterprises, Ltd. (OTC Pink: GSPT) announces the appointment of Mr. Raz Yaron as the second member of our recently established Advisory Board.



With over 30 years of unique experience in senior leadership and executive management positions, Raz Yaron is a dynamic leader and an expert in Software Development and Implementation, Consulting Services, Managed Services and Operations, and Financial Analysis and Optimization, bringing substantial expertise in Business Development.

Mr. Yaron’s wealth of expertise includes decades of experience in overseeing multiple large-scale projects in the Telecommunications, Software, Consulting and Military sectors where, throughout his professional career, he demonstrated a proven track record of success. Raz is a results-oriented strategist with extensive experience building customer relationships while driving growth and profitability.

Raz’s passion for entrepreneurship and business development has been a powerful force within his current role as CEO and co-founder of AuroraView, a customer-oriented Development and Consulting company specializing in Implementation Delivery, Managed Services, Software Development, and state-of-the-art technology projects. AuroraView offers customized solutions leveraging Cloud, Mobile, and Managed Services expertise and leads Fortune 500 corporate projects and large-scale programs.

“I am excited to be serving on the Golden Star Advisory Board with the intent to guide and provide insight to grow the company and its subsidiaries’ footprint both in Israel and North America,” said Mr. Yaron.

Mr. Kling, CEO of Golden Star, commented, “Our goal in establishing the Advisory Board was to bring unique expertise and focus to the company to complement experienced board members and our existing management. We are planning on immediately leveraging Mr. Yaron’s experience in Software Development and Managed Services to complete a product roadmap with our existing subsidiary, Enigmai, and expect to apply his experience in future opportunities. Raz is a great asset to Golden Star, and I am very happy he has joined our Advisory Board.”

About Enigmai

Enigmai was founded in Israel in 2009. As an Israeli tech company, Enigmai developed a unique and advanced solution to address the challenges large contact centers face with workforce management. Our solution supports the entire workflow cycle, from managing shifts and employee breaks to forecasting every day’s HR needs. Our system offers numerous advantages like integration with other organization systems in use, real-time information update, easy access reports, and a web-based solution. Leading financial and insurance companies in Israel currently use our system, supporting the operation of hundreds of employees daily.

About Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (GSPT) is a publicly-traded holding and acquisition company interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage management’s extensive experience in the marketplace and tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

